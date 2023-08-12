Snapchat Introduces Lens Creator Rewards to Benefit AR Creators

Snapchat is launching a new incentive program called Lens Creator Rewards. This innovative scheme looks to financially reward Augmented Reality (AR) creators, developers, and teams for developing top-performing Lenses on the platform.

Snapchat’s global AR community, which comprises more than 300,000 AR creators, developers, and teams, has produced over 3 million Lenses, viewed more than 5 trillion times by users. Snapchat’s recognition of the burgeoning AR creation and its deep user engagement has driven the platform to support AR creators as they enhance their skills and expand their businesses by rewarding creativity.

Lens Creator Rewards will reward creators up to $7,200 monthly for their best-performing Lenses. The program is currently active in the United States, India, and Mexico, with plans to extend to new and existing Lens Studio community members in nearly 40 countries. AR creators interested in participating can build their Lenses and verify their eligibility for the program via Lens Studio.

For small businesses, the launch of the Lens Creator Rewards program signifies an opportunity to engage in and capitalize on the increasing popularity of AR. Businesses that create innovative Lenses for Snapchat stand a chance not only to increase their visibility and engagement with Snapchat’s massive user base but also receive financial rewards, offering an additional stream of revenue.

Over the past five years, Snapchat has enabled its AR community to build Lenses for brands and partners, experiment with creating Lenses with digital goods, and explore the future of AR today through their GHOST Innovation Lab and Spectacles creator program.

The introduction of the Lens Creator Rewards program underscores Snapchat’s commitment to fostering creativity and encouraging AR creators to push the boundaries of their craft. With the support and incentives offered by this program, the future of AR content on Snapchat promises to be more creative and engaging than ever before.

