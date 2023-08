26 Spare Room Business Ideas

You don’t need a ton of space to start a successful small business. In fact, there are plenty of ideas that can work in just a single room. If you have a spare room in your home, consider the following spare room business ideas to make the most of that space.

What is a Spare Room Business?

A spare room business is any company that can be run in a single room. Entrepreneurs often manage operations from home, using their spare room as an office, workspace, or inventory storage space.

Why You Should Start Your Own Business Out of a Spare Room

If you’re ready to start a small business, here are some top reasons to use your spare room as an office:

When starting your own home-based business, you don’t need to pay for separate retail or office space. Enjoy a flexible schedule: As your own boss, you can set your own work hours. And it’s easy to get to your office since there’s no commute.

Best Ideas for a Business in a Small Space

Not every business plan is well suited for a spare room. However, it can work for an online business model or one that doesn’t require a lot of space. If you’re looking for a good business idea to run from home, consider these options.

1. Woodworking Business

Setting up a woodworking business requires more than just passion. Begin by installing some essential tools and ensuring you have ample stock of your most-used supplies.

Dedicate a portion of your space for crafting, while another for showcasing and marketing your creations. Think about what unique wooden products might attract customers.

2. Personal Training Business

The fitness industry is ever-growing. Consider transforming your spare room into a functional home gym.

This space can be a haven for personal training sessions, whether you’re welcoming individuals in person or conducting virtual training sessions. Having a variety of equipment will be a bonus.

3. Social Media Management Business

In today’s digital age, brands recognize the value of a robust online presence. As a social media manager, you’re at the forefront of this digital revolution.

Your workspace needs a computer, a dedicated desk, and reliable internet access. Familiarize yourself with the latest trends to offer the best strategies for your clients.

4. Bed and Breakfast Business

Bed and breakfast ventures are always in demand, especially in tourist hotspots. If you have a charming spare room, it’s a potential goldmine. Welcome guests with a touch of personal hospitality, ensuring they have a comfortable stay.

Remember, providing a sumptuous breakfast can be the highlight of their experience.

5. Interior Design Business

The world of interior design is vast and varied. If you’re someone with an eye for detail and aesthetics, your spare room can become your canvas. Turn it into an inspiring office, showcasing some of your best design ideas. Clients can consult with you here, visualizing what you can offer for their homes.

6. Tutoring Business

Education is a lifelong journey. By setting up a tutoring business, you can play a role in that journey for many.

Whether working with local students in a one-on-one setting, teaching thematic online courses, or assisting virtual learners navigating online classes, your spare room can be an educational hub.

7. Accounting and Bookkeeping Business

Numbers tell a story, and if you’re adept at deciphering that story, an accounting business might be your calling. With just some financial software, a dedicated desk, and your expertise, your spare room can become a financial sanctuary.

Clients will appreciate a professional, organized environment for their financial needs.

8. Subscription Box Business

The allure of subscription boxes lies in the excitement of monthly surprises. The industry has seen substantial growth, from beauty boxes to gourmet snacks.

Utilizing your spare room, you can effectively manage and organize shipments, curate collections, and maintain a limited inventory. The essence is to ensure that every box feels like a gift to your subscribers.

9. Small Photography Business

Photography is a blend of art and memory preservation. By transforming your spare room into a quaint portrait studio, you can provide intimate sessions for individuals and families.

Alternatively, if portrait photography isn’t your niche, you can capture stunning still life or breathtaking landscapes and monetize them through online platforms.

10. Mobile App Developer

Mobile apps have revolutionized the way we interact with technology. If coding and user experience intrigue you, app development could be your path. With just a computer and a mobile device for testing, your spare room can be your digital workshop. Continuous learning and adaptation to new tech trends are crucial.

11. Virtual Assistant Service

The role of a virtual assistant goes beyond mere administrative tasks. They often act as the backbone for small businesses, managing everything from email correspondence to financial organization. With minimal initial investment, becoming a virtual assistant is one of the easiest and most flexible home business ventures.

12. Web Design Service

A well-designed website speaks volumes about a brand. If you’re tech-savvy and have an eye for design, offering web design services could be your niche. All you require is a computer, a stable internet connection, and a knack for understanding client visions to bring them to life online.

13. Dropshipping Business

Dropshipping offers the perks of running an online store without the challenges of inventory management. As an owner, you list products on your site, and upon purchase, the supplier handles the rest.

Your spare room can act as the central hub where you oversee website operations and customer interactions.

14. Commercial Real Estate Business

Commercial real estate is a dynamic field with substantial returns. If you hold a valid license, your spare room can function as the nerve center of your operations. With the advent of digital platforms, you can seamlessly interact with clients virtually or set up face-to-face meetings at convenient locations.

15. Editing Services and Proofreading Service

The demand for flawless written content is evergreen. Editing and proofreading services have found a stronghold in the digital age, especially with the rise of self-publishing and online content. With just a computer and some dedicated software, your spare room can become a haven for refining manuscripts, articles, and more.

16. Translation Service

In our globalized world, bridging language barriers is vital. If you’re fluent in multiple languages, you can capitalize on this skill. Offer translation services to businesses aiming for international markets, authors, or individuals in need of accurate translations. A serene home workspace ensures focus and accuracy.

17. Property Manager

With the rise in rental properties, property managers have become invaluable. Assist building and property owners by managing tenants, addressing maintenance issues, and filling vacancies. Your home office can be the central hub where all communication and administrative tasks take place.

18. Laundry Service

With hectic lifestyles, many individuals seek help with chores like laundry. Your spare room can be transformed into a laundry station equipped with washers, dryers, and space for folding and ironing. Offer services with a personalized touch, like fabric care or quick delivery, to stand out.

19. Professional Organizer Business

Clutter and disorganization can be overwhelming. As a professional organizer, you step into homes or businesses and transform chaos into order. Your spare room can be your administrative base, where you handle marketing, client consultations, and plan out projects in detail.

20. YouTube Content Creator

The world of YouTube offers endless possibilities. From vlogs to tutorials, you can carve out your niche. While content is king, consistent quality is a must. Investing in good equipment and dedicating your spare room for filming can enhance your production quality.

21. SEO Business

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the magic behind online visibility. If you have expertise in this area, offering SEO services to small businesses can be lucrative. With the digital landscape ever-evolving, continuous learning and adaptation are crucial for success.

22. Resume Service

A strong resume is the key to unlocking job opportunities. Assist job-seekers in showcasing their best selves on paper, whether through refining their resumes, crafting compelling cover letters, or offering interview tips. A dedicated workspace ensures privacy and professionalism.

23. Craft Business

Creativity knows no bounds. If you’re skilled in crafting, your spare room can be your artistic studio. Store supplies, conceptualize designs, and create unique handmade products that you can then market online or at local craft fairs.

24. Podcast

Podcasts are the radio shows of the digital age. With just some basic audio equipment and sound insulation, your spare room can become a professional podcasting studio. Research, scriptwriting, and editing can all happen within this space.

25. Meal Planning Service

Navigating dietary needs can be daunting. Offer your expertise in meal planning, providing tailored solutions for various dietary requirements or health goals. This service complements other health-centric businesses, allowing for potential collaborations.

26. IT Business

Technology is indispensable, and so is IT support. Starting an IT support company from your home is both feasible and cost-effective. With just a reliable internet connection, computer, and your expertise, you can address software, hardware, and networking issues for businesses or individuals.

What home business idea is most profitable?

A home-based business model tends to have minimal expenses, so these business ideas can be quite popular. However, if you want to start a particularly profitable business, look for options that offer in-demand products and services so you can sell them at scale.

For example, a dropshipping business may allow you to sell online at a mass scale without a huge dedicated warehouse.

What is the best idea for a business in a small space?

Business ideas that can be run completely online are ideal for small spaces. For example, start your own website design firm, social media management company, or consulting service.

What are the best small business ideas in apartments?

Apartments are often best for business ideas you can start completely online. For example, start your own business offering graphic design or bookkeeping services.

Comparing Business Setups: Spare Room vs. Mobile vs. Premises

Finally, let’s compare the benefits and challenges of running a business from a spare room, as opposed to mobile or traditional premises setups.



Feature/Aspect Spare Room Business Mobile Business Premises Business Initial Setup Cost Low (Already own space) Medium (Vehicle & Equipment) High (Rent, Utilities, etc.) Operational Costs Low (No extra utilities) Medium (Fuel, Maintenance) High (Monthly rent, Utilities) Flexibility of Schedule High (Work anytime) Medium (Depends on clients) Low (Fixed opening hours) Space for Inventory/Equipment Medium (Limited to one room) Low (Limited to vehicle space) High (Depending on size) Commute Time None Variable Daily Expandability Low to Medium Medium High Professional Image Medium (Home-based) Medium to High (On the go) High (Dedicated space) Customer Interaction Limited/Online Face-to-Face/On-site Face-to-Face Distraction Level Low (Personal controlled space) Medium (Various locations) Medium to High (Employees)