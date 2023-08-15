50 Small Business Ideas You Can Start in the Spare Room

Musically inclined entrepreneurs can also offer one-on-one music lessons to clients out of that space.
Online Course Sales
If you’re more interested in teaching online, you could create online courses and sell them to customers online.
Massage Therapy Service
For those trained in massage therapy, you could set up a studio in your spare room where you welcome clients.
IT Help Service
Tech savvy entrepreneurs can work with clients remotely by offering IT help to those who call or chat with tech questions.
Business Consulting Service
If you’re an experienced entrepreneur, you could start a consulting business where you work with other business owners online or using your spare room as a meeting space.
Life Coaching Service
For a more general approach, you could offer life coaching services to individuals looking for help with anything from scheduling to finances.
Translating Service
If you know more than one language, you can offer translating services to businesses, using your spare room as an office.
Laundry Service
You could also add a washer and dryer, along with other laundry supplies, to your spare room so you can offer laundry services to customers out of that space.
Alterations Service
If you’re skilled with a needle and thread, you could open a small alterations studio out of your spare room.
Makeup Service
Makeup artists, you could also welcome clients to your spare room studio for makeup services.
Vintage Reseller
Or you could use your spare room as storage and a photo space for vintage goods that you can resell online.
Tech Rentals
You might also consider using your spare room as a space to store tech equipment like audio and video recording devices that you can rent out to people and organizations that want to use those items without buying them.
Tool Rentals
Or you could apply a similar concept to large tools or automotive products that people are unlikely to actually own themselves.
Party Rentals
Party supplies like tables, buffet setups and decorations can also lend themselves to a rental business model.
Bicycle Rentals
If you live in an area where there’s a lot of tourist activity or bicycle traffic, you could also start a bike rental business and use your spare room as a storage space.
Voiceover Acting
Lots of businesses use voiceover artists for ads, video content and more. So you could offer that service out of a home studio.
Travel Agency Business
You could also help consumers plan out their vacations and find travel deals, especially if you can work with large groups that need help planning.
Vacation Rentals
And of course, you could use your spare room as a space that travelers can rent out on sites like Airbnb.
Types of Spare Room Business
|Type
|Business Idea
|Online Sales
|Collectibles Sales
|Drop Shipping Business
|Art Print Sales
|T-Shirt Design
|Subscription Box Service
|Handmade Business
|Creative Services
|Lettering Service
|Portrait Photography
|Stock Photo Sales
|Web Design Service
|Graphic Design Service
|App Development
|Online Platforms & Marketing
|Domain Sales
|AdWords Website
|Membership Website
|Blog
|Podcast
|Social Media Management
|Affiliate Marketing
|YouTube Channel
|Administrative Services
|Virtual Assistant Service
|Phone Answering Service
|Proofreading Service
|Resume Writing Service
|Bookkeeping Service
|Craft & Handmade
|Herb Garden
|Woodworking Business
|Meal Planning Service
|Personal Services
|Interior Design Service
|Tutoring Service
|Music Lessons
|Online Course Sales
|Massage Therapy Service
|IT Help Service
|Business Consulting Service
|Life Coaching Service
|Translating Service
|Home Services
|Laundry Service
|Alterations Service
|Makeup Service
|Vintage Reseller
|Rental Services
|Tech Rentals
|Tool Rentals
|Party Rentals
|Bicycle Rentals
|Other
|Voiceover Acting
|Travel Agency Business
|Vacation Rentals
Aira Bongco
Millennials are lucky that they live in a generation where there are many avenues to express themselves and create businesses. This is not available to their parents in the past.
Annie Pilon
There are definitely more opportunities than ever, but pretty much anyone can take advantage of those opportunities now!
steve ogida
Great piece of information and there are a lot of micro business opportunity that we can tap into like in terms of affiliate marketing and more different niches. we have to know our interest and where to find our audience so that we will not struggle thanks, fellow.
Annie Pilon
There really are tons of different niches to consider!
TRIBHUWAN
Can you please suggest a few other than those mentioned above. It would definitely enhance the knowledge to chalk out a concrete plan.
Suresh
I am interested
Rajesh Pawar
I have small office want to starr business