50 Small Business Ideas for the Homebody

Want to start a business from the comfort of your own home? There are plenty of business opportunities out there for homebodies. So if you’re looking for a way to make some money without having to be away from home most days, here are 50 ideas.

Stay at Home Business Ideas for the Homebody

Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants work on a contract basis with different businesses and individuals. They can handle a multitude of tasks remotely including email responses, scheduling and social media.

Blogger

If you’re a skilled writer, you can start your own blog and then make money through advertising or sponsored content opportunities.

Freelance Writer

Or you could work for other bloggers or businesses on a freelance basis.

Ebook Author

For those who are more interested in writing longer works, you can write and self-publish your own ebooks on a variety of different topics.

Online Course Creator

You can also share your expertise by creating an online course that customers can purchase and work through on their own time.

Ecommerce Seller

If you want to sell actual products, you can open an ecommerce store on eBay, Amazon or another platform.

Etsy Seller

Or you could make your own handmade creations at home and then sell them online through Etsy or a similar platform.

Subscription Box Service

Subscription boxes are becoming more and more popular. So you could source products and create your own subscription service from home.

T-Shirt Designer

Sites like Redbubble and Society 6 offer designers an easy way to upload your designs and offer them for sale on t-shirts and other printed products.

Jewelry Designer

For creative entrepreneurs, you can start your own jewelry line and sell it online or in local boutiques.

Candle Maker

Candles offer another niche for you to specialize in. You can make your own candles and sell them online or in local stores.

Graphic Designer

You can also start an online business where you offer graphic design services to businesses and individuals looking for logos and other professional looking graphics.

Web Designer

Or you can focus more on creating actual websites for business clients looking for great designs.

App Developer

For those who are skilled with mobile technology, you can start a business as an app developer making your own apps to sell or working with clients.

Social Media Manager

Social media offers plenty of opportunities for businesses. You can offer your services as a social media manager by working with business clients on a freelance basis.

Online Marketing Specialist

Or you could focus more broadly on online marketing methods ranging from content creation to online ads.

SEO Consultant

SEO is another niche you can build a business around. You can work with clients on an ongoing basis or more short-term as a consultant.

YouTube Personality

YouTube offers an opportunity for entrepreneurs to build an audience for online video content. Then you can make money through the platform’s ad sharing program.

Podcaster

Or you could instead opt for an audio format and start your own podcast where you can also make money through advertising.

Affiliate Marketer

If you create any online content like blog posts or social media content, you can build a business by working with brands as an affiliate.

Proofreader

You can also help other businesses, content creators or professionals by offering your services as a proofreader.

Business Consultant

For those with previous business experience, you can work from home as a business consultant working with other entrepreneurs as a business consultant.

Life Coach

You can also work with clients on a more general basis by offering your service as a life coach who consults with individuals about a variety of different topics.

Direct Sales

Here’s another business where you can contract with other businesses. Offer your services as a direct sales rep who communicates with clients by phone or online.

Bookkeeper

You can also work with business clients to help them keep their finances organized as a professional bookkeeper.

Domain Reseller

Any business or individual that wants to start his or her own website needs a domain. So you can build a business by offering popular domains for sale.

Product Inventor

If you’ve got an idea for a great new product, you can build a prototype from home and then license it or work with a manufacturer to produce it.

Portrait Photographer

For those who want to start a photography business, you can set up your own studio in your home and then offer portrait photography services.

Stock Photographer

You can also take photos in your home studio and offer them for sale online on stock photo websites.

Event Planner

Entrepreneurs who have strong organizational skills can set up a business as an event planner.

Interior Designer

You can also start your own interior design business where you meet with clients at your home or communicate mainly by phone or online.

Clothing Alterations

For those who are able to sew and alter clothing, you can offer alteration services to customers who visit you or send in their items for specific alterations.

Baker

If you’re looking to start a food business, you can bake cakes and other desserts in your home kitchen and then sell them to specific customers or offer them wholesale to local bakeries.

Menu Planning Consultant

You can also help customers plan out their meals for the week or month by offering your services as a menu planning consultant.

In-Home Child Care

For those looking to start a child care business, you can start your own daycare business out of your home.

In-Home Tutoring

You can also work with individual students in your home as a tutor specializing in a specific subject or area of expertise.

Electronics Refurbisher

Consumers are always looking for ways to save money on their electronics purchases. So if you have the skill set, you can refurbish old electronics at home and sell them to customers online.

Mobile Phone Repair Service

Or you could have customers send in their mobile phones that have cracked screens or other damage so you can repair them and send them back.

Furniture Maker

For skilled builders, you can make or refurbish furniture in your home workshop and then sell your creations.

Produce Seller

Or if you prefer working outside, you can start a garden in your yard where you grow vegetables, herbs or other items to sell.

Personal Trainer

Fitness savvy entrepreneurs, you can work as a personal trainer from home if you have the resources to set up a home gym.

Yoga Instructor

You can also offer classes for multiple students in areas like yoga, pilates or barre.

Massage Therapist

Or you can set up a home massage therapy space where clients can visit for your massage services.

Hair Stylist

You can also set up a home studio where you can take appointments for a hair salon business.

Makeup Artist

Or you can specialize in offering makeup artistry services instead.

Pet Groomer

For those who prefer working with pets, you can offer pet grooming services right from your home.

Dog Trainer

Or you can allow customers to bring their dogs to your home where you can offer training and obedience services.

Property Manager

If you have the resources to own multiple properties, you can rent out those properties as a business and manage the day-to-day operations from home.

Vacation Rentals

You can also rent out extra space in your own home on sites like Airbnb or even start a bed and breakfast type business.

Translator

If you know multiple languages, you can offer your services as a translator, working from home to translate specific documents for clients.

Mastering the Home Workspace

Creating an effective and inspiring workspace within your home is crucial for productivity and focus. Here are some tips to help you set up the perfect home office:

Choose the Right Location: Find a quiet and well-lit area in your home that you can dedicate as your workspace. Ideally, it should be away from distractions and have good natural light.

Ergonomic Furniture: Invest in a comfortable chair and an ergonomic desk that suits your work style. Proper seating and desk height can significantly improve your posture and overall comfort during long work hours.

Personalized Decor: Decorate your workspace with items that motivate and inspire you. Whether it's artwork, plants, or motivational quotes, these personal touches can enhance your creativity and mood.

Organizational Solutions: Keep your workspace clutter-free by using storage solutions like shelves, drawers, and organizers. A tidy environment promotes mental clarity and focus.

Technology Setup: Ensure your computer, monitor, and other devices are set up correctly. Consider using cable management solutions to keep cords organized and prevent tangles.

Lighting: Good lighting is essential for reducing eye strain. Use a combination of natural and artificial lighting to create a well-lit environment.

Tech Accessories: Invest in quality accessories such as a good webcam, microphone, and noise-cancelling headphones for video calls and virtual meetings.

Daily Routine: Establish a routine that mimics a traditional workday. Set regular working hours, take breaks, and avoid working in your workspace after work hours to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Background for Virtual Meetings: If you participate in video conferences, consider setting up a neat and professional background. You can use virtual backgrounds or create a visually pleasing setup.

Personal Well-being: Remember to take care of your physical and mental well-being. Incorporate stretch breaks, meditation sessions, or a short walk into your daily routine to stay refreshed and focused.

By mastering your home workspace, you’ll create an environment that not only supports your business endeavors but also enhances your overall work experience. Remember, as a home-based entrepreneur, you have the flexibility to design your workspace in a way that suits your preferences and maximizes your productivity.

