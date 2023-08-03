20 Store Layout Tips that Make You More Money

Your store’s layout should be one of the key strategies in your retail success. As a retailer, your store’s layout influences your customers’ behavior by directing the store’s flow, merchandise placement and general ambiance. Store layout also helps businesses understand how much revenue per square foot they are making. This in return can help assess the strengths and weaknesses in your merchandising mix.

The longer the customer stays within the store the higher the chances they will pick up more products. So, the average basket value of items your customers will purchase will increase with the amount of time they spend at your store.

Power Up Your Event's Success Sell Your Business Conduct Market Research Advertise Your Business Here

A successful store should keep a customer interested and finally convert the window shopper into an actual customer. Customers in return want the shopping process to be easy and satisfying. They prefer a pleasant shopping environment where aisles are wide, the merchandise is easy to find and there are sufficient items.

Store Layout Tips

Store layout can affect everything from traffic flow to brand building and even your bottom line. Here are 20 store layout tips to help you maximize sales.

Start with an Attractive Window Display

Window displays are important to draw customers from the street and into your shop. They can be the initial attraction to bring customers into a store and help communicate the shop’s image to the consumers as well as to distinguish itself from its competitors. Window displays are the first touchpoint to attract, engage, and motivate the customer towards making a purchase.

Offer a Welcoming Tone

Make sure your store looks appealing from the outside. Have a welcome mat at the door. Make sure to clean the windows, keep the sidewalks swept and pick up trash. Have staff greet clients as they come in.

Decide on How You Want Customers to Move Through the Store

Floor space utilization is key for retail stores. There are several floor layout plans depending on what you sell and the size of your floor space. The floor space of a retail store has been found to significantly impact a retailer’s overall performance through its influence on information processing, purchase intentions, and attitude toward the retail establishment.

In conventional retailing, there are several common store layouts used. These might include grid, free form, racetrack and serpentine layouts. However, in real life, the retail area would combine these types of layouts rather than being restricted to using only one type for the entire retail setting.

Good store layout also influences shopping decisions. If a good layout is not there, then customers might not find the items they are looking for.

Focus on Aisle Design

The structure of your aisles is also important. a well-designed aisle structure, should not start with the arrangement of shelves and categorization of products. But should instead focus on the customer behavior and the customer experiences you want to achieve.

Aisles should be clear and flowing so customers won’t have to wonder how to get from one place to the next.

Settle on an Effective Shelf Display

Another issue for retailers in shop design is to optimize the allocation of products by the way the shelves have been designed. The location of a product in a shop can make a crucial difference to its sales. The shelf may be the most precious real estate in retail where as much as 80% of all purchase decisions are made at the point of sale.

Place the Important Stuff at Eye Level

Eye-level shelving followed by waist-level is the best place to attract sales in products. Customer response to shelf locations also depends on factors such as the product package, size and visibility.

Ensure Product Quantities are Appropriate

The amount of stock to display in your store will depend on the size of your shop, the image you want to project, and the type of experience you want to create.

Having more products on the sales floor can increase sales. Especially if you are a discount retailer and want to make the most out of your store space.

Conversely, having too much product on the sales floor can also lead to a decline in brand perception. Particularly if you’re trying to position yourself as a high-end retailer. Too much merchandise can also overwhelm customers.

Design for Customers

A surprising 90% of customers automatically turn right after entering a store, and most prefer to move through stores in a counterclockwise direction. You can use this to your advantage, and put your most important products and displays to the right side. These may include new arrivals, must-have markdowns and marketing pieces.

Freshen up Displays Regularly

As a retailer you want people to regularly come to your store. As such you must always capture the imagination of your customers. Switch up your merchandising whenever new products come in, change the outfits of your mannequins or feature different offerings every other week.

The last thing you want is for customers to get so accustomed to your store, it doesn’t even register when they pass by.

Cross Merchandise

Grouping your merchandise into neat categories or departments can help boost sales. Start by identifying products that go well together and put them in a single display. If you have low selling items, this is one way you can move them.

Play Good Music

There is a reason why convenience stores play music. Many stores use background music to connect with their customers and generate more sales. Experiment with music of different genres and tempos to create different moods within your store.

By changing the tempo and style of background music you can create a visible change in the atmosphere. As music can affect the perception of time. For example, a long line at the register can feel shorter with good background music playing.

Have Good Lighting

Lighting for any retail environment has the potential to dramatically affect sales. Lighting can increase floor traffic, create visual interest and direct people through the store-either deeper. This includes areas of a particular product you are trying to promote.

With the right store lighting, you can increase ambient-light levels to help create a comfortable environment. This allows customers to evaluate the merchandise with greater ease.

Use Video to Grab Attention

Videos are a great way to grab customers’ attention. This is because videos tell your brand’s story in a far more engaging format than either text or photo. This allows your brand to become more memorable and engaging in the eyes of your customers. With the right content, they will interact with video display screens in front of them.

Display Impulse Products at Checkout

Checkouts are an opportune place to target impulse buying. Price is one of the most important factors in choosing the right products to use for impulse displays. Especially for checkout and point-of-purchase impulse buying, it’s best to keep the price under or about $20.

This will help you boost purchase values with products that customers are ready to buy without too much consideration. Displaying products that are on sale also brings the urgency of a limited-time promotion as a motivator for impulse buying.

Use Color to Convince Customers

Use appropriate color pallets to convince customers. Red color in signage often indicates urgency and promotes sales. Blue offers reliability and fosters trust, while green provides tranquility and relaxes customers.

Use Product Categorization

Clear product categorization that is either visible at the threshold or from outside plays a big part in influencing the direction of foot traffic on entry. This is because customers looking for specific items use visual cues to decide how they will navigate the store.

Having a good product categorization plan that allows customers to easily navigate through your shop will helping speed up decision making. The size of category signage can vary widely from lettering that is a few feet in height to merely inches.

Position Staff and Service Counters Accordingly

This will depend on the particular retail environment. In service retailers such as mobile phones, customers tend to head straight for the counters upon entry. While browsing environments such as supermarkets or book stores people tend to avoid counters and staff until they either require assistance or are ready to pay.

You will need to position your staff accordingly so that customers do not have to go look for store help.

Optimize Product Position

You should where you place products by the level of foot traffic in your store. High margin items should be in high traffic areas and high demand items in low traffic. At the same time, placing complementary items near each other can optimize product positioning.

On the other hand, you can place items that need frequent restocking near storerooms or cash registers.

Let your Customers Stay Longer

Make sure that customers spend more time appreciating your products. The longer they stay in the store, the bigger the chances of them buying something. So, create captivating displays or other eye-catching visuals to get them to stay a little longer. Why not provide space to allow areas to relax or offer refreshments while shopping?

Speed Up the Checkout Process

All paths lead up to the checkout process. You should make sure the checkout is quick, easy, and above all pleasant. Customers expect the checkout process to be simple and quick, and when it is not they feel frustrated. Keeping your customers’ checkout wait time to a minimum is key to creating a positive experience that generates repeat business.

Tips for Visual Merchandising

Create Focal Points: Draw customers’ attention to specific areas or products by creating eye-catching focal points in your store. Use bold signage, vibrant displays, or unique props to highlight featured items.

Draw customers’ attention to specific areas or products by creating eye-catching focal points in your store. Use bold signage, vibrant displays, or unique props to highlight featured items. Utilize Color Psychology: Leverage the power of colors to evoke emotions and influence customer behavior. For example, use warm colors like red and orange to create a sense of urgency and excitement, or cool colors like blue and green for a calming atmosphere.

Leverage the power of colors to evoke emotions and influence customer behavior. For example, use warm colors like red and orange to create a sense of urgency and excitement, or cool colors like blue and green for a calming atmosphere. Implement the Rule of Three: Group items in threes to create visually appealing displays. The human brain naturally finds triangular arrangements more attractive and balanced.

Group items in threes to create visually appealing displays. The human brain naturally finds triangular arrangements more attractive and balanced. Use Lighting Effectively: Proper lighting can enhance the appearance of your products and set the right mood. Combine ambient, accent, and task lighting to create a well-lit and inviting shopping environment.

Proper lighting can enhance the appearance of your products and set the right mood. Combine ambient, accent, and task lighting to create a well-lit and inviting shopping environment. Tell a Story: Craft visual narratives through your displays to engage customers and make your products relatable. Use props and decor to create themed displays that resonate with your target audience.

Craft visual narratives through your displays to engage customers and make your products relatable. Use props and decor to create themed displays that resonate with your target audience. Change Displays Regularly: Keep your store fresh and exciting by regularly updating your displays. Change themes, products, or seasonal decorations to maintain customers’ interest and encourage repeat visits.

Keep your store fresh and exciting by regularly updating your displays. Change themes, products, or seasonal decorations to maintain customers’ interest and encourage repeat visits. Highlight Bestsellers and New Arrivals: Place popular and newly launched items at eye level or near the store entrance to capture customers’ attention and drive sales.

Place popular and newly launched items at eye level or near the store entrance to capture customers’ attention and drive sales. Ensure Cleanliness and Organization: A clutter-free and well-organized store promotes a positive shopping experience. Regularly tidy up displays and ensure products are neatly arranged.

A clutter-free and well-organized store promotes a positive shopping experience. Regularly tidy up displays and ensure products are neatly arranged. Offer Interactive Elements: Integrate interactive elements like touchscreens, product demonstrations, or sample stations to engage customers actively with your merchandise.

Integrate interactive elements like touchscreens, product demonstrations, or sample stations to engage customers actively with your merchandise. Create Visual Hierarchy: Use different display heights and arrangements to create a sense of visual hierarchy. Highlight premium products or special promotions at eye level to increase their visibility.

Use different display heights and arrangements to create a sense of visual hierarchy. Highlight premium products or special promotions at eye level to increase their visibility. Appeal to Senses: Incorporate sensory elements like pleasant scents or background music to create a multisensory shopping experience that resonates with customers.

Incorporate sensory elements like pleasant scents or background music to create a multisensory shopping experience that resonates with customers. Monitor and Analyze: Keep track of the performance of different visual merchandising strategies. Monitor sales data, customer feedback, and foot traffic patterns to assess the effectiveness of your displays.

Keep track of the performance of different visual merchandising strategies. Monitor sales data, customer feedback, and foot traffic patterns to assess the effectiveness of your displays. Consider Your Target Audience: Tailor your visual merchandising efforts to the preferences and interests of your target demographic. Understand their needs and desires to create relevant and compelling displays.

Tailor your visual merchandising efforts to the preferences and interests of your target demographic. Understand their needs and desires to create relevant and compelling displays. Embrace Seasonal Themes: Emphasize seasonal promotions and holidays by decorating your store with themed displays. This can help create a sense of excitement and urgency among shoppers.

Emphasize seasonal promotions and holidays by decorating your store with themed displays. This can help create a sense of excitement and urgency among shoppers. Collaborate with Suppliers: Work with your suppliers to create attractive displays for their products. Coordinated displays can strengthen brand partnerships and create a unified shopping experience.

Tips for Visual Merchandising Description Create Focal Points Draw customers' attention to specific areas or products by creating eye-catching focal points in your store. Use bold signage, vibrant displays, or unique props to highlight featured items. Utilize Color Psychology Leverage the power of colors to evoke emotions and influence customer behavior. Use warm colors like red and orange to create a sense of urgency and excitement, or cool colors like blue and green for a calming atmosphere. Implement the Rule of Three Group items in threes to create visually appealing displays. The human brain naturally finds triangular arrangements more attractive and balanced. Use Lighting Effectively Proper lighting can enhance the appearance of your products and set the right mood. Combine ambient, accent, and task lighting to create a well-lit and inviting shopping environment. Tell a Story Craft visual narratives through your displays to engage customers and make your products relatable. Use props and decor to create themed displays that resonate with your target audience.

By implementing these visual merchandising tips, you can create an engaging and visually stimulating store environment that attracts customers, encourages exploration, and drives sales. Remember to regularly assess and adjust your strategies based on customer feedback and sales data to continually optimize your visual merchandising efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the store layout important for retail success?

The store layout plays a crucial role in determining the success of a retail business. It influences customers’ behavior by directing the flow of the store, organizing merchandise placement, and creating a specific ambiance. A well-designed store layout can enhance the overall shopping experience, making it more enjoyable and satisfying for customers. Additionally, a strategic store layout helps businesses understand their performance better by measuring revenue per square foot, which can reveal insights into the effectiveness of their merchandising mix.

How does the store layout impact customer shopping behavior?

The store layout can significantly influence how customers navigate and interact with the store. By strategically placing products and creating appealing displays, retailers can encourage customers to spend more time exploring the store. The longer customers stay in the store, the higher the chances of them making additional purchases. Moreover, a well-designed store layout can improve the average basket value, as customers are more likely to discover and pick up more products when they are presented with a clear and engaging shopping environment.

What are some store layout tips to maximize sales?

To maximize sales, retailers should consider several store layout strategies. Starting with an attractive window display can entice passersby and draw them into the store. Having a welcoming exterior with clean windows and well-maintained surroundings can create a positive first impression. Retailers should carefully decide on how they want customers to move through the store, taking into account different floor layout plans that suit their products and floor space. Aisles should be clear and flowing, ensuring customers can easily navigate from one section to another. The shelf display should be optimized to make the most of product allocation and visibility, with essential items placed at eye level to attract more sales.

How can store layout influence customer perception and decision-making?

A well-designed store layout can influence customer perception and decision-making in various ways. By categorizing products and having visible signage, retailers can help customers quickly find what they are looking for and make efficient purchase decisions. Placing complementary items near each other can encourage customers to make additional purchases. Moreover, the strategic positioning of products based on foot traffic and demand levels can drive sales and create a pleasant shopping experience. The overall ambiance of the store, including lighting, music, and space to relax, can influence customer emotions and enhance the overall shopping journey.

How can retailers speed up the checkout process?

An efficient checkout process is essential to provide a positive shopping experience and encourage repeat business. Retailers can speed up the checkout process by ensuring sufficient staff is available to assist customers promptly. Implementing modern and user-friendly point-of-sale systems can help streamline transactions. Additionally, having clear signage and instructions at the checkout counters can help customers understand the process better. Offering various payment options, including contactless payments, can further expedite the checkout process and improve customer satisfaction.

What should retailers consider when designing the store layout?

When designing the store layout, retailers should consider factors such as the target audience, the type of products they offer, and the overall shopping experience they want to create. Understanding customer behavior and preferences can help in determining the most effective layout plan. Retailers should regularly review and update their store layout to keep it fresh and engaging for customers. Additionally, gathering feedback from customers and monitoring sales performance can provide valuable insights for improving the store layout and driving business success.