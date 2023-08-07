Sushi Boat: Great Picks For Your Food Service Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In the heart of every bustling sushi place lies an unsung hero – the sushi boat. Not only is it an iconic piece for serving, but it also carries with it a rich history and purpose that is often overlooked. Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to introduce a fresh twist to your restaurant’s menu or a freelancer seeking a unique catering edge, understanding the art of the sushi boat can take your business to new heights.

What is a Sushi Boat?

Originating from Japan, the sushi boat (or “sushi-bune” as some may call it) is not just a dish but a form of presentation. A sushi boat is essentially a wooden or plastic boat-shaped plate used to serve sushi rolls and sashimi. It’s more than just a serving method; it’s an experience. Imagine the sushi place you visited last weekend; didn’t seeing a sushi boat packed with fresh fish and vibrant avocado slices across the restaurant ignite your senses?

Historically, sushi boats were used in sushi restaurants located near rivers. Chefs would place their sushi creations on these miniature wooden boats, allowing customers to pick and choose as they floated by. While we may not see such practices in modern restaurants, the sushi boat still retains its charm.

Sell Your Business Power Up Your Event's Success Conduct Market Research Advertise Your Business Here

Why Sushi Boats are Essential for Restaurants

For restaurant owners and catering businesses, the presentation is almost as crucial as the food’s flavor. A sushi boat isn’t just a plate; it’s a statement. When customers see a sushi boat filled with an array of sushi rolls, fresh sashimi, and other accompaniments, they are not just seeing food but embarking on a culinary journey.

Types of Sushi Boats

Just as there’s an endless variety of sushi recipes, there’s also an array of sushi boats. Whether you’re searching for something traditional or modern, there’s a sushi boat tailored to your needs.

Traditional Wooden

These are the classics. Carved from wood, these boats give an authentic feel to any sushi serving. However, they do require some maintenance. Wooden sushi boats can retain moisture, so it’s vital to dry them properly. A good wooden sushi boat can add a rustic touch to your sushi place.

Modern Plastic

Plastic sushi boats are durable and easier to clean, perfect for a bustling restaurant or catering service. While some might argue that they don’t have the charm of wooden boats, modern designs are giving traditional boats a run for their money in the style department. If you’re searching for a sushi boat that’s both efficient and stylish, plastic might be your pick.

Ceramic and Porcelain

Ceramic or porcelain boats are the way to go for those who want to serve sushi with a touch of elegance. With intricate designs, they can elevate the entire experience. However, they can be more delicate than their wooden or plastic counterparts.

Disposable

If you’re selling sushi from a food truck or as take-out, disposable sushi boats allow your customers to enjoy your wares on the go. They’re typically available in bulk, so they’re economical as well as convenient.

Selecting the Right Type for Your Needs

Choosing the right kind of boat is essential, especially if you’re making it a staple in your restaurant or catering business.

Factors to Consider:

Size and capacity : How much sushi do you plan to serve? A family gathering might require a different size compared to a bustling sushi place.

: How much sushi do you plan to serve? A family gathering might require a different size compared to a bustling sushi place. Material : Do you prefer classic wood, durable plastic, or elegant porcelain?

: Do you prefer classic wood, durable plastic, or elegant porcelain? Ease of cleaning : If you’re a restaurant owner, time is of the essence. Choose a sushi boat that’s easy to clean and maintain.

: If you’re a restaurant owner, time is of the essence. Choose a sushi boat that’s easy to clean and maintain. Budget considerations: Price matters. Whether stocking up for your restaurant or buying one for a fun evening with friends, ensure it fits your budget.

Maintenance

Store your sushi boat in a dry place, away from direct sunlight. For wooden boats, occasionally rub them with a bit of salt to retain their shine. This not only helps in maintaining them but also ensures your customers always get the best visual treat.

Sushi Boat: Our Top Online Picks

Features Top Pick: THY COLLECTIBLES Wooden Japanese Sashimi Sushi Boat Plate Runner Up: BIPEGE Wooden Sushi Boat Serving Tray Best Value: 50 Pack Extra Large 10" Biodegradable Sushi Boats Size 20" (50cm) 61 x 22cm/24 x 8.6inch 10 inch x 5.25 inch x 1.5 inch per boat Material Pine Wood Bamboo Poplar Wood Color Bamboo Brown White Cleaning Occasional application of mineral oil recommended Handwash only, occasionally apply mineral oil N/A Special Features Comes with net and wooden accessories Eco-friendly, natural, and food-grade material Biodegradable, Disposable, Sturdy Suitable for Sushi Sushi, catering events, buffets Sushi, poke, ceviche

THY COLLECTIBLES Wooden Japanese Sashimi Sushi Boat Plate

Top Pick:

Color: Bamboo

Material: Pine Wood

Shape: Boat

Size: 20″ (50cm)

Commercial quality, designed to impress dinner guests

Handmade by professional craftsmen

Easy to clean

Maintenance: occasional application of mineral oil recommended to maintain appearance

Made of natural, food-grade material

Comes with net and wooden accessories

THY COLLECTIBLES Wooden Japanese Sashimi Sushi Boat Plate

Buy on Amazon

BIPEGE Wooden Sushi Boat Serving Tray

Runner-up:

Size: 61 x 22cm/24 x 8.6inch

Material: Bamboo

Color: Brown

High-quality construction with strong and durable bamboo

Features intricately engraved details and a slatted wooden design

Ideal for any table or counter at restaurants, catering events, buffets, and homes

Built for long-term commercial use, but also suitable for personal use

Cleaning: Handwash only, occasionally apply mineral oil to retain appearance

Additional Feature: Eco-friendly, natural, and food-grade material

BIPEGE Wooden Sushi Boat Serving Tray

Buy on Amazon

50 Pack Extra Large 10″ Biodegradable Sushi Boats

Best Value:

Manufacturer: Avant Grub

Size: 10 inch x 5.25 inch x 1.5 inch per boat

Material: Real Poplar Wood (without unnatural coating)

Color: White

Shape: Rectangular

Special Features: Biodegradable, Disposable, Sturdy

Can hold multiple sushi rolls with ease

No added layers of glue or filament like many wood or paper pulp products

Suitable for displaying a variety of dishes, including poke and ceviche

Eco-friendly and compostable

50 Pack Extra Large 10″ Biodegradable Sushi Boats

Buy on Amazon

Happy Sales Sushi Boat Shape Serving Plate

Size: 10 x 4.5 inch

Color: Red Black

Material: Food Grade Melamine, Plastic

Suitable for serving sushi, sauces, or condiments at home, restaurants, cafes, and other events

Includes a compartment for sauces like soy sauce, wasabi, duck sauce, and ginger

Durable, scratchproof, and shatterproof

Easy to clean: Dishwasher safe (Note: Not microwave safe)

Happy Sales Sushi Boat Shape Serving Plate

Buy on Amazon

JapanBargain Plastic Sushi Boat

Size: 10 x 4.5 inch

Color: Green

Material: Ceramic (made from Food Grade Melamine)

Shape: Boat (Novelty)

Divider included for Dipping Sauce, Soy Sauce, Ginger, and Wasabi

Can also be used as a Chips and Dip Plate for Serving Chips, Salsa, Fruit, Veggies, Dips

Dishwasher Safe

BPA Free

Durable

JapanBargain Plastic Sushi Boat

Buy on Amazon

BambooMN Bamboo Wood Sushi Display Boat

Available Sizes: Small: Approximately 13″ Long Medium: Approximately 14.5″ Long x 5.5″ Width Large: Approximately 16.5″ Long x 5″ Width

Ideal for any table or counter at restaurants, catering events, buffets, weddings, or any other eating venues

Suitable for serving and displaying sushi or other foods

Material: 100% Natural Bamboo

Durable and reliable construction

BambooMN Bamboo Wood Sushi Display Boat

Buy on Etsy

POPMISOLER 100Pcs Premium Disposable Sushi Boat Box with Lid

Quantity: 100 pieces

Material: Polystyrene

Color: Black

Not dishwasher safe

Made from high-quality, food-safe, and durable PS material

Unique boat shape adds elegance to sushi presentations

Designed for one-time use, enabling easy disposal after use

Each box includes a secure lid to keep sushi fresh and protected during transport or takeaway

Versatile usage: Ideal not only for sushi but also for other foods at catering events, parties, or other presentations requiring stylish and practical packaging.

POPMISOLER 100Pcs Premium Disposable Sushi Boat Box with Lid

Buy on Amazon

Pine Wooden Sushi Boat

Manufacturer: CherryWoodsKitchen

Enhances sushi presentation and enjoyment

Handmade from durable pine wood

Ideal for social gatherings and sushi nights

Sizes: Small: 13 x 5 x 2.75 inches (33 x 13 x 7cm) Medium: 14.5 x 5.5 x 2.95 inches (37 x 14 x 7.5cm) Large: 16.5 x 6.3 x 3.15 inches (42 x 16 x 8cm)

Cleaning Instructions: clean with warm water and mild soap if spilled on; do not dishwash, soak, or boil.

Pine Wooden Sushi Boat

Buy on Etsy

Hemoton 100pcs Bamboo Disposable Sushi Boats

Size: 14X8X4CM or approximately 5.5″ x 3.15″ x 1.57″

Material: Synthetic material

Color: Brown (Wooden)

Disposable products designed to prevent cross contamination

Made from high-quality natural materials safe for food contact

Environmentally friendly and biodegradable

Suitable for various daily needs and practical for long-term use.

Hemoton 100pcs Bamboo Disposable Sushi Boats

Buy on Amazon

Gaozhengde 27.6“ Wooden Sushi Serving Boat

Size: 27.6” (also available in 14.5″, 16.5″, and 20″ sizes)

Material: White pine with a varnish finish

Color: Natural wood

Easy to clean: Can be cleaned with a trace amount of detergent and warm water if heavy oils are present. Can also be cleaned with lemon and crude salt if odorous.

Occasional application of mineral oil recommended to maintain appearance

Important Tips: Avoid exposing the sushi boat to extreme temperature changes as heat can cause wood to expand and cold can cause it to contract. After cleaning, always ensure it is thoroughly dried.

Eco-friendly and made from food-grade materials

Durable and reusable, free from BPA

Gaozhengde 27.6“ Wooden Sushi Serving Boat

Buy on Amazon

Leveraging Sushi Boats for Business Opportunities

As an entrepreneur or freelancer in the food industry, understanding the potential of sushi boats can set you apart.

Creating a Unique Dining Experience

Introducing themed nights or special sushi boat events can be a game-changer for restaurants. Such events are not only delicious but Instagram-worthy. Customers love sharing their experiences, and what better way than a sushi boat filled with colorful sushi rolls, sashimi, and delightful sauces?

Sushi Boats as Gifts and Retail Products

Considering the popularity of sushi, selling sushi boat sets, complete with a few basic recipes, can be a great business venture. Pair it up with some basic sushi-making ingredients, and you have a perfect gift set for sushi lovers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why are sushi boats often preferred for large sushi platters?

A sushi boat allows for a creative presentation. It’s spacious, and the boat shape adds a fun twist, making the sushi platter visually appealing.

How often should I clean and oil a wooden sushi boat?

After every use. To retain its shine and longevity, occasionally rubbing it with some salt can help.

What is the average price of a good-quality sushi boat?

Prices vary based on material and size. It’s essential to compare options based on your budget and needs.

Can sushi boats be used for other foods, or are they exclusive to sushi?

While they’re primarily designed for sushi, there’s no hard rule. Feel free to get creative!

Where can I buy authentic sushi boats online?

Many online retailers stock a variety of sushi boats, such as the ones on our list. Be sure to read reviews, compare prices, and check the material before making a purchase.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.