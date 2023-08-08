T-Mobile Introduces First-Ever 5G Network Slicing Beta for Developers

Telecom giant T-Mobile has launched a 5G network slicing beta program for developers, a breakthrough move set to elevate the performance of video calling applications. The program is a first in the industry and focuses on video calling applications that require consistent upload and download speeds, near-real-time responsiveness, and increased reliability.

Network slicing, a new technology made possible by 5G standalone architecture (5G SA), enables optimal network performance according to specific use case requirements. As the only operator in the country with a nationwide 5G SA network, T-Mobile is uniquely positioned to unleash this transformative technology.

“The wireless industry has talked about 5G network slicing for years, and at T-Mobile, we’ve been putting in the work to bring it to life,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “….. T-Mobile is the only operator in the country capable of unlocking this technology so developers can immediately begin creating applications that can one day provide tangible benefits to wireless users everywhere.”

In recent years, data traffic on video calling apps has surged as remote work becomes more commonplace and people stay connected with loved ones on the go. This growing demand is why T-Mobile invites developers to improve their applications through its network slicing beta, knowing that the custom slice will provide optimal network conditions.

The network slicing beta is currently available to iOS developers in Seattle and San Francisco, with plans to expand nationwide and to Android as device manufacturers adopt the slicing capabilities on Android OS later this year. The beta program is open to video calling app developers from large corporations and small startups who can sign up on T-Mobile’s developer platform, DevEdge.

Already involved in the program are prominent companies such as Dialpad Ai, Google, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Brian Peterson, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Dialpad, said, “T-Mobile’s 5G opens up incredible new possibilities for bringing mobile and AI applications to the next level. It gives us the ability to test new capabilities with features like network slicing and, ultimately, supercharge Dialpad and AI adoption for customers across the country.”

For small business owners, this breakthrough has the potential to significantly enhance their communication capabilities, particularly in the era of hybrid work. With a more reliable and responsive network, businesses could see improved team collaboration and customer engagement, leading to increased productivity.

T-Mobile, a leader in 5G technology, boasts the country’s largest and fastest 5G network covering 326 million people across two million square miles. The telecom provider’s ambitious plans include reaching 300 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G by the end of the year.

