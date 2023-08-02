33 Team Outing Ideas Small Business Teams Will Love

Looking for team outing ideas small business teams will love? Team-building activities can be great fun while helping to improve individual skills and the overall dynamic of your staff. Pick the right activity to boost employee morale and even gain insight into their potential for development.

Team Outing Ideas Small Business Teams Will Love

Here are twenty varied ideas for excellent team-building activities.

Scavenger Hunt

There are lots of varieties for this kind of team-building activity so conduct a little research first to see what best suits your particular business and team dynamic. Usually you would split into smaller teams with directives that take them around the city you’re based in, each working together to figure out the clues and claim the reward.

Karaoke Night

If you have plenty of extroverts on your staff then a karaoke night might just be the best way to let them express themselves and get to know each other better. It can work for more introverted groups too, helping to coax them out of their shells and let their hair down for an afternoon or evening.

Go-Kart Racing

This activity is growing increasingly popular for all sorts of groups from stag or hen parties to birthday celebrations. It is an exciting event that everyone enjoys and it will encourage some fun competitiveness between team members who will grow closer as a group because of it.

Laser Tag

Another activity that encourages friendly competition as well as teamwork and coordination is the classic laser tag or laser quest. As well as being great fun, the games are also an opportunity for team members to practice and improve their strategic thinking skills.

Community Volunteering

There are numerous options for your team to make a difference in the local community. Try volunteering to help with a cause. It could be filling care packages for a local children’s hospital. Or clearing out a public green space that has become overgrown or filled with rubbish. Find an activity that benefits your local community. And give your business some good PR in the bargain!

Here are some ideas:

Filling Care Packages : Collaborate with local organizations to prepare and distribute care packages. This could be for a children’s hospital, shelters, or even for frontline workers.

: Collaborate with local organizations to prepare and distribute care packages. This could be for a children’s hospital, shelters, or even for frontline workers. Green Space Cleanup : Adopt a public green space that might have become overgrown, littered, or neglected. Organize a day to clean, plant, and beautify the area.

: Adopt a public green space that might have become overgrown, littered, or neglected. Organize a day to clean, plant, and beautify the area. Animal Shelters : Spend a day at an animal shelter, helping with cleaning, feeding, and spending time with the animals.

: Spend a day at an animal shelter, helping with cleaning, feeding, and spending time with the animals. Local School Support : Many schools, especially in underprivileged areas, can benefit from volunteers who can help in after-school programs, library restocking, or even painting and repairing.

: Many schools, especially in underprivileged areas, can benefit from volunteers who can help in after-school programs, library restocking, or even painting and repairing. Senior Citizens Homes : Engage with the elderly by organizing games, reading sessions, or simply spending quality time chatting.

: Engage with the elderly by organizing games, reading sessions, or simply spending quality time chatting. Habitat for Humanity: Join forces with organizations like Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for those in need.

Mystery Dinner Party

Arrange for people from different departments or others who don’t often interact with other to have dinner at a restaurant or at someone’s house as a way to integrate and get to know each other better.

Weekly Lunch Date

An alternative to the mystery dinner idea is the weekly lunch date, with the theme or venue chosen by a different member of staff each week. It is a great opportunity to get to know each other better and learn about new foods and interesting flavours at the same time.

Kayaking or Canoeing

Maybe dinner or lunch sound a bit pedestrian to you. Why not get your team out on the river for some crazy kayaking adventures. It is one of the best bonding and team-building activities as keeping yourself out of the water is pretty strong motivation to work in harmony together.

Wine or Beer Tasting

Visit a local winery or brewery. It’s a fun way to bond, especially if there’s a tour involved to learn about the production process.

Trampoline Park

You can also think a little further out of the box. Try bringing your team to a trampoline park for some bouncy fun and frolics. This can be an especially good idea after a particularly pressurized period at work. So your team can really work off the stress.

Beach Day Out

Take the team to a nearby beach for a day of relaxation and fun. Incorporate beach volleyball, frisbee, or simply building sandcastles. A day in the sun and sea can do wonders for team morale.

Cooking Class

Bring your team together through the love of food. Whether it’s baking, cooking a specific cuisine, or chocolate-making, the team can enjoy their creations afterward.

Outdoor Adventure Park

Ziplining, obstacle courses, or rock climbing can bring out the adventurous side of your team. It’s a great way to encourage support, trust, and collaboration.

Tourist Spots

The problem with living in or near a city is you often take the special attractions for granted as they’re always just right there. Pick something the majority of the team haven’t done before and embrace the silliness of being a tourist in your own city!

Horseback Riding

Experience the countryside on horseback. It’s both an adventurous and calming activity that can foster respect for animals and nature.

Indoor Skydiving

For thrill-seekers, indoor skydiving offers the excitement of free-fall without jumping out of a plane. It’s a unique and exhilarating team bonding experience.

Cultural Dance Workshop

Learn salsa, tango, or any other cultural dance. It’s not just fun, but it also fosters understanding of global cultures and rhythms.

Countryside Outside

Taking a break from the urban environment can be rejuvenating for the team and can provide opportunities for genuine bonding. The serene environment of the countryside, away from the constant buzz of the city, can spark creativity and offer a fresh perspective. Here are some activities to consider:

Nature Walks : Explore the beauty of the countryside with guided or self-led nature walks. Identify local plants, wildlife, and enjoy the fresh air.

: Explore the beauty of the countryside with guided or self-led nature walks. Identify local plants, wildlife, and enjoy the fresh air. Picnic : Pack a hearty picnic with local delicacies or even homemade treats. Choose a scenic spot and enjoy a meal amidst nature.

: Pack a hearty picnic with local delicacies or even homemade treats. Choose a scenic spot and enjoy a meal amidst nature. Stargazing : If you’re staying overnight, the countryside can offer a breathtaking view of the night sky, away from city lights. Bring along telescopes or simply lie down on a blanket and gaze up.

: If you’re staying overnight, the countryside can offer a breathtaking view of the night sky, away from city lights. Bring along telescopes or simply lie down on a blanket and gaze up. Outdoor Games : Traditional games like sack races, tug of war, or even frisbee can be a lot of fun when played in open fields.

: Traditional games like sack races, tug of war, or even frisbee can be a lot of fun when played in open fields. Farming Activities : If visiting a working farm, participate in farming activities. It can be as simple as feeding animals, milking cows, or even trying your hand at plowing!

: If visiting a working farm, participate in farming activities. It can be as simple as feeding animals, milking cows, or even trying your hand at plowing! Campfire and Storytelling: End the day by gathering around a campfire. Share stories, sing songs, or simply enjoy the warmth and camaraderie.

Water Relay Race

A Water Relay Race is a lively and invigorating outdoor team-building activity, perfect for sunny days. In this game, participants are divided into teams and are tasked with transferring water from one bucket to another using a variety of tools, such as cups or sponges, and racing against time.

The challenge encourages teamwork, communication, and strategy as players have to figure out the fastest way to move the water without spilling too much. The playful competition and inevitable spills make for plenty of laughs and memories.

Art Class

There are various classes you can take like painting or clay-sculpting that everyone can do together for an interesting activity that really taps into the creative sides of your employees. It will be fun and interesting for your staff, and insightful for you too.

Improv Class

While painting might be a relaxing way of gaining insight into your employees’ natural creativity levels, an improv class will show you even more about the various characters on your staff. It is also a brilliant way to develop improvisational skills and the ability to innovate quickly and effectively in real life situations.

Local Sports Events

Smaller local sports teams do not charge very much for fans to attend (if at all), so find one who is competing at home soon and bring along your employees who can bond over their shared support of the local sports team.

Boozy Brainstorming

Instead of simply arranging an early finish and drinks after work on a Friday or two a month, head to a suitable bar with the intention of carrying on working for an hour or two with a brainstorming session. You may be surprised how much creativity is unleashed with a little tipple helping to relax the minds of your team.

Yoga Classes

Some stretching and relaxing might be exactly what your team needs to unwind from a stressful week. Doing it together creates a shared experience that can create a strong bond between team members.

Water Balloon Catching Game

You’ll probably want to wait for a nice warm day before suggesting this one. And perhaps warn your employees to bring a change of clothes! Head to the local park with some balloons filled with water and have pairs play catch with them, each taking a step further away with every successful catch.

Duel of the Blindfolded Buddies

Split your staff into two teams. Blindfold one member from each. Each team must then verbally direct their blindfolded teammate to a hidden object somewhere in the vicinity.

Virtual Reality Arcade

Dive into a digital world with VR gaming and experiences. It’s an exciting, modern way for teams to bond and challenge their perceptions.

Escape Room

Escape room activities replicate problem-solving situations that teams might encounter in real everyday situations. The nature of an escape room adventure also makes it impossible for less confident team members to hide behind the stronger and more dominant characters, although it does help highlight the natural leaders in the group.