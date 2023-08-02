33 Team Outing Ideas Small Business Teams Will Love

DIY Cocktail Making
Learn to mix drinks with a professional bartender’s guidance. It’s an enjoyable and interactive way to understand the art behind our favorite beverages.
Guided Nature Hike
Explore the outdoors with a guide who can educate the team about local flora and fauna. It’s an excellent opportunity for exercise, fresh air, and team bonding away from digital screens.
Charity Run or Walkathon
Participate as a team in a local charity run or walkathon. Not only does it promote health and fitness, but it also supports a good cause.
DIY Workshop
Be it woodworking, jewelry-making, or any other DIY craft, a workshop can offer practical skills and a sense of accomplishment as teams create tangible products.
Professional Development Workshop
This shared learning experience can be specifically related to the roles of your employees. Or it can be used to developed new skills such as leadership, task management or sales techniques.
Team Outing Ideas Small Business Summary
|Activity
|Primary Benefit
|Duration
|Cost (Per Person)
|Escape Room
|Problem-solving & Leadership Identification
|1-2 hours
|$$$
|Scavenger Hunt
|Exploration & Collaboration
|2-4 hours
|$$
|Karaoke Night
|Social Bonding & Self-expression
|3-5 hours
|$$
|Go-Kart Racing
|Competitive Fun
|1-2 hours
|$$$
|Laser Tag
|Strategy & Team Coordination
|1-2 hours
|$$
|Community Volunteering
|Social Responsibility & Team Bonding
|3-8 hours
|$
|Mystery Dinner Party
|Cross-department Interaction
|2-4 hours
|$$
|Weekly Lunch Date
|Social Bonding & Cultural Exploration
|1-2 hours
|$-$$
|Kayaking or Canoeing
|Teamwork & Adventure
|3-5 hours
|$$
|Wine or Beer Tasting
|Bonding & Learning
|2-4 hours
|$$
|Trampoline Park
|Stress-relief & Physical Activity
|1-2 hours
|$$
|Beach Day Out
|Relaxation & Team Fun
|6-8 hours
|$-$$
|Cooking Class
|Teamwork & Culinary Skills
|2-4 hours
|$$
|Outdoor Adventure Park
|Adventure & Team Building
|3-6 hours
|$$$
|Tourist Spots
|Exploration & Bonding
|2-6 hours
|$-$$$
|Horseback Riding
|Nature Appreciation & Adventure
|2-4 hours
|$$$
|Indoor Skydiving
|Thrill & Bonding
|1-2 hours
|$$$
|Cultural Dance Workshop
|Cultural Understanding & Physical Activity
|2-3 hours
|$$
|Countryside Outing
|Nature Bonding & Relaxation
|4-8 hours
|$-$$
|Art Class
|Creativity & Expression
|2-4 hours
|$$
|Improv Class
|Creativity & Quick Thinking
|2-3 hours
|$$
|Local Sports Events
|Community Support & Team Bonding
|2-4 hours
|$
|Boozy Brainstorming
|Creativity & Team Building
|2-4 hours
|$-$$
|Yoga Classes
|Relaxation & Physical Wellbeing
|1-2 hours
|$-$$
|Water Balloon Catching Game
|Fun & Team Bonding
|1-2 hours
|$
|Duel of the Blindfolded Buddies
|Communication & Trust
|1-2 hours
|$
|Virtual Reality Arcade
|Digital Exploration & Bonding
|1-2 hours
|$$$
|Archery Lessons
|Focus & Precision
|1-2 hours
|$$
|DIY Cocktail Making
|Fun & Learning
|2-3 hours
|$$
|Guided Nature Hike
|Nature Appreciation & Team Bonding
|2-5 hours
|$-$$
|Charity Run or Walkathon
|Health, Fitness & Social Responsibility
|2-6 hours
|$-$$
|DIY Workshop
|Creativity & Skill Building
|2-4 hours
|$$
|Professional Development Workshop
|Skill Enhancement & Career Development
|3-8 hours
|$$-$$$
|Water Relay Race
|Teamwork, Communication & Strategy
|1-2 hours
|$
It is about having an event that your team work together towards a goal or just relax together. It is about doing an activity that will increase camaraderie in your team.
Great article! These team building or group activities helped me to what type of activities should I prepare. I need to consider the strength or weaknesses of my team members and make sure that the activities we’ll do will improve themselves.