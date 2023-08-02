TikTok’s Text Posts Offers Small Businesses Text-based Content

TikTok introduced text posts with the goal of expanding the creative capability of small businesses and all other entrepreneurs and freelancers. The feature provides a new format for creating text-based content, offering businesses a broader palette for sharing ideas and expressing creativity.

TikTok has long served as a platform for businesses to reach and engage with a vast and diverse audience. The launch of text posts promises to add a fresh dimension to this interaction, presenting businesses with the opportunity to share their stories, recipes, tips, and other written content.

“Today we’re thrilled to announce the expansion of text posts on TikTok, a new format for creating text-based content that broadens options for creators to share their ideas and express their creativity,” the company said in a recent press release.

The simplicity of creating a text post is one of its most attractive features. The process is initiated from the Camera page, where creators can select ‘text.’ Following this, they are directed to the text creation page, where they can pen down the content of their post. Once the text is ready, creators can enhance their posts using various familiar options including adding Sound, tagging a location, enabling comments, and allowing Duets.

Text posts also come with many exciting features to empower creators to make their text-based content stand out. These include adding stickers, tags, and hashtags, choosing from various background colors, and adding sounds. Similar to video or photo posts, creators can save drafts for later editing or discard them entirely.

For small businesses, this new tool presents immense potential. Whether it’s sharing updates, stories, or behind-the-scenes snippets, text posts can be a great way for businesses to connect with their audience on a more personal and interactive level. Further, the range of customization options can help brands present their content more vibrantly and engagingly, ensuring they stand out in the crowded TikTok landscape.

The new feature is a testament to TikTok’s continuous effort to diversify its content creation tools. By introducing text posts, it has provided its users – including small businesses – a platform to explore different forms of content, thus expanding their reach and impact.

As TikTok continues to roll out its text posts feature, it’s clear that social media marketing is on the brink of yet another revolution. Small businesses must, therefore, gear up to embrace this change and find novel ways to use text posts to engage with their audience and boost their online presence.

In a world where digital presence is increasingly crucial, TikTok’s text posts offer small businesses an innovative and interactive tool to express their creativity and reach out to their audience in new and exciting ways.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.