10 Industry-Specific Tips to Help New Business Owners Succeed

When starting a business, it often helps to glean tips from more experienced entrepreneurs. Those tips can be even more impactful if tailored to your niche or industry. Below, read tips from members of the online small business community that are geared toward specific types of businesses, from even planning firms to construction companies.

Captivate Your Event Audiences

If you plan special events or use them as part of your brand’s strategy, you need to be able to captivate your attendees. This requires specific skills and techniques that business owners may need help cultivating. In this post, Ivan Widjaya of Biz Penguin details six secrets of creating captivating events.

Learn How to Grow Your Digital Marketing Firm

If you run a digital marketing firm, you’re likely aware of the strategies needed to promote your clients’ businesses. But what about marketing your own services? Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive offers tips in this post.

Use These Content Marketing Strategies to Promote Construction and Trade Businesses

Content marketing strategies are likely to look a bit different for construction businesses than they might for retail stores. It’s important to tailor your messaging and delivery specifically to your industry and target customers. In this InvoiceBerry post, Ana Mladenovc shares content marketing strategies tailored to construction and trade businesses.

Start Your Own Soap Business from Home

Luxury soaps are in high demand. And you don’t need an expensive location or tons of high-end equipment to build your own business in this industry. In fact, you can run your operations right from home. Learn how in this post on The Work at Home Woman blog by Nell Taliercio.

Find the Right Software Solutions for the Manufacturing Industry

Software can be a major part of any manufacturing operation. But there are many programs available to help with various parts of the process. Check out this Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra for some options tailored to this type of business.

Master SEO for Your Shopify Store

If you plan to start an e-commerce business, Shopify is one of the top platforms to consider. And SEO is an essential element to add to your marketing strategy. This Cybernaira post by Shamsudeen Adeshokan includes several tips to help beginners master this technique.

Keep Up with the Future of Generative AI

If your business uses AI for any of your operations, technological advancements can make a huge impact on your business. Generative AI, in particular, is moving quickly. Read this Entrepreneur World post by Arjun Solanki for details on the future of generative AI.

Create Engaging Video Using InVideo

Many businesses can utilize the power of video marketing. And videographers, in particular, need to be aware of the latest tools and strategies for creating high-quality video content. InVideo is one powerful option that companies should be aware of. Get the details on this tool in this New Horizons 123 post by Julie Weishaar.

Get Inspired by These Health and Fitness Blog Examples

If you’re interested in health and fitness, blogging about these topics may be your perfect business idea. Luckily, there are already many bloggers covering these subjects, so you can draw inspiration from them. Check out the examples in this Blogging Wizard post by Lyn Wildwood.

Consider Why Blogs Fail

However, if you’re thinking of entering the blogging world, it’s also important to consider some of the projects that haven’t succeeded. Understanding the pitfalls of these bloggers may help you avoid the same fate. Dan Swords writes about how the allure of quick cash has led to the downfall of many blogs in this post. And BizSugar members chimed in with their own thoughts here.

