Under Desk Foot Rest: Our Picks for Your Work Area

The longer you sit at your desk to work, the more ergonomic features you will want from head to toe. This not only makes your work environment more comfortable, but it is also beneficial to your health in the long run. Even though you might have not thought of having an under desk foot rest for your workplace, it can be one more piece of furniture you can add to get a full-body ergonomic experience.

The good news is under desk foot rests are very affordable, so buying one to just try it out won’t be that big of an expense. And considering the many benefits it can provide, it is worth trying to see what you get out of it.

Our Top Under Desk Foot Rest Picks From Amazon

Feature/Specification Top Pick: Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest Runner Up: Humanscale FM 300 Foot Machine Best Value: EUREKA ERGONOMIC Tilt Adjustable Material High-density memory foam Natural wood and steel frame Metal frame Primary Function Pain relief & posture support Lower leg activity & back support Tilt adjustment & foot massage Secondary Function Rocking motion Height adjustment Floating adjustment Shape Ergonomic teardrop Rectangular Rectangular Surface Soft, durable cover Wood Textured, massaging Adjustability None 3-inch height adjustment Tilt up to 20 degrees Special Features Non-slip base Ball-bearing rollers, non-skid pads Scratch-resistant rubber feet Additional Comfort Features Molds to the shape of your feet Smooth gliding experience Foot tension relief Floor Protection None Rubber feet Scratch-resistant rubber feet Dimensions (inches) 17 x 5 x 10 8.75 x 16 x 6 15.35 x 11.81 x 3.35 Aim Alleviate foot, leg, and lower back pain Reduce fatigue and lower back tension Enhance comfort and productivity

Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest Under Desk

Top Pick: The top pick on the list has 23,654 reviews with 74% giving it 5 stars and 16% 4 stars. This is a one-piece teardrop design made of 100% pure memory foam. It adapts to the shape of your feet and arches and you can flip it over to rock back and forth. A removable cover is included to make cleaning easy if you wear your shoes while using it.

Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest Under Desk



Buy on Amazon

Humanscale FM 300 Foot Machine Footrest

Runner Up: Taking the runner up spot is the Humanscale FM 300, which is made of steel and solid hardwood with and non-skid surface. This foot rest can be adjusted with heights of 3.75″ to 6.75″ and also has a tilt mechanism.

Humanscale FM 300 Foot Machine Footrest

Buy on Amazon

Eureka Ergonomic Tilt Adjustable Foot Rest

Best Value: The Eureka foot rest delivers the best value because of the price, design, and material. It has 20-degree tilts for back and forth rocking on a metal frame and scratch-resistant rubber feet to protect your floor. There are two different types of textures on the top for both massaging and prevent slipping.

Eureka Ergonomic Tilt Adjustable Footrest

Buy on Amazon

ErgoFoam Adjustable Foot Rest Under Desk

This is yet another foam foot rest, but it has a removable height adjuster that adds 2” to the base. You can also flip it over and use it as a rocker. It comes with a removable cover and a double-sided non-slip bottom.

ErgoFoam Adjustable Foot Rest Under Desk

Buy on Amazon

ComfiLife Foot Rest for Under Desk

High-density foam, non-slip bottom, washable removable cover and a rocker when you flip it over are some of the features of this foot rest. There is also a 2” base you can add to increase the height.

ComfiLife Foot Rest for Under Desk

Buy on Amazon

Kensington Comfort Memory Foam Adjustable Foot Rest

The Kensington brings together memory foam and adjustable foot rest with a foot pedal control in one. You get height adjustment of 3.5 to 5 Inches and angle adjustment of up to 30 degrees for increased mobility you can control with your feet.

Kensington Comfort Memory Foam Adjustable Footrest

Buy on Amazon

P&BEXC Under Desk Wooden Foot Rest

This wood foot rest from P&BEXC has two rocker feet and it can support up to 350lbs. It features anti-slip rubber on top and bottom to keep your feet in place and the foot rest from sliding around.

P&BEXC Under Desk Wooden Foot Rest

Buy on Amazon

Leermart Adjustable Footrest with Removable Pad

If you need a foot rest with multiple adjustable positions, this is it. You get 4 height levels going all the way up to 11”, a removable cushion, beaded foot rest for massage, and a collapsible design for easy storage.

Leermart Adjustable Footrest with Removable Pad

Buy on Amazon

Humanscale Foot Machine

This under desk foot rest has both great form and function with a rocker design. It not only looks great, but the metal and wood materials are very durable. Die-cast aluminum legs with a steel foot stop and rubber grips as well as a lifetime warranty are some of its other features.

Humanscale Foot Machine

Buy on Amazon

Mind Reader Ergonomic Foot Rest

The Mind Reader Ergonomic foot rest is made of hard plastic, a pebbled surface for massage, and it is easily adjustable for different levels. It can also rock back and forth.

Mind Reader Ergonomic Foot Rest

Buy on Amazon

An under-desk footrest can be a game-changer for your workspace, especially if you spend long hours sitting at your desk. It’s not just a place to prop your feet; it’s a tool that can enhance your work performance by increasing comfort and reducing fatigue. Here’s a deeper dive into what you should look for when shopping for a footrest tailored for your business or professional use.

Durability: In a high-paced work environment, your footrest will see a lot of action. Choose materials known for durability like high-density foam, reinforced plastics, or even metal frames. The sturdier the footrest, the longer it will last, ensuring you get good value for your money.

Customization: Advanced models come with extra features like massaging nodes or heated surfaces. These additional perks can significantly elevate your comfort level, helping you stay focused and more productive.

Portability: If you’re a remote worker or switch desks often, a lightweight and easily portable footrest could be beneficial. Some models even have handles for easy transport.

Eco-Friendly Options: More businesses are becoming environmentally conscious. If sustainability is important to you, look for foot rests made from recycled or eco-friendly materials.

• Safety Measures: Anti-slip grips are crucial but also look for footrests that have rounded edges to prevent accidental injury.

• Size: Ensure the footrest can fit comfortably under your desk and still allow for leg room. Measure before you buy!

• Easy Assembly: Some foot rests require assembly. Look for those that come with clear instructions or are ready-to-use to save you precious time.

Ergonomic Design: For those who have specific medical conditions like lower back pain or circulation issues, an ergonomically designed footrest can offer specialized support, helping to alleviate discomfort.

A carefully chosen footrest can contribute immensely to your work environment. It can make long hours at the desk less taxing, and even boost your overall productivity by keeping you comfortable and focused. So weigh these factors carefully, and you’ll be well on your way to making a wise investment in your workplace comfort.

