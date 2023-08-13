7 Items to Include in Your Video Brand Guidelines

Video brand guidelines have become paramount in maintaining a brand’s consistency across various platforms. While traditional brand guidelines have long been recognized as essential, how frequently are they adapted to accommodate new media, especially video?

According to a study by B2B Marketing, video is the best content type to make you stand out from your competitors.

Interestingly enough, it is also the one that helps you resonate with your audience. This means that you can’t ignore it any longer. And judging by the data collected by B2B Marketing – less and less marketers do.

Seventy eight percent of survey respondents said they are likely to use video in the next 12 months. And experiences of those who already started using video to promote their companies are encouraging – 58% of respondents have found it to be a successful marketing channel.

At the same time, 68% of those who responded admitted to not having any video brand guidelines. This means that even if they create video content, there is a strong chance that it will only confuse their customers.



What Do You Need Video Brand Guidelines For?

Guidelines are developed with 3 things in mind:

To ensure consistency of a brand, regardless of a medium.

To help communicate the brand persistently.

To offer restraints within which the communication can occur.

Without these three, you run at risk of compromising your brand promise and brand story, not to mention confusing your customers. And that’s a number 1 killer of brands, if you ask me.

With solid guidelines you can ensure that no matter what communications medium is used, your brand is consistently portrayed helping customers to understand it and it’s promise and ultimately build trust in it.

Lastly, guidelines work not only internally. You can use them to guide any 3rd party vendors as to how your brand can be used when creating promotional materials for it. But if one communications channel isn’t included, bad things happen.

Without video guidelines, an element of your marketing campaign is likely to communicate completely different ideas about your brand and your message becomes polluted.

This can happen because of a personal interpretation of your core message by whoever delivers it. A designer or a production house for instance, or a writer creating copy in a completely different tone of voice that your brand tries to maintain.

With video becoming so prevailing a method of contact with audiences, it is crucial that you update your guidelines to include this medium as well.

What To Include In Video Brand Guidelines

With video you need to consider and add a few new elements to your existing guidelines:

Tone: Decide the mood you want for your videos.

Decide the mood you want for your videos. Language: Choose the language, tone, and terms used to describe your company.

Choose the language, tone, and terms used to describe your company. Colors: Specify brand colors or any new colors for specific purposes.

Specify brand colors or any new colors for specific purposes. Logo Usage: Determine how the logo will be featured.

Determine how the logo will be featured. Typography: Define typefaces, sizes, and possible restrictions.

Define typefaces, sizes, and possible restrictions. Sound: Choose the type of sound and mood.

Choose the type of sound and mood. Promotions: Indicate preferred promotional channels.

Tone

When crafting your video, the tone plays an instrumental role in how your message is conveyed. Consider what tonalities best align with your brand’s identity.

Are you open to humorous or playful videos that might appeal to a younger demographic? Perhaps tongue-in-cheek ones that showcase wit?

Or do you lean more towards a professional, serious demeanor, ensuring viewers see your brand as reliable and trustworthy?

Language

The language and tone used in your videos must be consistent with your brand’s voice. Think about the specific words, jargon, or phrases synonymous with your company. How do you want your company’s name pronounced or emphasized?

Additionally, how will your products or services be presented? Will there be a specific lexicon or terminology that should be adhered to, ensuring clarity and avoiding potential misinterpretations?

Colors

While your brand’s color palette provides a foundational guideline, videos offer a dynamic platform that might require deviations. If you’re launching a new product or campaign, introducing a fresh color could be strategic.

However, it’s pivotal to predefine these color changes to maintain a cohesive brand appearance and prevent any unintentional dilution of your brand’s recognizability.

Logo Usage

Your logo is the immediate visual representation of your brand. In videos, the presentation of your logo demands keen attention. Will it appear at the start, end, or as a watermark throughout?

Some brands opt for subtlety, letting other elements speak for their identity. Define the size, positioning, and accompanying elements, ensuring your logo remains untarnished and easily identifiable amidst other graphics or text.

Typography

Typography in videos, much like in print, communicates beyond the mere words. It conveys mood, importance, and brand identity.

While many elements might be borrowed from your standard guidelines, videos might pose unique challenges.

Due to screen resolutions or platform restrictions, specific fonts might not render well. Thus, detailing font types, sizes for various text elements, and potential alternatives becomes crucial.

Sound

An often overlooked but potent tool, sound gives life to your video content. Whether it’s a background score, voiceover, or sound effects, the auditory elements must complement the video’s visuals. What emotions should the sound evoke?

Uplifting, somber, energetic? Identifying sources for licensed music or sound effects ensures legal compliance.

If there’s a theme or jingle associated with your brand, incorporate guidelines for its consistent application.

Promotions

Promoting your video is as essential as its content. While some channels might align perfectly with your brand’s image, others might not.

For instance, a B2B company might not find value in promoting on a teen-centric platform.

Your guidelines should clearly demarcate where and how your videos should be shared, ensuring that the promotional efforts reinforce your brand’s ethos and reach the right audience.

Comparing General Brand Guidelines with Video Brand Guidelines

Let’s examine the differences between general brand guidelines and those tailored for video content with a side-by-side comparison:

Criteria General Brand Guidelines Video Brand Guidelines Medium of Application Print, Web, Billboards, etc. Video content across various platforms Tone and Language Consistent across all mediums Specific to video (e.g., serious, funny, cheeky) Colors Standard Brand Palette May introduce specific colors for video Logo Usage Size, location, background colors Prominence in video, co-existing elements Typography General typefaces and sizes Specifics for video including headlines and body text Sound N/A Music mood, licensing sources, key themes Promotion General Marketing Channels Video-specific channels (e.g., YouTube, Vimeo)

Conclusion

Video might still be perceived by some as an emerging marketing channel. It has, however, already become a powerful way to differentiate yourself from your competition and engage with your audience.

But to do it well, you should specify video brand guidelines and determine how your brand should be portrayed in video first.