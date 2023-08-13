20 YouTube Video Ideas to Put on Your Small Business’s Channel

Video marketing has become increasingly important for businesses of all sizes. And YouTube is one of the most popular platforms for posting and sharing those videos.

If you have a YouTube channel for your small business, or are thinking of starting one, here are 20 ideas for types of content you can post.

Video Ideas for YouTube

Product Spotlights

If your business is a product-based one, you can use YouTube as a platform for highlighting specific products, as Guitar Center does here.

Product Announcements

In the fast-paced world of business, keeping customers informed and excited about upcoming products is crucial. When your business is on the verge of releasing a groundbreaking product or even just a minor update, harnessing the power of video can be the ideal medium.

Crafting videos that provide a tantalizing preview of all the innovative features and functionalities not only piques interest but also establishes a deeper connection with your target audience.

By offering a visual and auditory experience, potential customers can grasp the value proposition faster and with more enthusiasm.

Product-in-Action Videos

The adage “seeing is believing” holds true, especially in the world of online marketing. Demonstrating the efficacy and usability of a product through a video can be a game-changer.

For tangible products like electronics or toys, it provides a clearer understanding of the product’s dimensions and functions.

Video games, for instance, gain much traction when their dynamic gameplay is showcased.

Brands like PlayStation recognize this, often releasing captivating gameplay videos that immerse viewers in the in-game universe, illustrating the experience they can expect when using the device.

Product Explanations

The market is flooded with innovative products, some of which come with a steep learning curve. For those who aren’t tech-savvy or new to a particular industry, an instructional video can bridge the knowledge gap.

When you’re dealing with complex products or even those that have multifunctional aspects, video explanations can be a lifesaver.

Crafting a video tailored to beginners, breaking down concepts step by step, can ensure potential customers not only understand the product but also see its value. This familiarization process builds trust and can significantly boost conversion rates.

Product Comparisons

You can also create videos that compare multiple products to help your customers make more informed choices. Samsung does this with a couple of its devices in the video below.

Collection Videos

If your business releases collections of products, like lines of clothing or similar items, you can also create videos around those releases, like this example from H&M.

Mini Movies

Your YouTube content can certainly be intended to inform or persuade. But don’t forget to entertain your audience as well. Lego does this with mini movies that feature some of its popular product sets.

Special Offers

The digital age is characterized by an information overload. Amidst the chaos, brands need to find innovative ways to stand out and grab attention. Special offers or limited-time promotions are powerful tools in a marketer’s arsenal, but they need to be communicated effectively.

By integrating such announcements into video content, you’re adding a dynamic layer to your promotional strategies.

A well-crafted video detailing the intricacies of the offer, using compelling visuals and catchy tunes, can make your promotion more memorable, ensuring your YouTube subscribers always stay informed and eager for your latest deals.

Customer Stories

To create more engagement with your customers and share content that’s relevant to your audience, you can create videos that share some of your customers’ stories through interviews or similar formats. Dove is one brand that utilizes this format.

Behind the Scenes Videos

You can also create videos that show some behind the scenes views of your company or products. Monster High is a line of kids’ toys that occasionally posts behind-the-scenes content from photo shoots on its YouTube channel.

Company Milestones

Businesses, whether startups or established giants, are not just about products and services. They have stories, journeys, and significant moments that define their legacy.

Celebrating company milestones, be it an anniversary, a significant sales target, or any notable achievement, fosters a sense of community and belonging among stakeholders.

Creating a YouTube video that encapsulates these moments, sharing the highs and the lessons, can be a heartwarming way to connect with your audience. It humanizes the brand, showing the faces and emotions behind the corporate facade, deepening customer loyalty.

How-to Videos

The internet is a vast reservoir of knowledge, and in today’s DIY culture, people are constantly scouring it for answers. Recognizing this, brands can position themselves as industry leaders by producing instructional content.

How-to videos serve a dual purpose. While they educate the viewer, they also subtly promote the brand’s products or services. By demonstrating the application of a product in solving real-world problems or achieving certain tasks, these videos showcase its practicality.

They cater to an audience that’s eager to learn and potentially invest in tools that make their tasks easier. This not only positions your brand as an expert in the field but also ensures your products are seen as reliable solutions.

Tips Videos

You can also create videos that offer simple tips on a particular subject. In this video, Coca-Cola shares some tips for cooking potatoes for a summer barbecue, and simply includes some views of its own product within the video.

Discussion Videos

Similar to how you might discuss various topics on a blog, you can create a video where you simply share your expertise or some thoughts on a particular topic. Tiger Fitness does this in some of its videos, including this discussion surrounding crossfit.

Contests

Video can also be a great format for showing off content from your audience, especially if you can collect clips from people as part of a contest. GoPro is one example of a company that has done this well.

Inspirational Videos

Even if a video doesn’t directly relate to your products, it can still offer value to your target audience. Inspirational videos like this one from L’Oreal Paris can sort of break up all those videos that specifically relate to your products or services.

Regular Series

If you create enough video content regularly, you can turn it into a web series. Red Bull does this with some of the behind the scenes content it shoots with various extreme sports stars.

Influencer Videos

You can also partner with influencers relevant to your audience and ask them to star in your videos as a way of creating quality content and growing your audience. Party City has done this with DIY blogger PS I Made This.

Holiday Greetings

On or around holidays, you can also make special videos intended to show some festive spirit and have some fun, like this example from Angry Birds.

Funny Videos

You can also simply have some fun with your audience by posting funny commercials or other video content on your YouTube channel.

