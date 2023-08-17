Want to start a business but don’t have the ability to dedicate a full-time schedule to it? Not to worry — there are plenty of business opportunities out there that you can work on just on the weekends.

If you’re interested in being a weekend entrepreneur, check out these 50 weekend business ideas that won’t take all of your time during the week.

Small Business Spotlight Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

Weekend Business Ideas

Mobile Disc Jockey

You can provide DJ services mainly to clients who need music for weekend events like weddings, parties and weekend concerts.

Musician

Likewise, you can start a musical group or solo act where you can play or sing at weddings and similar events just on the weekends.

Wedding Photographer

You can also provide photography services for weddings, which mainly take place on the weekends. And you can use the rest of your weekend editing and communicating with clients.

Event Coordinator

Or you can focus on more general event coordination services. Instead of being a full event planner, you can provide day-of-event services to help make sure everything runs smoothly.

Event Venue Operator

If you have the resources to own a venue that people can use to host weddings, conferences or other events, you can rent out the space on weekends.

Farmers’ Market Vendor

Farmers’ markets also often take place on weekends. So if you have the ability to grow produce and similar food items, you can rent out a booth to sell your goods on the weekends.

Flea Market Vendor

Similarly, you can sell secondhand goods, handmade items and everything in between at flea markets in your area.

Estate Sale Service Provider

Estate sales also generally take place on weekends. So you can start a service where you help people to set up their estate sales and price and sell items.

Mobile Retail Boutique Owner

You can also sell goods at fairs and other weekend events by setting up a mobile retail boutique.

Food Truck Owner

Likewise, you can start your own food truck and just set up shop at weekend events or at high traffic areas in your area each weekend.

Face Painter

You can also focus your weekend business on providing creative and entertainment services for kids parties and family friendly events in your area. Many such events feature face painters. So you can offer those services strictly on weekends.

Balloon Artist

Or you can focus on creating balloon animals at kids’ parties and similar events.

Magician

On the entertainment side, you can become a musician and perform at parties or local venues on the weekend.

Party Clown

Or you can offer your services as a party clown, juggler or similar family friendly entertainer.

Caricature Artist

If you’re artistically inclined, you can offer your services at weekend events and other high traffic areas as a caricature artist for hire.

Blogger

Blogging is an activity that you can do mainly on your own schedule. So you can start a blog and then create posts each weekend to schedule throughout the week.

Ebook Author

Or you can work on a larger project like an ebook and just focus the bulk of your work on the weekends.

Podcaster

Many podcasts air once per week. So starting a podcast is something that you can focus on mainly on weekends.

Online Course Creator

Or you can spend your weekends creating online courses or training programs and then simply release them when you’re ready.

Graphic Designer

You can also spend your weekends working on client work like graphic design. Just make sure you don’t take on too many clients to overwhelm your limited schedule.

Web Designer

Likewise, you can become a weekend web designer if you possess the necessary skills and training.

Life Coach

You can also offer online or in-person training on a one-to-one basis as a life coach who mainly communicates with clients once per week.

eCommerce Reseller

Ecommerce platforms like eBay and Amazon make it easy for you to build a business on your own schedule. So you can set up a shop and then stock and ship items each weekend.

Handmade Business Operator

Or you can start a business selling handmade goods on sites like Etsy or at weekend craft fairs.

Furniture Refurbisher

You can also focus on selling large scale pieces like furniture. Just spend your weekends scouring for old pieces you can refurbish and then sell your creations on Craigslist or in local shops.

Antique Vendor

For those who want to sell a larger variety of secondhand goods, you can set up a booth at an antique mall and then update your stock each weekend.

Bicycle Mechanic

If you want to start a service based business, you can start a bicycle mechanic business in your garage and simply welcome clients during set weekend hours.

Auto Detailer

Similarly, you can offer car washing and detailing services to clients each weekend.

Auto Stereo Installer

Or you can install car audio equipment and similar upgrades and just make client appointments on the weekends.

Home Theater Installer

You can also start a business where you help customers set up TVs home theater equipment in their homes. Just make all your appointments on the weekends.

Computer Setup Consultant

Or you can help people set up their new computers and other tech devices by appointment on weekends.

Handyman

If you’re a handy individual, you can offer a variety of different handyman services to local clients by weekend appointment.

House Painter

Or you can focus more specifically on house painting services, especially for those with relatively small projects that can be completed in one or two days.

Gardener

You can also work mainly outdoors at clients’ homes as a gardener, providing planting and weekend maintenance services.

Pool Cleaner

If you live in an area where a lot of homes have pools, you can also start a business offering weekly pool cleaning and maintenance services.

Landscape Designer

Or you can go more in depth by providing full landscape design services. Just make sure your client load is light enough so that you can keep your work to the weekends.

Interior Designer

Similarly, you can focus your efforts in the design inside your clients’ homes by providing interior design services where you communicate with clients and provide feedback by weekend appointment.

Moving Business Operator

When moving to new homes, many people choose weekend moving dates to accommodate their own busy schedules. So you can start a moving business that only takes on weekend projects.

Recycling Service Provider

If you’re looking to start a green business, you can offer recycling services where you visit homes or offices on weekends to collect recyclable goods and dispose of them safely.

Mobile Pet Groomer

For those who want to work with pets on the weekend, you can offer grooming service where you travel to your clients on the weekends.

Dog Trainer

Or you can offer in-home obedience training services for dogs and their owners.

Pet Sitter

Since so many people tend to take weekend getaways, you can build a business where you offer pet care services just on the weekends.

House Sitter

Likewise, you can start a house sitting services just for people who are out for the weekend.

Babysitter

Or you can offer weekend child care services for people who are traveling or just enjoying a weekend night out.

Vending Machine Operator

If you have the ability to purchase some vending machines, you can set them up in office buildings and similar settings and then use the weekend to maintain and restock your machines.

Tutor

If you have a fair amount of knowledge in a particular subject, you can build a weekend tutoring business where you meet with clients in their homes or even chat with them online.

Property Manager

If you own properties that you’re able to rent out to residents or businesses, you can build a business around those properties and use your weekends for business operations and maintenance.

Vacation Rental Provider

Or on a smaller scale, you can rent out spaces in your home or extra properties to weekend travelers on sites like Airbnb.

Transportation Service Provider

You could also provide transportation services on the weekends, either through service like Uber or by setting up your own weekend transportation service that focuses on events like wedding limousines.

Valet Service Provider

Valets are also popular for weddings and other weekend events. So you can start a valet service that only holds weekend hours and services.

Nurturing Your Weekend Business: Balancing Passion and Profit

Starting a weekend business can be an exciting endeavor that offers flexibility and the opportunity to pursue your passions. As you embark on your journey as a weekend entrepreneur, keep these key considerations in mind to ensure your venture’s success:

Time Management: While weekends offer more time than weekdays, it’s crucial to manage your time effectively. Plan and prioritize tasks to make the most of your limited hours.

While weekends offer more time than weekdays, it’s crucial to manage your time effectively. Plan and prioritize tasks to make the most of your limited hours. Passion-Driven: Choose a business idea that aligns with your interests and strengths. A passion-driven venture is more likely to keep you motivated and engaged.

Choose a business idea that aligns with your interests and strengths. A passion-driven venture is more likely to keep you motivated and engaged. Target Audience: Define your target audience and tailor your products or services to meet their needs. Understand your customers’ preferences and behaviors to create a meaningful connection.

Define your target audience and tailor your products or services to meet their needs. Understand your customers’ preferences and behaviors to create a meaningful connection. Quality over Quantity: Since your time is limited, focus on delivering high-quality products or services that resonate with your customers. Excellence is key to building a strong reputation.

Since your time is limited, focus on delivering high-quality products or services that resonate with your customers. Excellence is key to building a strong reputation. Effective Marketing: Utilize social media, word-of-mouth, and local advertising to spread the word about your weekend business. A well-executed marketing strategy can attract more customers.

Utilize social media, word-of-mouth, and local advertising to spread the word about your weekend business. A well-executed marketing strategy can attract more customers. Consistent Branding: Develop a consistent brand image across all platforms. A professional and recognizable brand helps build trust and credibility.

Develop a consistent brand image across all platforms. A professional and recognizable brand helps build trust and credibility. Customer Engagement: Interact with your customers and gather feedback to continuously improve your offerings. Building a loyal customer base is essential for sustained success.

Interact with your customers and gather feedback to continuously improve your offerings. Building a loyal customer base is essential for sustained success. Financial Planning: Keep a close eye on your finances. Set a budget, track expenses, and ensure your pricing covers costs while delivering a reasonable profit margin.

Keep a close eye on your finances. Set a budget, track expenses, and ensure your pricing covers costs while delivering a reasonable profit margin. Legal and Regulatory Compliance: Depending on your business type, ensure you’re compliant with local regulations, permits, and licenses.

Depending on your business type, ensure you’re compliant with local regulations, permits, and licenses. Scaling Wisely: As your business grows, consider whether you want to expand or remain a weekend-focused operation. Scaling should align with your goals and capacity.

As your business grows, consider whether you want to expand or remain a weekend-focused operation. Scaling should align with your goals and capacity. Balancing Act: Maintain a healthy work-life balance. Remember that weekends are not only for business but also for personal rejuvenation.

Maintain a healthy work-life balance. Remember that weekends are not only for business but also for personal rejuvenation. Adapt and Innovate: Stay adaptable and open to new ideas. The business landscape evolves, and your ability to adapt will determine your long-term success.

Consideration Description Time Management Effectively manage limited weekend hours by planning and prioritizing tasks. Passion-Driven Choose a business aligned with your interests and strengths to stay motivated. Target Audience Define your audience and tailor products or services to meet their preferences and needs. Quality over Quantity Focus on delivering high-quality offerings that resonate with customers for a strong reputation. Effective Marketing Utilize social media, word-of-mouth, and local advertising for a well-executed marketing strategy. Consistent Branding Develop a recognizable brand image across platforms to build trust and credibility. Customer Engagement Interact with customers, gather feedback, and build a loyal customer base for sustained success. Financial Planning Keep track of finances, set budgets, and ensure pricing covers costs while maintaining profit margins. Legal Compliance Ensure compliance with local regulations, permits, and licenses depending on your business type. Scaling Strategy Decide whether to expand or remain focused on weekends, aligning scaling with your goals and capacity. Work-Life Balance Maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life, respecting weekends for personal rejuvenation. Adapt and Innovate Stay open to new ideas, adapting to evolving business landscapes to ensure long-term success.

By embracing these principles, you can nurture your weekend business into a flourishing venture that brings both personal satisfaction and financial rewards. With dedication, creativity, and strategic planning, you can make the most of your weekends while building a legacy that reflects your values and aspirations.

Embrace Weekend Entrepreneurship: Unlocking Business Potential on Your Schedule

For those with a burning desire to start a business but are constrained by a full-time schedule, the concept of weekend entrepreneurship can be a game-changer. The allure of having your weekends dedicated to your entrepreneurial pursuits is undeniable. You don’t need to compromise your weekday commitments; you can dive into these exciting ventures solely during your leisure hours.

Weekend business ideas offer a spectrum of possibilities that align with your passions and expertise, allowing you to craft your path toward financial independence and creative fulfillment. The range of opportunities is expansive and caters to a diverse array of skills and interests. Embracing the role of a weekend entrepreneur enables you to strike a balance between your professional obligations and your entrepreneurial aspirations.

From setting up a mobile disc jockey service to curating a unique artisanal boutique at weekend events, the options are as varied as they are exciting. You can be the musical force at weddings or capture cherished memories as a weekend wedding photographer. As an event coordinator, you can ensure seamless celebrations without committing to full-scale event planning. If you’re inclined toward creativity, engaging in face painting, balloon artistry, or caricature sketching at weekend festivities can be both lucrative and enjoyable.

Beyond the realm of entertainment, digital platforms offer avenues for weekend entrepreneurs as well. Blogging, podcasting, and online course creation empower you to share your expertise at your own pace. Creative talents can shine as graphic designers or ebook authors, embracing the weekends to manifest their passions into reality.

For those with a flair for commerce, the weekend offers the perfect canvas to run your own show. Whether you’re restoring furniture, curating vintage goods, or orchestrating the perfect sales pitch at farmers’ markets or flea markets, the weekend can be your stage for business success. Services such as auto detailing, gardening, or pool cleaning can be streamlined to weekends, ensuring that your professional and personal lives remain in harmony.

Weekend entrepreneurship signifies the spirit of autonomy, enabling you to carve out your niche and create a balance that suits your aspirations. By weaving your passion into these diverse weekend business ideas, you’re not only nurturing your entrepreneurial spirit but also contributing to your financial growth and personal satisfaction.

Remember, the weekend isn’t just a break from work—it’s an opportunity to shape your destiny. As a weekend entrepreneur, you’re not constrained by the rigors of a traditional schedule. You’re liberated to infuse your weekends with creativity, innovation, and growth. The journey toward successful weekend entrepreneurship is a testament to your dedication, tenacity, and desire to create a life that resonates with your true self.