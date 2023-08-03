The Project Champion: A Management Best Practice

At the start of every project, hopes are always high. Expectations will be exceeded. Deliverables will be timely. Customers will be amazed with the end result and zealously recommend potential clients.

Unfortunately, that is not always the case. There are times when projects go horribly off kilter. Timelines are missed, products or services do not live up to the customer’s vision and realization of success dwindles, creating a threat to customer relations and, even more damaging, the reputation of a business.

What consistently yields a positive outcome to projects of all scopes and sizes? The answer is far less of a what and more of a who. The true advocate for a project, and the gatekeeper of a project’s heroic success or dismal failure – is a project champion.

So What Is a Project Champion?

The project champion is the person within an organization implementing a project who takes on the burden of ensuring everyone involved is on board and behind the ultimate success of the project.

They are responsible for:

Identifying a project’s strategic objectives.

Working with the project team to ensure the vision for the project is successfully translated into the requirements and solution design.

Critically analyzing and ensuring best practices.

Identifying and eliminating obstacles that may threaten a project’s viability within the organization itself.

Prioritizing project phases based on value.

Relaying timely updates to all managers and client contacts impacted team members.

Appropriately allocating and organizing internal resources to ensure the successful completion, implementation or adoption of a project.

They don’t take “no” or “I don’t have the time” for an answer. They keep everyone’s eyes on the prize that represents the successful implementation of this project.

A project champion is the unfeigned, authoritative and, at times, veracious champion of a project.

A bona fide project advocate, a project champion is typically a member of senior management or critical expertise that strengthens a project’s value by adding formidable experience to the mix. Accurately and efficiently delivering project success.

Seven Traits of a Project Champion

Certain individuals stand out, not just as leaders but as true champions of their projects. These are the people who take a project from its initial stages to triumphant completion, guiding their teams with unwavering confidence and expertise.

Their success isn’t just a byproduct of their experience or education, but is often rooted in a distinct set of traits that they embody. These traits transform them from mere managers into true project champions. As we delve into these characteristics, it becomes clear that being a project champion is not just about managing tasks, but about leading with vision, passion, and resilience.

Here are the seven defining traits of a project champion.

Qualifications and Aptitude to Understand All Elements of the Project

A project champion isn’t just someone who supports the project from the sidelines. They have a deep understanding of every facet of the project, from its objectives and methodologies to the intricacies of its execution.

Their educational background, work experience, and inherent aptitude equip them to grasp complex ideas, foresee challenges, and appreciate the broader implications of the project.

This comprehensive knowledge ensures they are well-prepared to advocate for the project’s value and provide guidance at each stage of its lifecycle.

Capacity to Meet and Exceed Expectations of Management

Project champions not only meet the benchmarks set by management, but they also consistently strive to exceed them.

Their commitment to the project’s success drives them to constantly challenge the status quo, seek improvements, and deliver outcomes that surpass initial expectations.

They earn the trust of senior leaders by proving time and again that they can transform visions into reality.

Ability to Motivate and Inspire a Team to Buy in and Become Engaged in the Project’s Success

The most successful projects are fueled by teams that believe in their mission. A project champion has an infectious enthusiasm and passion that rallies team members around the project’s goals.

They know how to articulate the vision in a way that resonates with the team, fostering a sense of ownership and commitment among all involved. Through their leadership, they turn a group of individuals into a cohesive unit striving for a common cause.

Finesse to Negotiate with all Parties to Ensure Project Success

In the intricate world of project management, negotiations are inevitable. A project champion possesses the finesse to mediate between different stakeholders, reconcile conflicting interests, and forge agreements that are mutually beneficial.

Their diplomatic skills enable them to navigate sensitive issues without alienating any party, ensuring that the project remains on course even when faced with adversarial conditions.

Exceptional Problem Solving Abilities and the Resourcefulness to Defeat Obstacles

Every project encounters challenges. However, the measure of a project champion lies in their ability to turn these challenges into opportunities. With a keen analytical mind, they identify issues early, devise innovative solutions, and marshal the resources needed to address them. Their tenacity ensures that no obstacle is insurmountable.

Superior Organizational Talents, and a Knack for Keeping Team members on Track

Efficiency is at the heart of project management, and a project champion is a master of organization. They have an innate ability to structure tasks, prioritize responsibilities, and ensure that deadlines are met.

Their meticulous nature coupled with an intuitive understanding of team dynamics enables them to keep every team member aligned with the project’s timeline and goals.

Stellar Communications Skills, Keeping all Project Stakeholders Aware and Engaged

Transparent and effective communication is the lifeblood of any project. A project champion understands this profoundly. They maintain open channels of communication with all stakeholders, ensuring that everyone is informed of the project’s progress, challenges, and successes.

Their ability to convey information clearly and persuasively fosters a sense of trust and collaboration among all parties involved.

Project Champion Traits Summary

Conclusion

A project champion greatly reduces the likelihood of project failure. On the front lines of any project, and in direct communication with the entire team at all times, the project champion is the protector of a project. A critical sentry devoted to delivering a victorious project that thrills management.

Once one project or stage is complete, the project champion leaps into action to get the next one rolling – a hero in the lifecycle of project management.