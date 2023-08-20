Wood Planers: Our Top Picks For You

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you work with any type of lumber, you probably already know how helpful wood planers can be. Wood planers, also called thickness planers, are woodworking machines that can trim boards to a consistent thickness throughout their length. There are different types of wood planers available, in different sizes and speeds and for different purposes.

Types of Wood Planers

Wood planers can be divided into 3 different models: handheld, benchtop, and stationary. Here are the key differences:

Handheld Planers – These are used for smaller or more intricate jobs. There are both manual and electric hand planers.

Benchtop Planers – Benchtop planers are popular among people who take their tools to job sites. They can handle larger projects than handheld planers.

Stationary Planers – These are used for larger jobs, and require space. They also can be expensive, although there are budget-friendly options out there.

From flattening to smoothing, framing to door refurbishing, a planer could quickly become one of your most useful wood tools. Fortunately, there are tons and tons of wood planers available on Amazon. That’s great news for someone who needs one in a hurry or would like to check out all the available models. To help ease that workload, we sorted through pages of different planers and curated a list of the best ones we found. Check out our list for an assist with finding your next wood planer.

Why Wood Planers are Essential for Business and Work

When dealing with woodworking, precision is crucial. Wood planers ensure uniformity and accuracy, which are paramount for professionals and businesses. Here’s why wood planers are indispensable tools for those who rely on them for their business or work:

Consistency in Output : For businesses producing wooden products, consistent size and finish can make the difference between a satisfied customer and a returned product.

: For businesses producing wooden products, consistent size and finish can make the difference between a satisfied customer and a returned product. Efficiency : Time is money. Using a wood planer speeds up the preparation process, allowing professionals to take on more jobs or projects in less time.

: Time is money. Using a wood planer speeds up the preparation process, allowing professionals to take on more jobs or projects in less time. Cost Savings : By leveling uneven surfaces and reusing old lumber, woodworkers can minimize waste and save on material costs.

: By leveling uneven surfaces and reusing old lumber, woodworkers can minimize waste and save on material costs. Enhanced Quality: The finish provided by a wood planer gives wooden pieces a more polished and professional look, elevating the final product’s value.

Benefits for Different Types of Users:

Handheld Planers : Ideal for carpenters who often need to work on-site or in tight spaces. It offers: Mobility and easy transportation. Precision in detailing. Great for quick fixes.

: Ideal for carpenters who often need to work on-site or in tight spaces. It offers: Benchtop Planers : Best suited for contractors who move from one site to another but need a more robust tool than a handheld. Balance of portability and power. Suitable for medium-scale projects.

: Best suited for contractors who move from one site to another but need a more robust tool than a handheld. Stationary Planers : These are a boon for woodworking shops and factories where large-scale production happens. Handles voluminous work. Durable and long-lasting. Offers maximum power for tough jobs.

: These are a boon for woodworking shops and factories where large-scale production happens.

Wood Planers for Your Woodworking or Construction Business

Feature/Aspect Top Pick: CRAFTSMAN Benchtop Planer Runner Up: PORTER-CABLE Hand Planer Best Value: Amazon Basics No.4 Bench Hand Planer Performance - Powerful 15 Amp motor for hard & soft wood - Robust 6 Amp motor, up to 16,500 RPM - Steel alloy blade for precise cuts Efficiency - Poly-V Cutterhead drive - .078 in. depth of cut; .47 in. max rabbet depth - Adjustable gear for tailored results Operation & Experience - Two-knife, quick-change, solid steel cutter - 11-1/2 in. cast aluminum shoe - Cast iron body with contoured grip handle Cutting Life & Quality - Reversible, double-edged high carbon steel knives - 3 chamfering grooves for diverse finishes - Durable steel alloy blade Cleanliness & Workspace - Built-in vacuum port for dust collection - Dust extractor bag attachable on both sides - No specific feature mentioned

CRAFTSMAN Benchtop Planer

Top Pick: Crafted with precision, the CRAFTSMAN Benchtop Planer stands out for its impeccable performance and durability, suitable for both professionals and enthusiasts. Its robust 15 Amp motor effortlessly handles both hard and soft woods, ensuring every cut is perfect.

Key Features:

Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 15 Amp motor that’s apt for both hard and soft wood processing.

Equipped with a 15 Amp motor that’s apt for both hard and soft wood processing. Efficient Stock Removal: Features a Poly-V Cutterhead drive, maximizing material removal in each pass.

Features a Poly-V Cutterhead drive, maximizing material removal in each pass. Seamless Operation: Incorporates a two-knife, quick-change, solid steel cutter head on ball bearings for a silky-smooth operational experience.

Incorporates a two-knife, quick-change, solid steel cutter head on ball bearings for a silky-smooth operational experience. Durable Cutting: High carbon steel, reversible, double-edged knives ensure prolonged cutting life.

High carbon steel, reversible, double-edged knives ensure prolonged cutting life. Maintain Cleanliness: Built-in vacuum port aids in efficient dust collection, keeping your workspace tidy.

For those seeking reliability and precision, the CRAFTSMAN Benchtop Planer offers a perfect blend of efficiency and longevity, ensuring every woodworking project meets the highest standards.

CRAFTSMAN Benchtop Planer

Buy on Amazon

PORTER-CABLE Hand Planer

Runner Up: The PORTER-CABLE Hand Planer is specifically designed to cater to diverse needs, ensuring efficient and precise woodworking tasks. With its heavy-duty 6 Amp motor, this tool guarantees smooth cuts, even in the hardest materials.

Key Features:

Powerful Performance: Robust 6 Amp motor delivering up to 16,500 RPM.

Robust 6 Amp motor delivering up to 16,500 RPM. Clean Workspaces: Comes with a dust extractor bag that can be attached to either side of the tool.

Comes with a dust extractor bag that can be attached to either side of the tool. Precise Depth Control: Overmold depth knob with 10 positive steps for a variety of depth settings.

Overmold depth knob with 10 positive steps for a variety of depth settings. Chamfering Versatility: 3 distinct chamfering grooves for diverse edge finishes.

3 distinct chamfering grooves for diverse edge finishes. Superior Finish: An 11-1/2 in. cast aluminum shoe ensures enhanced control for high-quality finishes.

An 11-1/2 in. cast aluminum shoe ensures enhanced control for high-quality finishes. Efficient Material Removal: .078 in. depth of cut and a .47 in. max rabbet depth for optimal material removal.

With its ergonomic design, the PORTER-CABLE Hand Planer ensures you can deliver the best while minimizing effort and maximizing precision.

PORTER-CABLE Hand Planer

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics No.4 Adjustable Universal Bench Hand Planer

Best Value: The Amazon Basics No.4 Hand Plane ensures your woodworking tasks are executed with unmatched precision and ease, enhancing the quality and finesse of your projects.A fusion of durability and precision, this hand plane stands out for its professional-grade construction and design.

Key Features:

Robust Construction: Crafted with a durable cast iron body ensuring stability during use.

Crafted with a durable cast iron body ensuring stability during use. Comfortable Grip: An impact-resistant plastic handle with a contoured grip provides enhanced control and comfort.

An impact-resistant plastic handle with a contoured grip provides enhanced control and comfort. Quality Cuts: Equipped with a durable steel alloy blade for consistent and precise cuts.

Equipped with a durable steel alloy blade for consistent and precise cuts. Tailored Adjustments: Features an adjustable gear, ensuring you achieve the desired results every time.

Features an adjustable gear, ensuring you achieve the desired results every time. User-Centric: Remember to adjust the “factory setting” as per the user manual before first use to guarantee optimal performance.

Amazon Basics No.4 Adjustable Universal Bench Hand Planer

Buy on Amazon

Makita 3-1/4″ Planer with Tool Case

The 6.5 amp motor on the Makita planer features a two-blade cutter head with 17,000 RPM for a smooth finish and fast stock removal. Its spring-loaded stand keeps the tool and blades protected. A tool case is also included.

Makita 3-1/4″ Planer with Tool Case

Buy on Amazon

WEN 3-1/4-Inch Electric Hand Planer

WEN’s electric hand planer features a lightweight design and a 6 amp motor that can provide up to 34,000 cuts per minute. It also has 16 positive stops adjusting the cutting depth anywhere from 0 to 1/8 inches.

WEN 3-1/4-Inch Electric Hand Planer

Buy on Amazon

DEWALT Two Speed Thickness Planer

This bundle from DeWalt includes one stationary 13″ planer, in/outfeed tables with fasteners, extra blades, and a dust hose adapter. It has a three-knife cutter head and a 2-speed gearbox, which allows users to change feed speed to optimize cuts per inch.

DEWALT Two Speed Thickness Planer

Buy on Amazon

JET 13-Inch Benchtop Planer

The Jet benchtop planer uses a helical-style cutter head for clean cuts. It has a 2-HP 15-amp motor that turns the cutter head at 10,000 RPM. Other features of this wood planer include a cast iron bed, steel cover, and dual infeed speed control.

JET 13-Inch Benchtop Planer

Buy on Amazon

Mophorn 12.5inch Thickness Planer

Mophorn’s powerful 1800W wood planer machine has 4pcs cutter blades, an all-metal workbench, and a steel floor stand. A 9000 rpm blade speed, dust exhaust interface, and crank handle for easy adjustment round out the features of this wood planer.

Mophorn 12.5inch Thickness Planer

Buy on Amazon

Bosch 6.5 Amp Hand Planer

The Bosch hand planer has a 6.5 amp motor that produces 16,500 RPM, an ambidextrous lock-off release to prevent accidental activation, and a counterbalanced blade. A dust port and poly micro-V drive belt for enhanced belt durability are also great features.

Bosch 6.5 Amp Hand Planer

Buy on Amazon

WEN Two-Blade Benchtop Thickness Planer

WEN’s two-blade bench planer’s 15 amp motor delivers powerful precision and 20,000 cuts per minute at a 26 feet per minute feed rate. It includes two reversible 12.5-inch SK5 blades. This corded electric planer can plane boards up to 6 inches thick and 12.5 inches wide.

WEN Two-Blade Benchtop Thickness Planer

Buy on Amazon

KAKURI 42mm Woodworking Hand Plane

This Japanese-type hand planer can be used by professional carpenters or DIY woodworkers alike. Its simple-to-use design provides a razor-sharp blade that can be sharpened with a whetstone. The wooden body is durable and water resistant

KAKURI 42mm Woodworking Hand Plane

Buy on Amazon

Whatever the job, there’s a wood planer out there that’s perfect for you. As always, be sure to determine what your needs are before you purchase. Consider what types of woodworking jobs you do, and buy the appropriate planer or planers. And, of course, always use safe practices when using any type of tool, especially those with sharp blades. Additionally, some of the power planers can be quite loud – it’s a good idea to use earplugs while using one.

