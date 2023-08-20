wordpress-com-offers-free-google-domain-transfers-amidst-squarespace-acquisition

Amidst the shifting dynamics of the online domain market, WordPress.com has stepped up with an enticing proposition for small business owners and individual domain holders. Following the recent news of Google Domains being sold to Squarespace, WordPress.com is reaching out to affected users with a tempting deal – offering free transfers of their Google domains to the WordPress.com platform.

For many small business owners, a domain name is akin to a storefront sign – it’s a first impression, a brand image, and often, a source of credibility. Recognizing this, WordPress.com’s initiative emerges as a boon, especially when domain transitions are often riddled with complications and unforeseen expenses.

The highlight of WordPress.com’s announcement is the company’s commitment to bearing the transfer fee for the first million domains making the move from Google. This offer also sweetens the pot by extending the domain’s registration by an extra year at no additional cost. Moreover, in an era where pricing transparency is vital, WordPress.com pledges that renewal prices post-transfer will either match or even undercut what users previously paid with Google Domains. This applies to over 400 top-level domains (TLDs) offered by WordPress.com.

For small business owners pondering the switch, the benefits aren’t just limited to the monetary aspect. WordPress.com outperforms many competitors regarding domain name system (DNS) speeds, including Google, GoDaddy, and DigitalOcean, as evidenced by comparisons on dnsperf.com. This performance enhancement ensures that websites are accessible faster, a crucial factor in retaining potential customers.

Additionally, WordPress.com promises two essential elements to businesses: Privacy and Security. Unlike several registrars, WordPress.com offers privacy protection at no additional charge, ensuring that personal details remain confidential. On the security front, domains hosted with WordPress.com benefit from robust security features. These include complimentary SSL installations, real-time backups, one-click data restores, malware scans, a web application firewall (WAF), and defenses against distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks.

This move by WordPress.com, a part of the broader Automattic family, signifies a deep-rooted commitment to maintaining an open and inclusive internet. The company’s overarching mission revolves around democratizing online publishing, ensuring users have complete ownership of their online identity and content.

Implications for Small Business Owners

For the small business community, WordPress.com’s offer presents a timely solution to the impending domain transition conundrum. A domain name is a pivotal asset in the digital space, ensuring its stability and performance is paramount. The opportunity to seamlessly transfer domains, with the guarantee of competitive prices and enhanced features, is an attractive package for businesses aiming to fortify their online presence. In a dynamic digital landscape, having a reliable partner like WordPress.com can be a game-changer in the quest for online success.

