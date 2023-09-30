Master Your Entrepreneurial Mindset and Other Building Blocks of a Strong Small Business

There are tons of advanced strategies for growing a business. But it’s important to first master the basics. Below, members of the online small business community share their most important building blocks for creating a strong business.

Cultivate a Winning Entrepreneurial Mindset

Your mindset as an entrepreneur can make a huge impact on your ability to succeed. So how can you cultivate a winning mindset? Joel Libava of The Franchise King shares insights in this post.

Find Investors for Your Business

Even with a winning mindset, many businesses need financial resources to get new projects off the ground. In many cases, investors are necessary. If you’re looking for extra funding for your business, check out this Startup Professionals Musings by Marty Zwilling for tips.

Create Value and Build Trust Among Customers

Businesses also need customers to trust and support their products and services on an ongoing basis. So how can you cultivate this level of trust and deliver value that keeps customers coming back. Theo Poulentzas offers tips in this post.

Learn About Referral Website Traffic

Websites are essential for today’s businesses to succeed. But you also need to get people to actually visit your site. This often requires getting insights into your traffic sources. Referral traffic is one of the most important concepts for online businesses to know. This Independent Analytics post by Ben Sibley includes a guide to this concept for businesses.

Follow These Workplace Safety Tips for Employees

If you have employees working on site for your business, it’s your responsibility to provide a safe environment. Learn more about workplace safety in this Platter of Gold post by Anthony Williams.

Strengthen Your Brand Online

Online marketing is a huge part of running a business in 2023. There are tons of different methods for strengthening your brand online. See a list of top methods in this New Horizons 123 post by Maureen McCabe.

Find the Right Business Suppliers

The right suppliers don’t just deliver products or equipment to your business. They can also provide professional service and support. In this Small Biz Tipster post, Lisa Sicard details some things to look out for when choosing business suppliers.

Learn How to Grow Your Email List

Email marketing has long been an impactful strategy for small businesses. If you’re just starting out, growing your list should be a top priority. Dan Swords provides tips for doing so in this post. And BizSugar members shared comments here.

Consider Being a Social Entrepreneur

Social entrepreneurship has gained popularity in recent years as entrepreneurs and consumers become increasingly aware of various social issues. There are many pros and cons of this type of business ownership. Read a full guide in this BusinessLoad post by Amrut Purohit.

Hone Your Writing Skills

AI writing tools provide tons of value for businesses. But they cannot fully replace human writers, as recent fails have shown. Learn more about why human writers are so important in this Always Write post by David Leonhardt.

