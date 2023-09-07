Amazon Integrates Buy with Prime App on Shopify

Amazon just announced the “Buy with Prime” app integration for Shopify merchants. The goal is to bridge the gap between Amazon Prime’s vast customer base and Shopify’s growing merchant community. It’s a move that showcases not just Amazon’s progressive approach to e-commerce but also its recognition of the power that small businesses have in the digital marketplace.

Why This Matters to Small Business Owners

Boosted Conversions: Preliminary reports indicate that the integration of the “Buy with Prime” feature into Shopify stores can boost shopper conversions by an impressive 25%. This is a substantial margin, especially for small businesses looking for ways to expand their online customer base and increase sales. Simplified Merchant Experience: Before this integration, Shopify store owners had to manage Buy with Prime separately. Now, with the new app, all features will be natively integrated into Shopify’s platform. This includes automatic syncing of orders, promotions, catalog listings, and even taxes. For merchants, this translates to lesser administrative hassles and more focus on core business activities. Enhanced Customer Experience: Millions of Prime members, who are accustomed to the fast and reliable delivery systems of Amazon, can now shop with the same confidence on participating Shopify stores. This seamless shopping experience and easy returns are bound to appeal to the extensive Prime membership.

How It Works

Merchants can effortlessly install “Buy with Prime” from the Shopify app store without any need for coding. Once added, they can pick items from their Amazon inventory to showcase on their Shopify store. The “Buy with Prime” button then automatically appears on the product’s detail page, aligning perfectly with the merchant’s existing Shopify store theme.

Balancing Independence and Collaboration

Amazon has ensured that merchants maintain ownership of customer data acquired through “Buy with Prime” purchases. The centralized integration now allows for more efficient access and management of this data directly from the Shopify admin dashboard. Furthermore, Amazon Pay has also been included as a payment option within Shopify Payments, streamlining the transaction process.

Testimonials and Forward Vision

Merchants who have adopted “Buy with Prime” highlight its transformative effect on their business. Alexis Beuning, the sales and brand manager for Sherpani, emphasized the growth her brand experienced by being a Buy with Prime merchant. She anticipates the new native integration will further simplify the management of the feature for their Shopify store.

Matt Rollens, founder of Dragon Glassware, echoed similar sentiments, praising the enhanced operational efficiency the integrated app offers, allowing him to concentrate on optimizing other business facets.

Daniel Debow, Shopify’s vice president of product partnerships, underscores the collaboration, stating that the new app emphasizes choice, benefiting both Shopify merchants and their customers.

For small business owners operating Shopify stores, this integration signifies a technological advancement and a potential surge in business growth. By combining the reliability of Amazon’s Prime services with the flexibility of Shopify’s merchant platform, Amazon has once again positioned itself at the forefront of e-commerce evolution, amplifying small business owners’ capabilities and reach. The future undoubtedly holds further enhancements as Amazon and Shopify continue their collaboration.

