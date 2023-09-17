What Is a Business Credit Score? Mapping Your Path to Prosperity

Small business credit scores are similar to personal credit scores – except they are specifically ratings for businesses. This type of score is important to a business owner and to the businesses that interact with that small business, such as vendors and suppliers.

What Are Business Credit Scores?

Small business credit scores put a number value on creditworthiness. Lenders, vendors, suppliers, customers, and others can check these types of credit scores. They often do so before deciding to conduct business with a company.

There are three main business credit reporting agencies: Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and Equifax. Small business owners can check their business credit reports, as well as the business credit scores of other entities. Vendors and suppliers often check business credit scores before extending credit, especially to a new customer.

Here’s a word from Credit Suite about Setup Your Business with the Credit Bureaus. It’s a nice companion piece to this article:

How Do Business Credit Reports Differ From Personal Credit Reports

You keep your personal and business finances separate. Business credit scores and personal credit cards are also separate, with one exception:

FICO SBSS (Small Business Scoring Service)

The FICO SBSS uses business credit reports and an owner or owner’s personal credit report, and additional financial data to determine creditworthiness. The FICO SBSS is required by the Small Business Administration (SBA), as well as banks, credit unions and other lenders. You need it to get an SBA 7 (a) loan. If you’re going to apply for the SBA 7 (a) loan, you’ll need a personal credit score of 600 or better. The FICO SBSS will be a number from 1-300, with 140 needed for the SBA 7 (a) loan.

Why Does a Business Credit Report Matter?

Credit scores are hugely important in the business world. Here are places where good business credit scores have an impact:

Getting financing – you can get a higher loan and a better interest rate with good credit.

Getting credit extended from vendors’ and suppliers’ credit reports.

Businesses can check the credit scores of other businesses.

Insurance providers evaluate your credit risk, which is another reason to build strong business credit.

What Factors Affect a Business Credit Score?

The same factors that affect personal credit scores affect credit scores for businesses. You can keep your personal score in the high/good range by keeping your personal finances in line. As a small business owner, you can keep your business credit file in the good/low-risk range and get a good company credit score with these practices.

Good Payment History

Build your business’s credit. Pay bills early or no later than the due date. That includes any business loan, insurance bill, and expenses, such as utilities.

Use Credit

Use various types of credit, such as small loans and business credit cards, to establish separate credit records with a mix. Build business credit but don’t over-extend your credit limit. Small businesses need to keep tabs on the ratio of what’s owed versus how much is available to borrow.

Establish Trade Credit

Small business owners should start building a good history with vendors and suppliers with small purchases paid off early or on time.

Keep Personal Credit Scores Good

Your business’s financial history isn’t impacted by your personal credit scores, except with the FICO SBSS rating, as previously discussed. That’s when the personal FICO score range impacts a business owner’s FICO SBSS rating.

Stay Out of Legal Trouble

If you have any reported tax issues, such as failure to pay state taxes and/or employment taxes, that could impact your business credit report. The big three business credit bureaus look at a business’s payment history and other financial records, and also look at public records. If there are tax issues or legal matters such as liens on a property, that will impact a business owner’s credit and the business credit risk score.

What Is a Good Credit Score for a Small Business?

Business credit reports have a few key differences. Personal credit scores range from 0 to 1000; a business credit profile will typically have a score of 0 to 100.

Business credit scores differ by the value of the number assigned. Typically, these scores range on a scale from 0 to 100, with 0 to 10 a business failure score. The FICO SBSS score will be a number from 0 to 300.

Dun & Bradstreet assigns a Paydex rating from 0-100. When a business pays bills on time or early, the business credit history would be 80 points and higher. If a business pays 60 days or more late, the rating would be from 0-49.

Experian uses business data to establish a business risk factor called Intelliscore Plus, also on a 0 to 100 scale. Business credit grades higher than 76 are considered “low risk” for lending or extending credit. Scores 1 to 10 are considered “high risk” and poor.

The FICO SBSS score is on a scale of 0 to 300. To get the SBA 7 (a) small business loan, you’ll need a score of 140 or higher. Other small business lenders will want a score of at least 160.

In short, when you’re looking at your own or other business’s credit scores, you need to know what the number means. How is the credit score calculated and what does it mean? A successful business will have a credit rating – to matter what the number – that translates to a “good” rating.

READ MORE: Why Your Business Credit Score Matters When Applying for a Small Business Loan

How to Check Your Business Credit Score

Checking your business’s credit score is crucial in managing your company’s finances effectively. Below, find a step-by-step guide to help you check your credit score with ease:

Identify the Credit Bureaus: Know the primary credit bureaus where you can check your business’s credit score. The prominent ones are Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax, and Experian. Prepare Necessary Information: Gather all the necessary business information, including your company’s legal name, address, and possibly the D-U-N-S number (for Dun & Bradstreet). Visit the Credit Bureau Websites: Go to the official websites of the chosen credit bureaus. Dun & Bradstreet: D&B Website

Experian: Experian Business

Equifax: Equifax Business Register or Log in: On the websites, you may need to register or log in to access the credit score information. Free Credit Score Check: Most of these bureaus offer a way to check your business’s credit score for free. Utilize the no-fee option to check your company’s score. FICO Score: If interested, you can also check your business’s FICO score. It may require signing up on the FICO website or through other platforms that offer FICO score checks. Checking Another Business’s Credit Score: If you wish to check the credit score of another business, be prepared to pay a nominal fee. This process might also require additional steps and information regarding the business you are inquiring about. Analysis and Review: Once you obtain the report, analyze the details thoroughly to understand your business’s financial standing. Seek Assistance if Needed: If you find it challenging to interpret the report, consider seeking assistance from a financial advisor or consultant. Regular Monitoring: Make it a habit to check your credit score regularly to monitor your business’s financial health and to promptly address any issues or discrepancies.

A Guide to Business Credit Scores

This table makes it easy to understand how to check your business credit score across different platforms. It’s a straightforward tool to help you keep track of your financial health without the hassle.

Task Dun & Bradstreet Experian Equifax FICO Score Identify the Credit Bureaus ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Prepare Necessary Information D-U-N-S Number, Company Legal Name, and Address Company Legal Name and Address Company Legal Name and Address Business Details Visit the Credit Bureau Websites Available Available Available Available Register or Log in Required Required Required Required Free Credit Score Check Available Available Available May Offer Periodic Promotions Checking Another Business's Credit Score Nominal Fee Nominal Fee Nominal Fee Not Applicable Analysis and Review Detailed Report Available Detailed Report Available Detailed Report Available Detailed Score Analysis Seek Assistance if Needed Financial Advisors Available Consult with Financial Experts Financial Consultation Available Consult with Financial Experts Regular Monitoring Advised Advised Advised Advised

How to Build Your Business Credit Score

Building a robust business credit score is an essential step in securing the future of your enterprise. It necessitates not only a meticulous approach to financial management but also an investment in good financial habits. Here’s how you can go about building and nurturing a strong corporate credit score:

Understand the Basics : Familiarize yourself with the elements that constitute a good credit score for your company. Learn how it’s calculated and what factors influence it the most.

: Familiarize yourself with the elements that constitute a good credit score for your company. Learn how it’s calculated and what factors influence it the most. Timely Payments : Ensure you settle all your bills and outstanding payments on time. Maintaining a consistent payment history can greatly enhance your credit score.

: Ensure you settle all your bills and outstanding payments on time. Maintaining a consistent payment history can greatly enhance your credit score. Separate Personal and Business Finances : Avoid intertwining personal and business finances. Establish clear boundaries between the two to maintain a healthy credit score.

: Avoid intertwining personal and business finances. Establish clear boundaries between the two to maintain a healthy credit score. Credit Utilization Ratio: Be mindful of your credit utilization ratio. It is advisable to use a smaller portion of the available credit to maintain a favorable score.

You can also:

Diversify Your Credit : If possible, secure different types of credit (like trade credit, business credit cards, etc.) to showcase responsible credit management across various platforms.

: If possible, secure different types of credit (like trade credit, business credit cards, etc.) to showcase responsible credit management across various platforms. Personal Credit Maintenance : While focusing on building your business credit, do not neglect your personal credit score. A high personal credit score can sometimes positively influence your business’s credit score, especially if you are running a small business.

: While focusing on building your business credit, do not neglect your personal credit score. A high personal credit score can sometimes positively influence your business’s credit score, especially if you are running a small business. Monitor Your Credit Report : Regularly review your business credit report to keep tabs on your progress and to quickly identify and rectify any errors that might be present.

: Regularly review your business credit report to keep tabs on your progress and to quickly identify and rectify any errors that might be present. Seek Professional Advice: If necessary, don’t hesitate to seek advice from financial experts or consultants to guide you in building a stellar company credit score.

In short, build good credit habits in both business and personal finances.

READ MORE: