Commercial Margarita Machine: Top Picks For You

Nothing quite sets the mood like delicious frozen margaritas in the hot summer months. However, to serve consistently high-quality margaritas and other frosty beverages at your café or restaurant, you need to invest in a commercial margarita machine. Choosing a commercial frozen margarita machine can however be a little daunting. You need to think about the features you need to make your customers’ favorite drinks, the motor power, the size of the machine and how much space you have, freezing speed, construction, as well as capacity.

Without further ado, here are the best commercial margarita machines for sale.

Best Commercial Margarita Machine

Feature Top Pick: BRAVO ITALIA 2 BOWLS SLUSHIE MACHINE Runner Up: Cooler Depot Commercial Margarita Maker Best Value: GUZ 110V Commercial Slushie Machine Capacity 6.4 gallons 12 Liters per bowl (three bowls) 30L in total (15L/4 gal per tank) Configuration Dual bowl with independent control Triple bowl with independent control Dual bowl with independent control Cooling System High-efficiency Standard High-power compressor Automatic Defrost System Yes Not specified Not specified Construction Material Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Installation Type Countertop Countertop Countertop Voltage 120 Volts Standard USA 110V electricity 110 Volts

TECSPACE Commercial Margarita Machine – Triple Bowl

Top Pick: Like any other high-quality margarita machine, the TECSPACE commercial margarita machine is made of premium materials – transparent and durable polycarbonate bowls that are complemented with stainless steel construction that is durable and also super easy to clean. This frozen drinks machine is also equipped with an intelligent temperature control system.

TECSPACE Commercial Margarita Machine

VEVOR Commercial Slushy Machine – Triple Bowl

Runner Up: The VEVOR 12 gallons commercial daiquiri machine is the perfect choice if you want a machine that can provide your customers with a wide range of delicious frosty options. With a PVC cylinder and a stainless-steel body, this commercial slushy machine is durable and robust. In addition, it features an intelligent, easy-to-operate control panel that is customizable enough to offer an array of different drink styles.

VEVOR Commercial Slushy Machine

Rocita Commercial Slushy Machine – Single Bowl

Best Value: If all you need in your restaurant or café is a large-capacity commercial margarita machine, then the Rocita single bowl margarita machine is an excellent choice. Besides the tough bowl, this machine also uses a stainless-steel construction that is rust and corrosion resistant. Besides, it comes with a highly efficient compressor that allows the machine to quickly cool down, saves electricity, and produces minimal noise. The cool and freeze modes are controlled separately so you can get the best temperatures whenever you want. This machine is available in twin bowls too for people that need a little more variety and capacity.

Rocita Commercial Slushy Machine

BRAVO ITALIA Slushy Machine – Double Bowl

The BRAVO Italia is an outstanding slushie machine that’s manufactured by the BRAVO DRINK company that’s been making beverage equipment for more than two decades. This machine comes with two virtually unbreakable bowls and stainless-steel construction that adds to its durability. This machine can serve up to 100 cups of delicious frozen beverages in one go.

BRAVO ITALIA Slushy Machine

VEVOR Slush Frozen Drink Machine – Double Bowl

VEVOR is well known for innovative products and this slush machine lives up to expectations. It adopts a tough PVC cylinder and a stainless-steel body that is rust and corrosion resistant. The premium, full copper condenser ensures fast refrigeration so you can have your delicious frozen drinks ready to be served on short notice. The control panel is super easy to use, and you can adjust the temperatures from 4 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

VEVOR Slush Frozen Drink Machine

BRAVO ITALIA Slushy Machine – Single Bowl

Add some summer slushy flair to your menu using the BRAVO ITALIA single bowl machine. This heavy-duty commercial frozen margarita machine can produce up to 50 cups of delicious frozen beverages. It comes with a virtually unbreakable bowl and a stainless-steel construction that easily puts up with daily use. The company also offers nationwide after-sales service and parts.

BRAVO ITALIA Slushy Machine

Margarita Girl Margarita Slush Frozen Drink Machine – Double Bowls

The Margarita Girl slush machine is a high-capacity machine that makes 100 cups of frozen delicious drinks. This machine is made of high-impact plastic and stainless-steel panels that are tough and durable so you can be sure this machine will produce delicious slushy every day. This is also backed with a 2-year parts warranty. This machine is perfect for cafés, restaurants, and even company break rooms.

Margarita Girl Margarita Slush Frozen Drink Machine

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Margarita Machine

While you can use a regular blender to make your margaritas at home, to produce consistent, high quality frozen drinks you need to find the best commercial margarita machine that will get you going with minimal effort. Here are some of the things that you need to keep in mind when looking for a commercial margarita machine.

Capacity: Capacity is always important when buying a commercial margarita machine. A double or triple tank is always a good feature, but you can also get single bowl machines that can hold more than 3 gallons at a go.

Capacity is always important when buying a commercial margarita machine. A double or triple tank is always a good feature, but you can also get single bowl machines that can hold more than 3 gallons at a go. Versatility: While margaritas are fun and popular, they are just one of the many types of cold drinks. To avoid investing in many different types of kitchen appliances, choose a commercial margarita machine that gives you a chance to make many other beverages – both non-alcoholic and alcoholic.

While margaritas are fun and popular, they are just one of the many types of cold drinks. To avoid investing in many different types of kitchen appliances, choose a commercial margarita machine that gives you a chance to make many other beverages – both non-alcoholic and alcoholic. Freezing speed: A good commercial machine should be able to freeze your drinks within an hour or less. The freezing speed however also depends on the drink type. Alcoholic content takes longer to freeze.

A good commercial machine should be able to freeze your drinks within an hour or less. The freezing speed however also depends on the drink type. Alcoholic content takes longer to freeze. Construction: Durability is one of the major considerations for any commercial machine. Ensure your commercial margarita machine is made of tough, durable, and easy-to-clean materials such as high-impact PVC and stainless steel.

Durability is one of the major considerations for any commercial machine. Ensure your commercial margarita machine is made of tough, durable, and easy-to-clean materials such as high-impact PVC and stainless steel. Extra Features: If money is no object, but is certainly almost for any business, you can look at the fancier machines that come with additional features like auto-cleaning and auto-refill. They are not absolutely necessary, and you can certainly do without them, but they will make your life easier if you have them.

