Contractor Bags: Options for Your Business

Sometimes, regular garbage bags just aren’t enough. Anyone who has ever worked in construction, landscaping, food service, home improvement, etc. knows that you sometimes need contractor bags for the heavy, sharp, or irregular item clean-up.
Contractor bags come in several different sizes and different mils. The higher the mil, the stronger the bag will be. If you work with very heavy or sharp materials, such as metal, wood, or glass, you’ll want to get bags with the thickest mil possible. If most of your refuse is liquid, grass, or other lighter materials, you can get away with a thinner mil. Even the thinnest mil of contractor bags are much thicker and more durable than regular trash bags. For comparison, the average 13 gallon kitchen garbage bag is between 0.7 and 0.9 mil.
What to Look for When Buying Contractor Bags
When you’re running a business or working on a project, the right equipment and supplies can make all the difference. Contractor bags, known for their durability and strength, are a staple for many professionals. But not all contractor bags are created equal. Here’s what you should consider when making your selection:
- Material and Thickness: The most durable contractor bags are typically made of low-density polyethylene. Thickness is measured in mils, and a higher number indicates a thicker bag. For heavy-duty jobs, look for bags with a thickness of at least 3 mils.
- Capacity: Depending on the job, you might need a larger or smaller bag. Ensure the size suits the volume of waste you’ll be producing.
- Tear Resistance: A bag might be thick but not necessarily resistant to punctures or tears. Look for those labeled as tear-resistant.
Quick Checklist for Contractor Bag Shopping:
- High-quality material (typically low-density polyethylene)
- Thickness of at least 3 mils
- Suitable capacity for your needs
- Tear and puncture resistance
- Closure Mechanism: Some bags come with ties, while others have drawstrings. Think about which is easier for you to seal and transport.
- Flexibility: A bag that’s too rigid might not be ideal for odd-shaped debris. Look for bags labeled as “flexible” or “stretchable” for these jobs.
- Eco-Friendly Options: For the environmentally-conscious, there are contractor bags made of recycled material or those that are biodegradable.
Whether you’re clearing construction debris, landscaping, or just dealing with heavy-duty cleanup, choosing the right contractor bag is crucial. Remember to balance cost with quality, as a bag that breaks easily might end up costing you more in the long run in terms of time and frustration.
Stock Up on Contractor Bags for Your Business
|Feature/Brand
|Top Pick: Husky Contractor Bags
|Runner Up: Plasticplace Contractor Trash Bags
|Best Value: AmazonCommercial Heavy Duty Contractor Bags
|Size (Gallons)
|42 Gallons
|55-60 Gallons
|42 Gallons
|Count per Box
|50 bags
|32 bags
|50 bags
|Thickness
|3 mil
|3 mil
|3 mil
|Dispensing
|1-by-1 Dispensing
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Flap/Closure Design
|True tie flaps
|Gusset seal bottom
|Built-in closure tabs
Husky 42 Gallon Contractor Bags
Husky offers this 50 count box of 3 mil, 42 gallon contractor trash bags. The bags have true tie flaps and 1-by-1 dispensing for easy use.
Plasticplace 55-60 Gallon Contractor Trash Bags
These bags have a gusset seal bottom, so they can be used to line cans or stand on their own. You get 32 3 mil heavy duty contractor bags that are made in the USA.
Plasticplace Contractor Trash Bags 55-60 Gallon
Amazon Commercial 42 Gallon Heavy Duty Contractor Bags
Customers rave about Amazon Commercial’s contractor bags, stating that they are as high quality as most of the leading name brands. This is a 50 count box of 3 mil bags with built in closure tabs.
AmazonCommercial 42 Gallon Heavy Duty Contractor Bags
PlasticMill 75 Gallon Contractor Bags
At 5 mil, these are the thickest contractor bags on our list. You get 30 bags on coreless rolls; these bags will fit 75 gallon trash cans.
PlasticMill 75 Gallon Contractor Bags:
UltraSac 33 Gallon Contractor Trash Bags
These 3 mil 33 gallon bags are on the shorter side, so they’re ideal for smaller cans. They’re made from 90% recycled material, and disperse one at a time for easy use. This is a pack of 50 bags; ties are included.
Ultrasac – 891454 UltraSac Contractor Trash Bags
Hefty Heavy Duty Contractor 42 Gallon Trash Bags
Hefty is a trusted name in garbage bags, and their contractor bags have the same quality. This box holds 26 load and carry bags, with easy-to-close flaps.
Load & Carry Heavy Duty Contractor Large Trash Bags
Veska 65 Gallon Trash Bags for Tote
These 1.5 mil bags fit in large garbage totes. They proport to be strong, tear-resistant and leak resistant; making them useful for most projects.
65 Gallon Trash Bags for Toter
Tasker 55-60 Gallon Contractor Trash Bags
You get 50 3 mil contractor bags with ties in this box from Tasker. These 55 gallon contractor bags can be used in cans or be free-standing and are made in the USA.
Tasker 55-60 Gallon Contractor Trash Bags 3 Mil
Ox Plastics 55 Gallon 3 Mil Bags
Ox Plastics give you a box of 50 bags, each 3 mil and 55 gallons. They have strong tie flaps for closure and promise not to leak or tear.
55 Gallon Trash Bags 3 MIL Contractor, Large Thick Heavy Duty Garbage Bag
Reli. ProGrade Contractor Trash Bags
These large bags by Reli. are 60 gallon sized. You get a box of 20 2 mil bags with twist ties.
Reli. ProGrade Contractor Trash Bags 55 Gallon
Aluf Plastics 65 Gallon Trash Bags Heavy Duty
Aluf Plastics offers their bags in different mils. This particular box is of 50 large bags that are 1.5 mil. Additionally, they are made from at least 80% percent recycled material.
Aluf Plastics 65 Gallon Trash Bags Heavy Duty
Dyno Products Online 65-Gallon Heavy-Duty Black Trash Bags
These bags are 1.5 mil thick and come in a pack of 50. They can be used as can liners or alone.
Dyno Products Online 65-Gallon Heavy-Duty Black Trash Bags
ToughBag 55 Gallon Trash Bags
Toughbag offers a 32 pack of 3 mil bags. The bags are made from partially recycled materials, and are gussetted for extra strength and durability.
ToughBag 55 Gallon Trash Bags, 3 Mil Contractor Bags
Contractor’s Choice 42-Gallon Outdoor Construction Trash Bags
Get a box of 24 contractor bags, each 3 mil and with ready-tie flaps.
Contractor’s Choice 42-Gallon Outdoor Construction Trash Bags
