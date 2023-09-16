Experts Share 10 Essential Building Blocks for New Businesses to Succeed

Launching a new business requires careful planning and execution in many areas. Each entrepreneur’s journey is different. But there are some essential building blocks that apply to most new businesses, including research, building a customer base, and taking care of your own mental health. Read on for some of these essential tips from members of the online small business community.

Follow This Guide to Successfully Open a New Business

No matter what type of business you plan to open, there are many steps involved. To get up and running successfully, it often helps to follow a guide or checklist. Read this Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya for some essential steps.

Uncover Opportunities by Asking These Questions of a Franchisor

If you’re considering franchise opportunities, research is an incredibly important part of the process. So you need to ask the right questions of any franchisors you’re considering. Joel Libava of The Franchise King provides a list here.

Unleash the Power of Remote Work

A remote work model can benefit many new businesses. And it’s not just about cutting costs. In this New Horizons 123 post, Bash Sarmiento goes over the many advantages and how to make the most of this model for a small business.

Realize the Essential Benefits of Taking Breaks

Taking breaks can be tough for any entrepreneur – but especially for those who are just starting out. However, carving out some time for yourself offers many benefits. Elechi Emekobum discusses this further in this Platter of Gold post.

Find Calm Amid Chaos

Though breaks are essential, there are still times when you need to really focus on your business. During those stretches, tools like meditation may help new and seasoned entrepreneurs maintain focus and energy. Rachel Strella shares her journey with meditation in this Strella Social Media post. And BizSugar members offered their own thoughts here.

Earn More Customers for Your Small Business

When you first start a new business, earning the trust of customers is one of the toughest yet most essential steps. In this SmallBiz Viewpoints post, Harry and Sally Vaishnav offer tips for a moving company looking to gain more customers. But many of them can work for businesses in other industries as well. ??

Master These SEO Tips for Beginners

SEO is a marketing concept that can benefit businesses at any stage. But when you’re just starting out, it’s important to master the basics before moving onto more advanced concepts. Dan Swords shares a guide for beginners in this post.

Learn from These Eye-Opening Personalization Statistics

Personalization is a concept that can benefit nearly any business looking to appeal to customers. Before utilizing this method in your marketing plan, learn from the statistics in this post by Adam Connell. Then visit BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Improve Your Team Engagement and Culture

A solid team can provide a strong foundation as you build your new business. But this isn’t just about choosing the right hires based on skills and experience. Your business can also benefit from a positive team culture. Learn more in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling.

Consider the Right Sales Tools for Your Team

Selecting the right tactics and tools can also be vital to your team’s success. Some businesses choose to utilize high-tech software, while others opt for more traditional methods. This BusinessLoad post by Sarah Marksons dives into a couple of popular tactics. ?

