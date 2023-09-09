Learn from CX Leaders at Top Global Brands

Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023 is a conference for customer service and experience (CX) professionals. It will be held in New York City on November 7-8, 2023.

The event will bring together senior leaders from the world’s most influential brands to discuss the latest trends and best practices in CX. Topics covered will include:

The future of CX in a digital world

How to use data and analytics to improve CX

How to create a customer-centric culture

The role of AI and automation in CX

How to measure and improve CX

The event will also feature keynote speakers from leading brands, such as Aflac, Amazon, Hilton, Nike, Salesforce, Verizon, Wells Fargo and many others.

If you are a CX professional, make sure to click on the red button and register for Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023

