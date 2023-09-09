Learn from CX Leaders at Top Global Brands

Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023 is a conference for customer service and experience (CX) professionals. It will be held in New York City on November 7-8, 2023.
The event will bring together senior leaders from the world’s most influential brands to discuss the latest trends and best practices in CX. Topics covered will include:
- The future of CX in a digital world
- How to use data and analytics to improve CX
- How to create a customer-centric culture
- The role of AI and automation in CX
- How to measure and improve CX
The event will also feature keynote speakers from leading brands, such as Aflac, Amazon, Hilton, Nike, Salesforce, Verizon, Wells Fargo and many others.
If you are a CX professional, make sure to click on the red button and register for Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
The Beauty Trends Conference
September 27, 2023, London, England
Forty three beauty visionaries will share their expertise on the hottest trends and show stopping innovations to dominate online and in-store. Featuring the latest digital and tech, social media, influencer marketing and retailer insights — to stay irresistibly on trend.
Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023
November 07, 2023, Brooklyn, United States
This event brings together senior leaders from the world’s most influential brands to shape service & experience as disciplines across industry lines. Arm yourself with the insights, metrics & strategies you need to rally your organization around CX and deliver a unified, frictionless experience.
More Events
- Advancing Mass Timber Construction 2023 | September 11 – 13 | Atlanta, GA
September 11, 2023, Atlanta, United States
- West Tennessee Career Expo
September 12, 2023, Jackson, United States
- Entrepreneurship 101 & Beyond: Accelerating Business Growth & Success
September 12, 2023, Tysons Corner, VA
- The Diversity & Inclusion Conference
September 13, 2023, England, London
- The Net-Zero Carbon Conference
September 13, 2023, London, United Kingdom
- AMA Chicago Presents: Connex at Catalyst Ranch
September 13, 2023, Chicago, IL
- Digital Summit Detroit
September 19, 2023, Novi, Michigan
- The Customer Engagement & Experiences Conference
September 19, 2023, Online
- Digital Transformation & Innovation in Financial Services
September 20, 2023, London, United Kingdom
- Digital Travel Marketing Conference
September 21, 2023, Online
- Telecom Council Innovation Showcase 2023
September 22, 2023, Santa Clara, CA
- Connected Claims USA 2023
September 26, 2023, Austin, Texas
- Excess Return Conference 2023
September 26, 2023, New York, NY
- WTR Live: Brand Strategy Summit USA
September 27, 2023, New York, New York
- The Digital Food Conference
September 28, 2023, London, United Kingdom
- IBPSA Flow Business Conference
September 30, 2023, Orlando, Florida
- Empower Your Success: Unleash Authenticity and Achieve Goals the Swedish Way
September 30, 2023, Manhattan, New York, USA
- Sustainability Reporting USA
October 02, 2023, New York, NY
- Net Zero USA 2023
October 02, 2023, New York, United States
- The Embedded Finance Network 2023
October 03, 2023, Online
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Envato Elements