About Us   |  

Deliver the Best CX With Customer Service & Experience East 2023

Published: Sep 23, 2023 by Small Business Editor In Small Business Events 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

Customer Service & Experience East 2023 is a two-day event hosted by Reuters Events that brings together customer service and experience leaders from across industries to learn about the latest trends and best practices, network with peers, and share ideas.

The event will feature a variety of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions on topics such as:

  • Customer-centricity
  • Employee experience
  • Digital transformation
  • CX measurement and analytics
  • Customer loyalty
  • Self-service and AI
  • CX ownership and democratizing data

Customer Service & Experience East 2023 is a valuable event for any customer service or experience professional who wants to stay ahead of the curve and learn how to deliver the best possible customer experience.

Sell Your Business
Drive Traffic to Your Website
Win $100 for Vendor Insights

Here are some of the benefits of attending Customer Service & Experience East 2023:

  • Learn about the latest trends and best practices in customer service and experience
  • Network with peers from across industries
  • Share ideas and learn from the successes and challenges of others
  • Get inspired by keynote speakers and panelists who are experts in customer service and experience
  • Discover new technologies and solutions that can help you improve your customer experience

If you are committed to delivering the best possible experience for your customers, then you should attend Customer Service & Experience East 2023. Click the red button and register.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

The Beauty Trends Conference The Beauty Trends Conference
September 27, 2023, London, England

Forty three beauty visionaries will share their expertise on the hottest trends and show stopping innovations to dominate online and in-store. Featuring the latest digital and tech, social media, influencer marketing and retailer insights — to stay irresistibly on trend.

Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023
November 07, 2023, Brooklyn, United States

This event brings together senior leaders from the world’s most influential brands to shape service & experience as disciplines across industry lines. Arm yourself with the insights, metrics & strategies you need to rally your organization around CX and deliver a unified, frictionless experience.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.

Image: Envato Elements

Comment ▼
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2023, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.



Win $100 for Vendor Selection Insights


Tell us!
No, Thank You