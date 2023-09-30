Better Serve Your Customers With the Help of Customer Service & Experience East 2023

Reuters has orchestrated the Customer Service & Experience East 2023 event to reshape customer-centric strategies, set for November 7-8, 2023. The event aspires to bridge the know-how of global customer service (CS) and customer experience (CX) leaders, offering a fertile ground for learning and networking.

It’s an avenue to go into the essence of customer needs, explore AI and intelligent automation in augmenting service delivery, and engender actionable strategies for elevating customer satisfaction. Amid a lineup of seasoned speakers, the forum promises a rich exchange of ideas to propel the industry forward.