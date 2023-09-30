About Us   |  

Better Serve Your Customers With the Help of Customer Service & Experience East 2023

Published: Sep 30, 2023 by Small Business Editor In Small Business Events 0
event-post-small-business-live-virtual-events-september-30-2023

Reuters has orchestrated the Customer Service & Experience East 2023 event to reshape customer-centric strategies, set for November 7-8, 2023. The event aspires to bridge the know-how of global customer service (CS) and customer experience (CX) leaders, offering a fertile ground for learning and networking.

It’s an avenue to go into the essence of customer needs, explore AI and intelligent automation in augmenting service delivery, and engender actionable strategies for elevating customer satisfaction. Amid a lineup of seasoned speakers, the forum promises a rich exchange of ideas to propel the industry forward.

  • Focus:
    • Understanding customer needs
    • Employing AI and intelligent automation for enhanced service
  • Participants:
    • 50+ Speakers
    • 300+ Senior Leaders
  • Events:
    • 30+ Sessions aiming at fostering innovative customer-centric strategies
    • Networking opportunities to share and receive actionable insights from industry leaders?

Click on the red button and register to attend Customer Service & Experience East 2023 on November 7-8, 2023

Image: Envato Elements

