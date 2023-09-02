About Us   |   Advertise

Learn From Professionals at The 11th Annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference

Published: Sep 2, 2023
The 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference is a two-day event that will be held on September 27-28, 2023 at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London, UK. The conference will bring together over 400 beauty industry professionals from across the globe to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

The conference will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Some of the topics that will be covered include:

  • The future of beauty retail
  • The impact of social media on the beauty industry
  • The rise of natural and organic beauty products
  • The latest technology in beauty
  • The importance of sustainability in the beauty industry

The conference is a great opportunity for beauty professionals to learn about the latest trends and innovations in the industry, network with other professionals, and gain insights into how to grow their businesses.

Here are some of the speakers at the conference:

  • Martina O’Gorman, CEO of the British Beauty Council
  • Sally Beauty UK, CEO of Sally Beauty UK
  • Dr. Naomi Wolf, author of “The Beauty Myth”
  • Lucy Tweed, founder of The Future Laboratory
  • Dr. Amanda Simmonds, founder of The Skin Nerd

Click the red button to register to attend The 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference.

Register Now

The Beauty Trends Conference The Beauty Trends Conference
September 27, 2023, London, England

Forty three beauty visionaries will share their expertise on the hottest trends and show stopping innovations to dominate online and in-store. Featuring the latest digital and tech, social media, influencer marketing and retailer insights — to stay irresistibly on trend.

Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023
November 07, 2023, Brooklyn, United States

This event brings together senior leaders from the world’s most influential brands to shape service & experience as disciplines across industry lines. Arm yourself with the insights, metrics & strategies you need to rally your organization around CX and deliver a unified, frictionless experience.

