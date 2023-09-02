Learn From Professionals at The 11th Annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference

The 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference is a two-day event that will be held on September 27-28, 2023 at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London, UK. The conference will bring together over 400 beauty industry professionals from across the globe to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the industry.
The conference will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Some of the topics that will be covered include:
- The future of beauty retail
- The impact of social media on the beauty industry
- The rise of natural and organic beauty products
- The latest technology in beauty
- The importance of sustainability in the beauty industry
The conference is a great opportunity for beauty professionals to learn about the latest trends and innovations in the industry, network with other professionals, and gain insights into how to grow their businesses.
Here are some of the speakers at the conference:
- Martina O’Gorman, CEO of the British Beauty Council
- Sally Beauty UK, CEO of Sally Beauty UK
- Dr. Naomi Wolf, author of “The Beauty Myth”
- Lucy Tweed, founder of The Future Laboratory
- Dr. Amanda Simmonds, founder of The Skin Nerd
Click the red button to register to attend The 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
