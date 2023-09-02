Learn From Professionals at The 11th Annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference

The 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference is a two-day event that will be held on September 27-28, 2023 at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London, UK. The conference will bring together over 400 beauty industry professionals from across the globe to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

The conference will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Some of the topics that will be covered include:

The future of beauty retail

The impact of social media on the beauty industry

The rise of natural and organic beauty products

The latest technology in beauty

The importance of sustainability in the beauty industry

The conference is a great opportunity for beauty professionals to learn about the latest trends and innovations in the industry, network with other professionals, and gain insights into how to grow their businesses.

Here are some of the speakers at the conference:

Martina O'Gorman, CEO of the British Beauty Council

Sally Beauty UK, CEO of Sally Beauty UK

Dr. Naomi Wolf, author of "The Beauty Myth"

Lucy Tweed, founder of The Future Laboratory

Dr. Amanda Simmonds, founder of The Skin Nerd

The Beauty Trends Conference

September 27, 2023, London, England

Forty three beauty visionaries will share their expertise on the hottest trends and show stopping innovations to dominate online and in-store. Featuring the latest digital and tech, social media, influencer marketing and retailer insights — to stay irresistibly on trend.

