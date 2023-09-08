fedex-announces-revised-shipping-rates-effective-january-2024

FedEx Corp. announced comprehensive adjustments to its shipping rates, fees, and surcharges. These changes, declared by FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight— subsidiaries of FedEx Corp.— are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024.

The forthcoming rate hikes are detailed as follows:

FedEx Express will see an average rate increase of 5.9% across its U.S. domestic, U.S. export, and U.S. import services.

FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery are also on track to receive an average rate boost of 5.9%. The FedEx Ground Economy shipping rates are also slated for a rise, though specific figures were not provided.

FedEx Freight rates will be escalated from 5.9% to 6.9%, based on the customer's transportation rate scale. This revision encompasses shipments within the U.S.—including regions like Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands—as well as shipments between the contiguous U.S. and Canada.

These rate adjustments register a reduction from the previous year, being one percentage point lower than last year’s general rate upswing. FedEx attributes the necessity for these pricing updates to the growing operational costs in the current market environment. Nevertheless, such changes will ostensibly enable the conglomerate to channel funds into service enhancement, fleet maintenance, technological innovation, and various domains, ensuring that their clientele receives increasingly efficient services.

Apart from the primary rate modifications, FedEx is also rolling out changes in surcharges pertinent to FedEx Express and FedEx Ground, commencing in January 2024:

As of January 1, 2024, there will be a rise in customs clearance service fees levied on imports.

Starting January 15, 2024, a shift in the assessment criteria will be observed. FedEx will impose the Additional Handling Surcharge and Oversize Charge for every qualifying package in international multi-piece consignments instead of charging per consignment. This pertains to the Additional Handling Surcharge (Dimension, Weight, Packaging, Freight, and Non-Stackable) and the Oversize Charge.

To provide businesses and consumers with a transparent breakdown, FedEx promises to furnish detailed insights into the rate, surcharge, and fee alterations on their official website—fedex.com, from September 7, 2023, onward.

Additionally, those gearing up for the bustling holiday season this year should be alert to the “demand surcharges” (previously recognized as “peak” surcharges). The specifics for the 2023 holiday shipping season can be sourced from fedex.com.

This announcement underlines the significance of updating budgets and cost forecasts for small business owners, especially for operations heavily dependent on shipping. As FedEx continues to recalibrate its pricing structure, businesses must adapt accordingly to maintain profitability and service quality.

