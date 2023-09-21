What is Financial Modeling and Why Should Your Small Business Use It?

Planning for the future of your small business is an important part of success. Financial modeling takes different shapes, but basically, it’s about plugging different numbers and scenarios into a formula very often on an excel sheet and seeing the effect they have.

Financial Modeling in Action

Small Business Trends spoke with various business experts about this useful tool and how it works for small business.

Healy Jones from Kruze Consulting clarified how these tools can help a startup get rolling or an established business move forward when they are considering expansion.

Understanding Costs and Profits

“A well built financial model will help a business owner understand the costs and profits from their management decisions. What will it cost to open a new location, hire a new employee, and how does that impact the bottom line?” he says.

He went on to say that a good financial model can answer questions like whether your small business should buy a new piece of equipment or pay down debt too.

“These can even tell businesses they have enough customer service people to take on the number of customers they want to next year.”

Using Real World Starting Points

Although you can pick some numbers out of the air and plug them in (what happens if we price our widgets at $400 dollars and sell 6000?) more accurate results come with more real world starting points.

That’s why using financial statements and market research will give you more accurate results. It’s even a good idea to consider a professional consultant to get an objective base to start from.

Daniel Feiman from BuildItBackwards.com explains how to use base line once you’ve put one together.

Establishing Extreme Outcomes

“Frequently you want to establish the most extreme possible outcomes by modeling the best and worst case, then anything else that happens somewhere in between,” he says.

You can get a bunch of different scenarios by changing the variables which can be factors like the size of your target market, price per unit (which can even include extra selling costs like transportation) and estimated profit.

One of the best things about financial modeling is it’s always a work in progress. As time goes by and your small business conditions change, you’ll always have the ability to plug in new numbers to see what comes out.

As you might imagine, there are a variety of financial models to choose from. However, there are a few that are considered standards:

Other models that small business should find helpful include a forecasting model and option pricing model that basically makes use of the calculator built into excel.

Navigating the Financial Modeling Journey

Financial modeling is like a GPS for your business. It helps you chart a course, anticipate roadblocks, and ultimately reach your destination – whether that’s startup success, expansion, or simply maintaining profitability. Here’s a closer look at how to navigate the financial modeling journey effectively:

Leveraging Technology for Efficient Financial Modeling

In today’s digital age, technology plays a pivotal role in streamlining financial modeling for small businesses. Leveraging the right tools and software can significantly enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness of your financial models. Here’s how to harness technology to your advantage:

Conclusion

Financial modeling is an indispensable tool for small businesses, enabling them to navigate the complex terrain of financial planning, decision-making, and growth strategies. With the right approach, small business owners can harness the power of financial modeling to gain valuable insights, reduce risks, and seize opportunities.

As we’ve explored the various facets of financial modeling, from its core principles and real-world applications to the utilization of technology, it becomes evident that this tool is not reserved for large corporations alone. Small businesses can benefit immensely by adopting financial modeling practices tailored to their unique needs.

The journey begins with understanding the fundamental financial statements, creating accurate forecasts, and conducting scenario analyses. These steps lay the foundation for informed decision-making and sustainable growth. Moreover, engaging in financial modeling isn’t a static endeavor; it’s a dynamic process that evolves with your business.

Embracing technology further propels the effectiveness of financial modeling, offering automation, data integration, and predictive capabilities. As small businesses leverage cutting-edge tools and software, they position themselves to adapt swiftly to changing market conditions and make data-driven choices.

Financial modeling isn’t just about crunching numbers; it’s about charting a course toward financial success. Small business owners should view it as a strategic partner, guiding them through challenges and opportunities alike. However, it’s crucial to remember that financial modeling is as much an art as it is a science. It requires creativity, critical thinking, and a deep understanding of your business’s unique dynamics.

In the fast-paced landscape of entrepreneurship, the ability to anticipate financial outcomes and make well-informed decisions is paramount. Financial modeling empowers small businesses to do precisely that, giving them a competitive edge in an ever-evolving market. So, whether you’re a startup aiming to secure funding or an established business planning its next phase of growth, embrace financial modeling as your trusted companion on the journey to success.