Flashlights: Top Picks For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Every small business owner knows the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. Among the various tools and equipment essential for day-to-day operations, a flashlight might not immediately come to mind. Yet, investing in a quality flashlight can be a game-changer for a myriad of reasons. Here’s why:

Safety First: Regardless of the nature of your business, ensuring the safety of both employees and customers is paramount. Power outages, emergencies, or even a blown fuse can leave an area in darkness. A reliable flashlight can illuminate the space, preventing accidents and mishaps. Increased Productivity: Many tasks require a precise focus on details. Whether it’s repairing machinery, inspecting products, or simply navigating a dimly lit storage room, a good flashlight can help get the job done quickly and efficiently. Durability: High-quality flashlights are built to last. They often come with features like water resistance, shock-proof design, and long battery life. Over time, investing in a durable flashlight will save money compared to frequently replacing cheaper models.

Benefits at a Glance:

Enhances workplace safety.

Boosts efficiency and precision.

Long-lasting, cost-effective over time.

Versatile for various business needs.

There are 3 categories of flashlights – general purpose, industrial, and tactical. Let’s look at each type:

Drive Traffic to Your Website Win $100 for Vendor Insights Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

General Flashlights – This is the kind of flashlight you use for finding things, going outside at night, and doing other everyday tasks. They tend to be lightweight, handheld, and inexpensive.

Industrial Flashlights – These flashlights are made to withstand hazardous material found in warehouses, construction sites, etc. They are safety rated and follow specific safety standards to ensure they are safe to use.

Tactical Flashlights – These flashlights are used by first responders, security guards, hunters, etc. and are lightweight and easy to maneuver. They produce a lot of light and can thusly be used for self-defense.

When choosing a flashlight, you should consider the flashlight’s type, features, brightness (lumen count) and cost. You also need to decide why you are getting the flashlight to determine which features are necessary. Some important features to consider include light output, battery type, modes, and safety features.

The Best Flashlights – Top Choices From Amazon

Feature/Description Top Pick: MagLite 2-Cell LED Flashlight Runner Up: BUYSIGHT Rechargeable Flashlight Best Value: GearLight LED Flashlight 2pack Brief Description High-quality flashlight made in the USA since 1979. Used by professionals including law enforcement and military personnel. Ideal for worksites, campsites, or any place requiring significant light. Comes with 3 brightness modes and an SOS mode. Set of 2 small LED flashlights that are perfect for easy carrying. Body Material Aluminum Not Specified (assumed to be durable based on the info) Waterproof and break-resistant aluminum Brightness (Lumens) 168 Lumens 2000 Lumens (on high) Not Specified Battery 2-Cell (Type not specified) 3 built-in rechargeable batteries AAA Batteries Battery Life Not Specified Up to 20 hours on 1 charge Not Specified Waterproof Water-resistant seals Waterproof up to 3ft deep Yes (exact depth not specified) Special Features Diamond knurl design for comfortable handling, adjustable beam Universal USB charging port, 3 brightness modes including SOS Comes with a nylon carrying bag

MagLite 2-Cell LED Flashlight

Top Pick: MagLite has been making high-quality flashlights in the USA since 1979, and it shows. Their materials and craftsmanship have consistently provided long-lasting flashlights used by thousands of law enforcement officers, first responders, and military personnel, which is why they’re our top pick.

The 2-cell LED flashlight has an aluminum body, water-resistant seals, and a diamond knurl design for comfortable handling. The beam is adjustable, and the flashlight has a brightness of 168 lumens.

MagLite 2-Cell LED Flashlight

Buy on Amazon

BUYSIGHT Rechargeable Flashlight

Runner Up: With 3 brightness modes, including SOS mode, this rechargeable flashlight is ideal to have on a worksite, campsite, or anywhere a lot of light is needed. . This light is made with 3 built-in rechargeable batteries that can last up to 20 hours on 1 charge.

Despite its powerful light (2000 lumens on high), this flashlight is lightweight and easy to carry. It’s waterproof up to 3ft deep and has a universal USB charging port.

BUYSIGHT Rechargeable Flashlight

Buy on Amazon

GearLight LED Flashlight 2pack

Best Value: Get 2 small LED flashlights in this set from Gearlight. Each flashlight has a waterproof and break-resistant aluminum body and takes AAA batteries. These flashlights fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, or in a pocket or purse. They also come with a nylon carrying bag.

GearLight LED Flashlight 2pack

Buy on Amazon

ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer

This is a sturdy, compact flashlight that can be used by pretty much anyone. It has 5 brightness settings, strobe mode for emergencies, and overheat and reverse polarity protection. It is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and is water and impact resistant.

ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer

Buy on Amazon

Energizer LED Tactical Flashlight

Energizer’s tactical flashlight is rechargeable and extremely bright. It features a shatterproof lens, durable aluminum body, and a USB port out to charge your other devices. When on High mode, this flashlight produces 1000 lumens and can run for 4 hours on a single charge. It’s also water and impact resistant.

Energizer LED Tactical Flashlight

Buy on Amazon

OLIGHT Seeker 3 Pro

This flashlight has 4 high-performance cool white LEDs that boast an incredible max output of 4,200 lumens. You can adjust the brightness levels with an easy-to-reach knob, and hold it easily thanks to its ergonomic nonslip grip.

Besides its brightness, this flashlight has safety features too. It will self-lock after 30 seconds of non-operation, and automatically reduce the brightness to prevent overheating.

OLIGHT Seeker 3 Pro

Buy on Amazon

Dsstoc LED Rechargeable Flashlight

This LED tactical flashlight has telescopic zoom, reverse charging technology, and a waterproof/dustproof body. Its brightness modes include SOS and strobe for emergencies. Its rechargeable battery has a high capacity of 5000mAh and can work for 8-20 hours, using high-lumen LED chips to provide light.

Dsstoc LED Rechargeable Flashlight

Buy on Amazon

Lylting Rechargeable LED Flashlight

The long, wide body of this flashlight makes it easy to hold and carry. It is powered by two 5000 mAh rechargeable batteries and is made from heavy-duty, waterproof aluminum. It also features a slip-proof grip and can produce an ultra-high-output of up to 90000 lumens.

Lylting Rechargeable LED Flashlight

Buy on Amazon

DARKBEAM UV Flashlight

Get up to 8 hours of runtime from the 3400mAh rechargeable battery and charge up fully in just 3 hours. This multifunctional UV flashlight has a zoomable lens and can be used to detect hidden stains, identify counterfeit bank notes, finding cracks in need of repairs, and much more.

This compact flashlight has a detachable clip for conveniently keeping it on your person.

DARKBEAM UV Flashlight

Buy on Amazon

ENERGIZER Eveready Industrial LED Flashlight

Energizer’s industrial flashlight is made from nonconductive materials and its chemical-resistant polypropylene body resists staining and corrosion. It can produce 35 lumens and runs for 113 hours, running on 2 D batteries.

ENERGIZER Eveready Industrial LED Flashlight

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.