Get Well Soon Gifts: Brighten a Sick Employee or Colleague’s Day

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

When you have an employee, boss, co-worker, or special customer who is sick or recovering from surgery, sending a Get Well Soon gift is a thoughtful and impactful gesture. Doing so shows you care about them and are wishing them a speedy recovery. Sometimes, though, it can be difficult to decide what to get someone as a get-well-soon gift. We wanted to help take some of the guesswork out by curating the 20 best get-well-soon gift ideas for employees, co-workers, clients, and your boss.

Once again, gift baskets and boxes feature heavily on this list. That’s because they generally contain a variety of items and are often customizable – perfect for wishing someone a speedy recovery and letting them know you’re thinking of them. Hopefully, our list of the 20 best Get Well Soon Gifts for Employees, Co-Workers, Clients, and Your Boss helps you select the perfect gift. Find the perfect Get Well Soon message to go along with it in our article here.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Small Business Spotlight Advertise Your Business Here

Get Well Soon Gifts for Employees, Co-Workers, Clients, and your Boss

Gift Type Pros Cons Recommendations Food Gift Basket - Universally appreciated.

- Wide variety of options available.

- Can be shared with family or visitors. - Perishable items may go bad if not consumed quickly.

- Dietary restrictions may limit enjoyment. Best for a general gesture of care, especially if you don't know the recipient's personal preferences very well. Activities Gift Basket - Offers entertainment while recovering.

- Can include puzzles, books, or crafts.

- Distracts from discomfort. - May not align with recipient's interests.

- Some activities might not be suitable for certain health conditions. Suitable for those who love engaging activities or are expected to be in recovery for a longer time. Comfort/Spa Gift Basket - Provides relaxation and pampering.

- Can help in physical and mental recovery.

- Luxurious feeling. - Skin or scent sensitivities might restrict use.

- Some items might not be used or appreciated by all. Ideal for someone who loves pampering and self-care or is going through a particularly stressful health challenge. Specialty Food/Drink Items - Can cater to specific tastes.

- Unique and memorable.

- Can be gourmet or exotic. - More specific to individual tastes.

- Dietary restrictions may apply.

- May have shorter shelf life. Perfect for a colleague or employee whose specific tastes you're aware of. If they love gourmet chocolates, teas, etc.

Post-Surgery Care Package

This holistic, handmade care package has several options for contents, but they all come with an organic healing balm, organic lip balm, organic lotion stick, and “energy dough,” which is a relaxing dough-like substance for kneading and relaxing.

Post-Surgery Care Package

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Comfort Care Gift Box

If their health allows, give them the gift of the ultimate comfort food – grilled cheese sandwiches! They’ll receive a loaf of gourmet brioche bread, Farmstead gouda cheese, truffle-infused mayonnaise, two soup mixes, hot honey and a recipe book for making gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches

Get Well Comfort Care Gift Box

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Get Well Dipped Oreos

Seven chocolate-dipped Oreos that spell out “Get Well” and 4 more drizzled ones are sure to make them feel better.

Get Well Dipped Oreos

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Get Well Soon Activity Box

A deck of cards, crossword puzzles and word search books are just a few items that come in this great gift box. Anyone who is stuck in bed all day will appreciate the diversions.

Get Well Soon Activity Box

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Soon Art kit

Similar to the one above, this art-themed kit will give your employee or co-worker something fun to do while they’re stuck in bed. This gift set includes puzzle books, a Mandela coloring book, colored pencils, a card and more.

Get Well Soon Art kit

Buy on Amazon

Gourmet Get Well Cookie Gift Basket

They’ll receive two large gourmet cookies shaped like a prescription pad and bottle. The cookies are made in small batches in the USA and are hand-decorated.

Gourmet Get Well Cookie Gift Basket

Buy on Amazon

Cozy Gift Box

This gift box contains a ceramic mug, cozy wool socks, a hot beverage mix of choice, and other goodies that would be a thoughtful get-well gift for anyone.

Cozy Gift Box

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Soon Teddy Bear Gift

This set comes with an adorable plush bear that says Get Well Soon, plus a puzzle book, cookies, a candle, and more.

Get Well Soon Teddy Bear Gift

Buy on Amazon

Hugs and Well Wishes Gift Basket

This beautiful basket features an adorable plush hippo, 2 types of cookies, loose leaf tea, and an aromatic candle. A thoughtful expression of well wishes that’s sure to be appreciate by the recipient.

Hugs and Well Wishes Gift Basket

Buy on Gourmet Gift Baskets

Get Well Succulent Care Package

The basic package here comes with a succulent plant in a mini planter, a choice of scented soy candles, matches, herbal tea, and a greeting card. There are several add-on options as well.

Get Well Succulent Care Package

Buy on Etsy

A Warm Hug Gift Box

Therapeutic lavender spray, a greeting card, and your choice of a flannel-wrapped heating pad or neck wrap make this a great gift for someone recovering from illness or surgery.

A Warm Hug Gift Box

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Soon Men’s Gift Basket

This gift box contains a fuzzy blanket, a pair of men’s socks, a neck pillow, a massage roller, a puzzle book and a card.

Get Well Soon Men’s Gift Basket

Buy on Amazon

Get Well Spa Box

The basic Spa Box contains a scented soy candle, fuzzy socks, natural lip balm, a natural clay face mask and a personalized note. There are lots of great add-on options too, like a pashmina scarf and/or a lavender-scented eye pillow.

Get Well Spa Box

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Soon Tumbler Glass

This 12 oz stemless wine tumbler is made from stainless steel and comes with a reusable stainless steel straw and cleaning brush.

Get Well Soon Tumbler Glass

Buy on Amazon

Get Well Soon Blanket Gift Box

Give the gift of a cozy blanket, warm socks, and other items with this gift box.

Get Well Soon Blanket Gift Box

Buy on Amazon

Feel Better Spoon

This little spoon is a small but extremely thoughtful little gift to show you’re thinking of them.

Feel Better Spoon

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Cookies

Two homemade sugar cookies decorated with royal icing let them know they’re “one tough cookie.” Perfect for after surgery or recovery.

Get Well Cookies

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Food Basket

This collection of healthy nut snacks is a great alternative if your boss, employee, or co-worker isn’t into eating sweets.

Get Well Food Basket

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Feel Better Soon Fortune Cookies

This pack of 9 fortune cookies contains inspirational messages.

Feel Better Soon Fortune Cookies

Buy on Amazon

Motivational Gift Necklace

A beautiful compass necklace, in a box that says “You Got This.”

Motivational Gift Necklace

Buy on Etsy

Choosing the Perfect ‘Get Well Soon’ Gift for a Co-Worker

When a colleague is under the weather or facing a health challenge, showing your support with a thoughtful get-well gift can mean the world. For those in a professional setting, picking an appropriate gift ensures not only a gesture of care but also upholds workplace decorum. If you’re pondering what to give, here are some factors and suggestions to keep in mind:

Know Their Preferences: It’s crucial to be aware of your colleague’s likes and dislikes. If unsure, asking someone close to them or paying attention to their workspace can provide hints.

It’s crucial to be aware of your colleague’s likes and dislikes. If unsure, asking someone close to them or paying attention to their workspace can provide hints. Ensure Sensitivity: Some health issues can be personal. Choose a gift that is neutral, not too intrusive, and doesn’t make them uncomfortable.

Some health issues can be personal. Choose a gift that is neutral, not too intrusive, and doesn’t make them uncomfortable. Practicality Matters: Think about items they can use either during their recovery period or when they’re back at work.

Remember, the intention behind the gift is to uplift their spirits and show your support. Including a heartfelt note or message can enhance the personal touch and let your co-worker know you’re thinking of them. Making the right choice can strengthen your professional bond and foster a compassionate workplace environment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.