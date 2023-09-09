Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Can’t-Miss Picks for the Java Lover

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Gifting season is right around the corner, and there’s a great chance you know someone who you would consider a coffee lover. You know, the ones who wouldn’t think of starting their day without their favorite brew.

Some of us here at SBT are coffee lovers ourselves, so we took great personal pleasure in compiling a list of great gifts for the coffee lover in your life. We’ve got you covered from quirky to conventional, across all tastes and budgets.

Gift Type

Description Pros Cons Brewing Items Tools and equipment for brewing coffee, e.g., French press, AeroPress, espresso machine, moka pot. - Enhances coffee-making experience

- Can improve coffee quality - Might be expensive

- Recipient might already have similar items Sampler Packs Variety packs of coffee beans or grounds from different regions or flavors. - Lets recipient explore new flavors

- Suitable for all coffee lovers - Some flavors might not be preferred by the recipient Coffee-themed Apparel or Accessories T-shirts, hats, or jewelry with coffee-related designs or sayings. - Can be worn/displayed with pride

- Shows off coffee love - Size or style might not fit the recipient's preference Coffee-themed Art or Posters Art pieces or posters that feature coffee-related designs or quotes. - Beautifies living space

- Celebrates coffee culture - Art is subjective; might not align with recipient's taste Coffee Infused or Inspired Foods Edible products like coffee chocolates, coffee candies, or coffee-flavored pastries. - Delicious way to enjoy coffee flavor

- Unique and interesting - Perishable; might not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions

Tomoca Ethiopian Roasted Coffee Beans

It is rare that we do personal recommendations, but this coffee is an exception. These roasted beans are from 100% Arabica coffee from Ethiopia and are among the best we’ve ever had.

Tomoca Ethiopian Roasted Coffee Beans

Buy on Amazon

Coffee Brew Methods Print

This cool print has tons of info about brewing and tips for making better coffee. Plus it’ll be a unique addition to their kitchen wall.

Coffee Brew Methods Print

Buy on Etsy

Bialetti Express Moka Pot, 6 -Cup, Aluminum Silver

This popular stovetop espresso maker will make any caffeine enthusiast jump.

Bialetti Express Moka Pot, 6 -Cup, Aluminum Silver

Buy on Amazon

Diguo Belgian Syphon Coffee Maker

A syphon coffee maker is said to make the “perfect” cup of coffee – full of flavor and aroma and free of bitterness. It sure looks neat!

Diguo Belgian Syphon Coffee Maker

Buy on Amazon

Drinking Coffee Succulent Planter

This succulent planter is in the shape of a person relaxing and enjoying a cup of coffee. We’ll take several of them, thanks.

Drinking Coffee Succulent Planter

Buy on Etsy

Nextmug – Temperature-Controlled & Self-Heating Coffee Mug

This self-heating coffee mug is temperature controlled with 3 different settings. Your drink will always be the perfect temperature!

Nextmug – Temperature-Controlled & Self-Heating Coffee Mug

Buy on Amazon

Coffee Cream Art Latte Small Dangle Glass Earrings

A stylish way to show off your coffee love – these dangle earrings are handmade with wire and glass. Perfect for a cafe owner!

Coffee Cream Art Latte Small Dangle Glass Earrings

Buy on Amazon

Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother

One touch provides high power, low noise milk frothing on the go for their favorite drink.

Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother

Buy on Amazon

Coffee Kitchen Towels

This quirky set of 4 coffee-themed kitchen towels is a great gift for under $20!

Coffee Kitchen Towels

Buy on Amazon

If You Can Read This Socks

Quirky socks are also a fun and a budget-friendly gift they’ll get a lot of use from!

If You Can Read This Socks

Buy on Amazon

Beach-Inspired Coffee Mug

This is just a beautiful mug that also has beach vibes.

Beach Inspired Coffee Mug

Buy on Amazon

Deluxe Starbucks Coffee Gift Box

This gift box has all a Starbucks lover could want – your choice of ground coffee or K cups, some delicious snacks, and a reusable travel cup that can be personalized with a name.

Deluxe Starbucks Coffee Gift Box

Buy on Amazon

Paladone Game Over Coffee Mug

For the coffee lover who is also a gamer. This is a fantastic coffee mug and a unique gift.

Paladone Game Over Coffee Mug

Buy on Amazon

Ceramic Cat White Canister Set

Great for storing your coffee (or cat treats!) and looking adorable in your kitchen.

Ceramic Cat White Canister Set

Buy on Amazon

Bristol Coffee Shop Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tiers

This semi-sheer valance and tiers set will brighten up their kitchen window or make a statement in their café.

Bristol Coffee Shop Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tiers

Buy on Amazon

Coffee Lover Macaron Collection

These made-to-order macarons come in flavors like vanilla latte, mocha, and espresso.

Coffee Lover Macaron Collection

Buy on Amazon

But First Coffee Sweatshirt

The age-old saying – on a sweatshirt.

But First Coffee Sweatshirt

Buy on Etsy

Coffee Brew Guide Print

This cool art print doubles as a measuring guide for different vessels.

Coffee Brew Guide Print

Buy on Etsy

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Pour-over coffeemakers have become very popular lately, and Chemex has a patented design on their that promises delicious coffee.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Buy on Amazon

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

It’s really hard to go wrong with a coffee sampler if you’re shopping for someone who loves coffee. They’ll enjoy trying exciting new flavors and maybe finding a new favorite. Also, many coffee companies on Amazon and Etsy are small businesses, looking to get their brands out there. Not only will you be getting a thoughtful gift, but you may also be supporting a small business as well.

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

Buy on Amazon

What To Look for When Shopping for a Gift for a Coffee Lover:

Here are some handy things to keep in mind before you hit that Buy now button.

The Personality of the Recipient: Decide if the person has a personality that would fit a more traditional gift or something more unique.

Decide if the person has a personality that would fit a more traditional gift or something more unique. Occasion: If the gift is for a holiday or special occasion, you can incorporate that into the “theme” of the gift.

If the gift is for a holiday or special occasion, you can incorporate that into the “theme” of the gift. Budget: It is always a good idea to set a budget and stick to it, especially around the holidays. Remember, as our list above shows, you can find gifts for coffee lovers in all price ranges.

When selecting the perfect gift for a coffee aficionado, diving deeper into their needs can elevate your present from ordinary to extraordinary, especially if they use coffee as a key component in their business or work:

Purpose:

For Work : If they rely on coffee to keep them active during work hours, think about gifts that can be useful at their workplace. Portable coffee makers : For those always on the go. Thermal mugs : Keeps coffee hot for longer durations.

: If they rely on coffee to keep them active during work hours, think about gifts that can be useful at their workplace. For Business : If they’re in the coffee business, more professional gifts might be apt. Coffee bean sampler : Helps them discover new flavors. Barista courses : Can enhance their coffee-making skills.

: If they’re in the coffee business, more professional gifts might be apt.

Quality Over Quantity: If they’re using it for work, they’ll appreciate a high-quality gift even if it’s on the pricier side. Investing in well-reviewed brands or products can make a significant difference.

Usability: Always consider how often they’ll use the gift. For someone using it daily for work, durability is key.

Personal Touch: Customize the gift. Whether it’s a mug with a motivational quote to kickstart their workday or a personalized coffee blend, it makes the gift memorable.

Added Features:

Smart Mugs : These regulate the temperature, ensuring their brew remains consistent.

: These regulate the temperature, ensuring their brew remains consistent. Subscription services: Monthly deliveries of gourmet beans might be a delightful surprise.

Remember, it’s not just about the caffeine hit. It’s about understanding their routine, their passion, and their needs. This approach ensures that your gift isn’t just another mug on the shelf but a valuable addition to their daily grind.

