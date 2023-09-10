Gifts for Writers: Don’t Miss These Great Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

When buying a gift for a writer, there are tons of great options. You can go the traditional route with a nice fountain pen or leather-bound notebook. Or, you could surprise them with something unique and unexpected. You just need to get into the writer’s head and think about what type of gift they’d most enjoy.

We searched for highly rated, unique and creative gifts with writers in mind to help take the guesswork out of buying your next gift for a writer. These gifts are available on Amazon and Etsy and range from the tried-and-true to the quirky and fun. Check out our list below for the best gifts for writers in 2022:

Best Gifts for Writers

Type of Gift Pros Cons Notes & Recommendations Journals - Encourages regular writing.

- Can be personal and intimate. - Some writers might have many already.

- Preferences vary on journal type. Look for quality and possibly a unique design. Leather-bound or personalized journals can be especially appreciated. Writing Tools - Practical for daily use.

- Enhances the writing experience. - Writers may have preferred tools already.

- Can be seen as generic. Consider high-quality pens, typewriter-themed items, or vintage ink sets. Personalization can be a plus. Stationery - Useful for handwritten notes or drafts.

- Adds a personal touch to communication. - Digital age reduces the use of stationery.

- Some might find it old-fashioned. Opt for high-quality or uniquely designed stationery. Themes related to famous literature or quotes can be intriguing. Literature-themed Items - Appeals to a writer's love for classics and literature.

- Unique and can be a conversation starter. - Personal taste in literature varies.

- Can come off as cliché. Items like bookmarks, tote bags, or posters with literary quotes or depictions of beloved authors. Books - Provides inspiration and knowledge.

- Appeals to a writer's inherent love for reading. - They may already own it.

- Genre and author preference vary. Bestsellers, classic novels, or books on writing craft. Gift cards to bookstores can also be a good choice. Glassware - Useful for daily hydration or enjoying beverages.

- Can be customized or themed. - Fragile.

- Some might have many already. Consider literature-themed mugs, wine glasses with bookish quotes, or a writer's flask. Ensure sturdy packaging. Jewelry and Apparel - Fashionable way to express a love for writing.

- Can be subtle or bold. - Size and style preferences can be tricky.

- Can be personal. Jewelry like quill-themed necklaces, typewriter key earrings, or shirts with literary quotes. Ensure a return/exchange option. Games - Provides a fun break from writing.

- Enhances creativity and stimulates the mind. - Not every writer is into games.

- Space or preference might be an issue. Word-based board games, storytelling card games, or puzzles based on literary classics.

Personalized Leather Journal

Journals are a classic gift for writers – make yours stand out with personalization. This leather journal comes in gray or brown and has several engraving options. Choose from several designs (or none), add their name and/or an inspirational quote, and make this a one-of-a-kind gift they’ll love.

Personalized Leather Journal

Buy on Etsy

Aqua Notes Water Proof Note Pad

They’ll never lose an idea in the shower again. Aqua Notes is a waterproof pad that has suction cups, making it able to stick to any smooth surface.

Aqua Notes Water Proof Note Pad

Buy on Amazon

Custom Portrait as Cartoon Character

A truly unique and unexpected gift! Cartoonify your writer friend with a custom portrait. You’ll need to send some photos to the Etsy seller and the end result is a digital print.

Custom Portrait as Cartoon Character

Buy on Etsy

Great Drinkers Shot Glasses

For the writer who is also a shot-taker, consider this set of six shot glasses.

Great Drinkers Shot Glasses

Buy on Amazon

Personalized Parker Jotter Pen

Parker pens are among the best pens around. A personalized Parker pen is a wonderful gift they’ll be sure to use. The pen comes in several color combinations and optional refills.

Personalized Parker Jotter Pen

Buy on Etsy

Hemingway Pencil Cup

This old-timey typewriter-themed pencil holder will keep all their writing tools together and look great on their desk.

Hemingway Pencil Cup

Buy on Amazon

Shakespeare Insults Gift Poster

This poster displays 100 of the Bard’s greatest insults organized into categories. They’re sure to get a laugh out of phrases like “Thou painted maypole!” and “You egg!” and, let’s face it, sometimes a writer needs a good laugh.

Shakespeare Insults Gift Poster

Buy on Amazon

Creative Block

This is a set of cards designed to help writers overcome writer’s block. It contains more than 100 curated breakthrough suggestions from artists, neuroscientists, and mindfulness and creativity experts to help them get into a creative space.

Creative Block

Buy on Etsy

Old Book Pages 8 oz Glass Jar Soy Candle

This handmade soy candle has notes of aged paper, wood, and leather to create the distinct and wonderful smell of old book pages. Anyone who loves writing knows that smell and would likely love to have it in their writing space.

Old Book Pages 8 oz Glass Jar Soy Candle

Buy on Amazon

Mini Book Personalized Necklace

A great gift for the writer inspired by the classics. You can choose from one of six classic books or send a photo of a book for customization. The latter option is perfect especially if the writer has their own book published. They could have a pendant of their own book!

Mini Book Personalized Necklace

Buy on Etsy

The Writing Cheerleaders – Motivational Writing Mug

Give them some extra motivation to go with their favorite morning drink. This mug features inspirations and motivations with cute drawings. It comes in 11 or 15 fl. oz.

The Writing Cheerleaders – Motivational Writing Mug

Buy on Etsy

National Geographic Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary

Looking at photographs can stimulate the mind and induce creativity, so a book of beautiful photographs would be a thoughtful and welcome gift. National Geographic’s renowned photography is on display in this hardcover book of photos of “exquisite moments in time held still.”

National Geographic Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary

Buy on Amazon

Dixit Storytelling Board Game

Inspiration can come from anywhere – even a board game! Dixit is a game of guesswork, creativity, and storytelling for 3 to 8 players, so family and friends will enjoy this gift as well.

Dixit Storytelling Board Game

Buy on Amazon

Book Light

This lamp opens and closes just like a book, is USB powered, and is the perfect size for a desk or bedside table. The cover is environmentally friendly white maple and the pages are transparent Dupont Tyvek paper, which is durable and waterproof.

Book Light

Buy on Amazon

The Writing Manifesto Print

This print will inspire the veteran writer or the novice. It is printed on 10 mil slightly glossy paper and is available in 12″ x 16″ or 18″ x 24″ sizes. According to the seller, there is also a framing option available.

The Writing Manifesto Print

Buy on Etsy

Unwrapping the Ideal Gift for Writers: Key Insights

For writers, gifts that both inspire and assist their creative process are cherished. From those who pen soul-stirring poetry to those crafting cutting-edge journalism, the spectrum of writers is diverse. Here’s a roadmap to guide you through the maze of buying gifts for the wordsmiths:

Tool Efficiency: Writers, irrespective of their genre, appreciate gifts that streamline their writing endeavors. High-quality journals or notebooks for jotting down ideas.

Ergonomic pens that glide smoothly for longer writing sessions.

Digital tools like subscription-based writing software or voice recognition tools for hands-free writing. Their Specialty Matters: Each writer has a distinct voice and style. For novelists: Consider gifts like a plot development board or classic literature.

For journalists: Think of a durable travel notebook or voice recorders for on-the-go interviews.

Essayists might appreciate a collection of renowned essays to draw inspiration from. Budget-Friendly Choices: A meaningful gift doesn’t necessarily equate to an expensive one. Search for deals or discounts on online platforms.

Handcrafted items, like personalized bookmarks or hand-stitched journals, often come at an affordable price while holding sentimental value. Empathy in Selection: Channeling empathy is crucial in gift selection. Consider books on writing craft or memberships to writers’ workshops.

Ambient sound machines or quality headphones can help writers focus and immerse themselves in their work.

Perhaps a framed motivational quote or a poster of their favorite author to adorn their workspace. Inspiration Boosters: Writers often grapple with the infamous “writer’s block.” A collection of prompts or a deck of story idea cards can spark creativity.

Consider gifting experiences, like a retreat or a workshop, to rejuvenate their writing spirits.

In the realm of gifting, it’s essential to remember that the most impactful gifts for writers aren’t just objects, but catalysts for their creativity and expressions. By integrating utility with an understanding of their craft, your gift can become a cherished possession in their literary journey.

