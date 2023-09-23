Business Grants May Soon Help West Maui Businesses Affected by Fires

The recent Maui wildfires devastated the local community in many ways. Though business closures are not among the most important factors, these companies do play a major role in supporting the local community. So, the county and state are working out details for a new grant program to support affected businesses. Read on for more about this small business grant program and others throughout the U.S.

West Maui Small Business Recovery Grants

Officials in Hawaii are proposing a grant program to support businesses affected by the recent fires in Lahaina. The program would include $25 million, with the state contributing $10 million, the county providing $5 million, and the rest coming from the Maui Strong Fund administered by Hawaii Community Foundation. Small businesses that were affected by the fires could receive $10,000 payments. And larger companies could receive $20,000 to cover various expenses like employee wages and lease payments. Officials are still working out the details but are eying October as a soft “re-opening” of West Maui to visitors.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Win $100 for Vendor Insights Advertise Your Business Here

SoBuf Biz Grant Program

The SoBuf Biz Grant program is currently accepting applications from small businesses in South Buffalo. The program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to eligible businesses. To qualify, businesses must have 25 or fewer full-time employees and have been in business since at least March 1, 2020. Additionally, businesses in the city of Buffalo’s South Common Council District that have faced economic hardship due to the pandemic will receive priority. The program is awarding grants on a first come, first served basis.

Activate Oakland Grant Program

The city of Oakland, California and Visit Oakland are launching a new program to support small businesses and spur the local economy. Activate Oakland will give small businesses and organizers up to $20,000 to create free events to draw crowds into the city and to their businesses. A total of $400,000 is available through the program. Eligible events include free exercise classes, movie nights, pop-up shops, or even block parties. October 12 is the deadline to apply.

Utah STEP Grants

Utah recently received $500,000 from the SBA State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) Grant. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, World Trade Center Utah will administer those funds to small businesses in the state that are looking to expand into global markets. The reimbursement grant program can cover various costs related to global expansion, including international business trips, trade shows, compliance testing fees, export training programs, and international marketing.

York BLOOM Grant Program

The York County Economic Alliance in York, Pennsylvania, recently unveiled the 2023 City of York BLOOM Grant Program. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $500 and $1,500 to cover various growth or productivity improvement expenses. The program will prioritize businesses that have not received funding from previous BLOOM grant programs and businesses owned by Veterans, Women, or Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. The BLOOM grant program originally launched back in 2018 and has since awarded 191 grants worth $422,978.30. October 13 is the deadline for the current round of applications.

Grow Seneca Grant Program

Seneca County, New York, recently announced its new Grow Seneca Grant Program. The program includes $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000. Applications are currently available online and will be overseen by the Grow Seneca Committee. Businesses can apply now through November 22.

Follow us for more Small Business News: