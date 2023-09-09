Grants Available for Women-Owned Businesses, Pandemic Recovery, and Security Upgrades

Small business grants can help entrepreneurs from various communities access resources and launch projects that wouldn’t otherwise be possible. They can also help communities improve economic vitality and even make neighborhoods safer. Read on for a list of current opportunities for businesses, including small business grants for women and pandemic recovery grants.

StartHER TWU Grants

StartHER, the annual grant program run by Texas Woman’s University’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs, is launching its fifth funding round to support women entrepreneurs. The program will award 25 grants of $5,000 each. Women business owners can use funds for various business costs like purchasing new equipment or improving their commercial space. Since the program launched, it has awarded $450,000 in funds to 90 women-owned businesses. In addition to funding, the program also includes a meeting with a business advisor and a virtual business training course. The program will begin accepting applications for its latest round of grants on September 22. Applications are due by October 22.

Suffolk County JumpSmart Grant Small Business Grant Program

Suffolk County, New York is offering grants to support businesses, downtown areas, and nonprofits throughout the county. The JumpSmart Grant Small Business Grant Program includes $25 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to support large projects throughout the community. Businesses and organizations planning large-scale projects to improve their communities may request a minimum of $100,000. The application is available online now through September 29.

Orange County BOOST Grants

Orange County, Florida, has announced a deadline for its Business Opportunities in Orange County for Support and Transformation (BOOST) grants grants program. Small businesses, home-based businesses, and gig workers can apply for funds through the program. Small businesses may apply for up to $10,000, home-based businesses can qualify for up to $3,000, and gig workers may get up to $1,400. September 15 is the deadline for completed applications.

Laredo College Skills for Small Business Grant

Laredo College in Texas is providing two opportunities for small business owners looking to provide free training for their employees. The Skills for Small Business Grant offers free training courses for employees of businesses with less than 100 employees. The grant covers up to $1,800 for new employees and $900 for existing employees, covering professional development and training programs through the college. The second opportunity is the Skills Development Fund, which offers customized training that employers can apply for.

Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program

Canton, New York, is currently accepting applications for its Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program. The program is open to small businesses with less than 25 employees who have faced hardships due to the pandemic. To qualify, businesses must be for-profit and must commit to demonstrating job retention or creation, especially for low- to moderate-income individuals. Interested businesses can learn more and apply by contacting the village’s Office of Economic Development, which will screen applicants for eligibility and then provide the necessary materials to submit their proposals. The village plans to accept applications on a rolling basis until all funds are allocated.

South Bend Small Business Crime Prevention Grants

South Bend, Indiana, is launching a new grant program to support small businesses and make the community safer. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000 to cover various security upgrades, including cameras, cloud storage, and lighting. Businesses that opt-in to a city program where their security cameras are tied to the city’s Real Time Crime Center will be given priority. The city is offering free crime assessments to interested businesses. The deadline to apply is September 29.

