Small Business Grants with a September Deadline

If your business could benefit from small business grants this fall, there are several funding opportunities that are currently accepting applications. The following grant programs have deadlines throughout September. Read on for a list of small business grants due in September.

Start Small Campbell Grant Program

Campbell County, Virginia is offering small business grants for new businesses in the area. The Start Small Campbell Grant Program is open to businesses that are just starting or those that have been in business for less than three years. Each may be worth $5,000. September 1 is the deadline to apply.

Nextdoor Kind Foundation Keep It Local Business Fund

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation is bringing back its small business microgrant program, the Keep It Local Business Fund. The foundation is partnering with the NAACP and Hello Alice to fund and facilitate the program, which will provide $5,000 microgrants to entrepreneurs of color. The online application portal is open now through September 4.

Benton County Small Business Grants

In Oregon, the Corvallis-Benton Economic Development Office is partnering with Central Willamette Credit Union to offer a new round of small business grants. This is the second round of funding through the program, with about $70,000 available to help businesses that were adversely impacted by the pandemic. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of $10,000. September 13 is the application deadline.

Dubuque Small Business Support Grant

Dubuque, Iowa is currently running its Small Business Support Grant program. Eligible small business owners can apply for up to $5,000 to cover various operating costs. In addition to available grant funds, businesses will also be matched with mentors to support their operations. Eligible businesses can apply for the program through September 15.

North Omaha Turnback Tax Grant

North Omaha, Nebraska is offering a second round of its Turnback Tax Grant program for local businesses and nonprofits. Recipients can use funds for any new initiatives designed to enhance the local community. Currently, about $198,000 is available. And the application deadline is September 25.

Connecticut Women’s Business Development Council Equity Match Grant Program

The Women’s Business Development Council in Connecticut is offering a new application round for its Equity Match Grant Program. Women-owned small businesses in Connecticut can apply for between $2,500 and $10,000 to help with clearly defined projects. A 25 percent match is required, except for businesses in distressed economic communities. Businesses must apply by September 27 to be considered.

Reading ARPA Grants

Reading, Pennsylvania is currently accepting grant applications from small businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $25,000. And businesses located on Penn Street may receive up to $50,000. September 29 is the deadline to apply.

Purple Line Construction Grants

Montgomery County, Maryland is supporting small businesses that have been adversely affected by Purple Line construction through a new round of grant funding. Phase III of the grant program is currently accepting applications. And the online portal will be open until September 30.

