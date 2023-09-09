How AI, Augmented Reality, and Other New Technology Can Help You Achieve Business Goals

Running a small business requires careful strategic planning. Then once you have a plan in place, it’s time to find the right tech tools to support your vision. Since technology constantly evolves, you may need to update these tools periodically. Read on for suggestions and insights from online small business community members on how to make the most of new tech to support your business goals.

Benefit from Using Generative AI with Augmented Reality

Generative AI and augmented reality are two of the most innovative and interesting types of technology for businesses today. When used together, these tactics may provide even more benefits to businesses. Arjun Solanki explores the topic in this Tech Table Pro post.

Win at Product-Led Growth

Traditionally, many businesses have relied on marketing and sales to drive growth. But in recent years, some companies have let their products do most of the talking. This is especially true in the software industry. Learn more about product-led growth in this mvpGrow post by Eyal Katz.

Understand Buyer Intent Keywords

Not all keywords drive the same results for a business. If your main goal is to attract more potential buyers to your site, then you need to understand buyer intent keywords. In this Search Engine Journal post, Adam Heitzman goes over this concept in detail.

Update Your Current Knowledge About Online Advertising

Online advertising has been an option for businesses since the early days of the internet. However, the platforms and methods change periodically. So businesses must update their strategies to keep up. Read an updated guide to online advertising in this SEMrush post by Asif Ali.

Let Employees Help Design the Next Generation of Tech Stacks

Technology can make a major impact on the employee experience. So when designing new tech stacks, it often makes sense to involve team members. In this Noobpreneur post, Jeanne Hardy details why small businesses should rely on employees for this essential task.

Utilize AI to Grow Your Podcast

AI tools are impacting nearly every industry – including podcasting. If you’re looking for a new way to grow your podcast, check out this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya for a review of a relevant tool. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Learn About Custom Apps to Grow Your Business in 2023

Many businesses rely on a variety of apps for various functions. But you may be able to benefit even more from custom apps that are built specifically for your company. Learn more about the custom app landscape in 2023 from this Cyber Sector post by Richard Maxwell.

Invest in New Software Tools for Marketing

Small businesses don’t often have a ton of resources to spend. But some software tools are worth the investment – especially when it comes to marketing. Check out this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard to learn why investing in new software is the key to the future of marketing. BizSugar members discussed the post further here.

Consider the Pros and Cons of Smart Contract Development

Smart technology is already impacting the way some businesses create contracts. If you utilize contracts for any important functions, smart contract development may be worth exploring. Read this Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra for more.

Optimize Your Landing Pages

Landing pages can help businesses convert online customers more quickly and bring in more leads. But creating and optimizing these pages requires careful planning. Check out this Blogging Wizard post by Adam Connell for tips.

