All aspects of the concrete business are thriving in the United States. It’s hard work, and much of it is labor-intensive. But the start-up costs aren’t high and concrete business owners have the potential to earn significant income. Read on for a guide on how to start a concrete business.

Why Start a Concrete Business?

Yes, the concrete industry in the U.S. has been experiencing steady growth, particularly due to infrastructure projects, residential development, and commercial construction. The demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building materials is also a contributing factor.

Concrete Industry Trends Today

There are many trends currently impacting the way concrete companies operate:

Use of Recycled Materials: Eco-friendliness: With increasing environmental concerns, the concrete industry is now using recycled aggregate, replacing natural sand and gravel.

With increasing environmental concerns, the concrete industry is now using recycled aggregate, replacing natural sand and gravel. Waste Utilization: Concrete industries have started using waste materials like fly ash, slag, and recycled concrete, reducing landfill waste.

Concrete industries have started using waste materials like fly ash, slag, and recycled concrete, reducing landfill waste. Cost-Efficiency: Using recycled materials can also prove to be cost-effective in many scenarios as it reduces dependency on virgin materials. High-Performance Concrete: Durability: High-performance concrete (HPC) is designed to last longer and resist severe weather conditions and heavy wear and tear.

High-performance concrete (HPC) is designed to last longer and resist severe weather conditions and heavy wear and tear. Strength: HPC often has a greater compressive strength than regular concrete, making it ideal for critical infrastructure like bridges.

HPC often has a greater compressive strength than regular concrete, making it ideal for critical infrastructure like bridges. Self-Healing Properties: Some advanced forms of HPC are even embedded with bacteria that produce limestone, allowing the concrete to “heal” minor cracks. Digitalization in the Concrete Industry: 3D Printing: The industry has started leveraging 3D printing for creating complex concrete structures, reducing labor and material wastage.

The industry has started leveraging 3D printing for creating complex concrete structures, reducing labor and material wastage. Digital Twin Technology: Simulates a structure’s behavior over time, helping predict when maintenance or repairs might be necessary.

Simulates a structure’s behavior over time, helping predict when maintenance or repairs might be necessary. Software Integration: Various project management and structural analysis software have been integrated to enhance productivity and efficiency. Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: Thermal Efficiency: Concrete’s natural thermal mass can store and release energy, providing a passive cooling and heating effect in structures.

Concrete’s natural thermal mass can store and release energy, providing a passive cooling and heating effect in structures. Green Building Certifications: With a focus on sustainable construction, concrete is being optimized to meet green building standards like LEED.

With a focus on sustainable construction, concrete is being optimized to meet green building standards like LEED. Carbon Capture: Innovations like carbon-injected concrete are on the rise, where CO2 is captured during the curing process, reducing the carbon footprint.

Like many others, the concrete industry is evolving to meet the challenges of our modern world. As environmental and efficiency demands increase, the industry’s approach to materials, technology, and processes constantly adapts and innovates.

What Does a Concrete Company Do?

Residential

Jobs often involve pouring foundations, driveways, and sidewalks.

Commercial

Larger-scale projects like office buildings, require specialized equipment.

Industrial

Involves highly durable concrete for factories, warehouses, etc.

Decorative/Specialty

Focus on aesthetics, including stamped or colored concrete.

Service Type Typical Jobs/Features Equipment/Requirements Residential Pouring foundations, driveways, sidewalks. Standard concrete mixers, pumps, trowels/finishing tools. Commercial Larger-scale projects like office buildings. Specialized equipment, larger mixers and pumps. Industrial Durable concrete for factories, warehouses, etc. Reinforced concrete, heavy-duty equipment. Decorative/Specialty Aesthetic focus; stamped, colored concrete. Specialty mixers, color additives, stamping tools.

Key Steps to Start Your Own Concrete Business

As is common with all businesses, starting a concrete business involves a number of steps. If you’re interested in learning how to start a business in this growing field, read on for a guide.

Market Research in the Construction Industry

Before starting a concrete business you need to do thorough market research. The research should include all types of concrete work being done in your area.

After doing the research, you may realize that you can get your best start by providing an underserved niche, such as decorative concrete or specialized concrete applications for unique construction projects.

Crafting Your Concrete Business Plan

Your business plan should include information about your business structure, such as if you’ve formed the business as a Limited Liability Corporation or LLC (this is common), partnership or corporation.

You should also include information about your market research and marketing plan and your plan for growing the business in the coming years.

Lenders like to, of course, see documentation of all your financials, and they also like to see a business plan.

Registering Your Concrete Business and Legal Requirements

You’ll need a business license, Employer Identification Number (EIN), and likely a contractor’s license. Compliance with local, state, and federal regulations is mandatory.

Researching General Liability Insurance

This small business insurance protects against financial loss due to bodily injury, property damage, or other general risks that can occur during business operations.

Financing Your Concrete Business

After you’ve crafted your business plan, organize all your financial information so you can present it to a lender.

You can seek financing from a variety of lenders. Don’t overlook seeking lenders who are approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA has various loan programs offered through participating lenders. The SBA loans often have lower interest rates and longer repayments.

Necessary Licenses and Certifications

Requirements vary by state but generally include a business license, contractor’s license, and potentially specialty certifications for specific types of work.

Running a Successful Concrete Business

Once you’ve learned how to start a concrete business, you’ll need to focus on providing concrete services or your customers. Here are some tips:

Quality Concrete and Customer Satisfaction

Your contract with a customer should be clear. It’s an agreement that describes the type of work to be performed, and its cost.

Don’t overlook follow-up with the customer. Make sure the customer is satisfied with the work. Ask for feedback from the customer, seeking information about the satisfaction level. That will be key information for you to know going forward.

Efficient Operations and Inventory Management

One of the most critical parts of running a concrete business is organizing the delivery of the concrete. Big jobs may require numerous deliveries from concrete trucks.

As soon as you’ve contracted a job, start taking steps to set up concrete delivery. Of course, the weather can always be a factor to waylay your best plans. But, at least the concrete supplier will know how much concrete you’ll need for the job, allowing the supplier to plan accordingly to line up production and drivers.

Safety Standards and Compliance

Key concerns include worker safety in relation to heavy equipment, exposure to elements, and the chemical properties of concrete. OSHA guidelines are critical.

Marketing Your Concrete Business

You will want to set up a website and social media presence. Also, join your local Chamber of Commerce, where you can market with other business people in the community, especially contractors. Contractors in various industries can bring their customers to you.

Building Long-Term Client Relationships

Once you have good clients, don’t neglect them. Thank them for the business association. Ask for feedback on their level of job satisfaction and ask for suggestions.

Essential Tools, Equipment and Costs to Start a Concrete Business

Equipment Cost Range Notes Concrete Mixers $1,000 - $10,000 Price varies depending on size and functionality. Concrete Pumps $20,000 - $50,000 For basic models. Higher-end models might cost more. Trowels/Finishing Tools Up to a few hundred dollars Cost for a good set. Price can vary based on quality and brand.

Marketing and Growing Your Concrete Business

If you’re wondering, “what is marketing for a concrete business?” here are some tips to help your new venture succeed.

Digital Marketing Strategies

Your FB page and social media connections should be promptly updated with pictures and videos of your latest projects, and customer reviews.

Building Partnerships with Construction Companies

This type of partnership can work for both of you. The construction company or contractor provides leads or referrals, and you do the same for them.

For example, you’ve built a stamped concrete patio for a customer. The customer mentions that his son bought a lot in the same development and will be building a house. You can recommend a construction company you trust.

Customer Retention Strategies

Seeking customer feedback is the proven way to retain customers. That’s because positive and negative feedback tells you where you need to improve. You can use customer feedback to provide the best job possible.

Starting a Small Concrete Business

It’s true you can spend $1,000 by starting with a small mixer. You’ll need $20,000 for a basic concrete pump and about $100 for tools.

In other words, you can be equipped for your business for less than $22,000. That doesn’t include your insurance or permit costs.

Many construction jobs are “small jobs” such as a backyard patio or a pad for a hot tub or spa. These are jobs that the “big” concrete companies may not be interested in doing.

Taking on small concrete jobs will give you a start. With satisfied customers and a growing customer base, your new concrete business can continue to grow. You can buy bigger and better equipment as you can afford it.

FAQs: How to Start a Concrete Business

How profitable is a concrete business?

Profits or concrete businesses can vary widely based on scale, location, and type of work but expect margins from 2% to 10% depending on various factors including overhead and labor costs.

The average annual earnings for a concrete contractor can vary widely based on location, scale of operations, and type of contracts. The median annual salary for construction managers, which can include concrete contractors, was around $95,260 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, a self-employed contractor as a business owner may earn significantly more or less, depending on their business model and market conditions.

What qualifications are needed to become a concrete contractor?

Qualifications often include a high school diploma or equivalent, followed by training or an apprenticeship in the field. Many states also require concrete contractors to pass a licensing exam that tests knowledge of best practices, local building codes, and safety protocols. Experience is highly valued, and some contractors may pursue additional certifications in specialized areas.

Are there risks associated with concrete businesses?

Yes there are always risks involved when you’re working with heavy equipment. There are OSHA guidelines regarding worker safety in relation to heavy equipment, exposure to elements, and the chemical properties of concrete. Adherence to the OSHA guidelines is critical.