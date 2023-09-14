HubSpot Debuts Content Assitant and ChatSpot.ai to Help Small Business

HubSpot announced the debut of two innovative tools geared towards helping businesses enhance their audience engagement. The unveiling of “content assistant” and “ChatSpot.ai” is a testament to HubSpot’s commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to empower businesses. These developments have been tailored to benefit small business owners, facilitating efficiency in content creation and streamlining customer interactions.

HubSpot’s journey in the realm of AI isn’t novel. Before these tools, the company invested in areas like conversation intelligence, predictive AI, content optimization, and data enrichment. The newest offerings have been created in collaboration with OpenAI, a prominent figure in the AI industry.

For businesses that grapple with content creation, the “content assistant” tool, currently in private beta, emerges as a game-changer. By simplifying the once daunting process of content ideation, the tool is engineered to:

Offer blog title suggestions pertinent to products or services and create a comprehensive blog post outline.

Rapidly draft content suitable for various platforms, including landing pages, emails, and knowledge base articles.

Consolidate content marketing processes, conserving the resources of small business marketing teams.

On the other hand, “ChatSpot.ai,” available now in public alpha, is designed to optimize HubSpot users’ experiences through its chat-based interface. Its capabilities include:

Seamless addition of contacts and companies into HubSpot’s CRM.

Custom report generation across marketing, sales, and customer service verticals.

Crafting of professional sales emails tailored to individual recipients.

The underlying drive behind these innovations is clear: working smarter, not harder. Andy Pitre, the EVP of Product at HubSpot, commented, “At HubSpot, our goal is to help companies connect more deeply with their customers. Our new AI-powered content assistant helps them create quality content faster and easier to serve their customers better. Advances in AI also have the potential to change the way people use and interact with software. We’re excited to launch ChatSpot.ai to experiment with how we can make our software even easier to use, and we’re inviting our customers to come along with us as we learn together.”

The launch of these tools underscores the profound implications of AI for small businesses, especially in the realm of marketing and customer engagement. By integrating AI-driven processes, companies can now focus on delivering unparalleled value, ensuring longevity and relevance in an ever-evolving marketplace.

