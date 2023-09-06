IBM’s Watsonx Highlights the Power of Customized AI for Enterprises

Watsonx, a next-generation enterprise-focused AI and data platform, has been unveiled by IBM. This comes as global business leaders look to leverage Artificial Intelligence’s transformative potential.

Launched in Armonk, N.Y., IBM’s pioneering ad campaign aims to clarify the perplexing realm of AI’s real-world business applications. By highlighting Watsonx’s distinct capabilities, IBM envisions it as a force multiplier that can accelerate the impact for leaders venturing into innovative AI applications.

Given the often ambiguous and broad spectrum of AI offerings, the campaign has been meticulously designed to stand out. It presents a compelling narrative on the Watsonx value proposition through two uniquely conceived spots. These segments creatively illustrate potential AI use cases, emphasizing the platform’s trustworthiness, target specificity, and its foundation on top-notch open technology.

Watsonx provides a unified avenue for businesses to harness both IBM’s prowess and open-source foundation models. This enables them to craft, roll out, and manage traditional machine learning as well as dynamic, adaptive, generative AI. A significant assurance from IBM is its commitment to data privacy and security. Any client data employed to train models on Watsonx won’t be retained by IBM or repurposed for other organizational training endeavors. The numerous benefits of employing Watsonx’s generative AI span various sectors, including accelerated code generation, streamlined HR workflows, application modernization, IT automation, and more.

Jonathan Adashek, SVP of Marketing and Communications at IBM, commented on the unveiling, emphasizing the tailored AI solutions that businesses now require. Adashek stated, “In this new era of AI, businesses need bespoke solutions designed for value creation. That is why we launched Watsonx, the AI platform that puts the power of foundation models and machine learning to work in the right ways, trained on a company’s own secured data and tailored to their unique needs. With this new campaign, we’re reinforcing the transformative power of AI for business to multiply output and ultimately help customers improve their outcomes.”

Matt Curry, Global Creative Lead at Ogilvy, elucidated on the campaign’s innovative aspects. From using a slot machine technique to depict the gamble of employing incompatible AI to the “x” wipe effect signifying Watsonx’s transformative essence, the campaign takes a creative leap. Curry added that a ‘UI for AI’ theme permeates the campaign, integrating product UI elements to showcase Watsonx’s capabilities.

IBM’s collaboration with Ogilvy has culminated in this creative endeavor. With the voice-over provided by Golden Globe-winner and Emmy-nominated Oscar Isaac, the campaign has been directed by Bonaparte’s Mario Clement. Building on IBM’s 2022 “let’s create” brand initiative, this campaign will premiere during the US Open on August 28 and continue throughout the year. Many platforms, including digital billboards, print, newsletters, podcasts, and more, will feature the campaign.

For small businesses, this presents a monumental shift. With AI becoming more accessible and customizable, enterprises can potentially harness its full potential, optimizing operations and fostering growth. As IBM leads the AI frontier, businesses must evaluate how tools like Watsonx could redefine their future trajectories.

