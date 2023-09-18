Lumbar Pillows: Our Top Picks For Your Workstation

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You stand the risk of suffering from lower back pains if you stay seated for long hours without proper back support. According to UCLA Health, sitting for prolonged periods of time can be a major cause of back and neck pain. Sitting in a slouched position can also stain the spinal ligaments and discs. Over time, poor sitting positions can lead to recurrent episodes of back and neck pain. This is where a lumbar pillow comes into play.

Lumbar pillows are ergonomically designed to provide maximum spine support while relieving pressure and improving posture.

In this review, we look at some of the best lumbar pillows for chairs.

Lumbar Pillows – Our Top Picks From Amazon

Feature/Attribute Top Pick: Cushion Lab Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow Runner Up: Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Pillow Best Value: Samsonite Lumbar Support Pillow Size 16 x 16 x 4 inches 13 x 4 x 13 inches 13.5 x 14 x 4.5 inches Memory Foam Type Proprietary memory foam Thick memory foam with heat-responsive technology High-grade memory foam Key Benefits - Designed by physical therapists

- Versatile usage (car, airplane, bed, couch, etc.)

- Provides support to the whole back - Anatomically contoured

- Adapts to user contours with heat-responsive technology - Retains shape after extensive use

- Firm yet comfortable support Known For Extra-dense support Contoured and adaptive support Consistent shape retention and optimal firmness Best Used For Desk or Car Desk, Car, Airplane, etc Desk

Cushion Lab Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow

Top Pick: Designed by physical therapists, this extra-dense lumbar pillow from Cushion Lab is one of the best lumbar pillows on the market. The pillow is expertly designed to offer unrelenting support to your lower, mid, and upper-mid back areas. It also boasts proprietary memory foam that provides all-day back support. This pillow can be used in a variety of places, including car or airplane seats, beds, computer chairs, beds, couches, or sofas.

Cushion Lab Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow

Buy on Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Pillow

Runner Up: The Everlasting Comfort lumbar pillow for the chair is anatomically contoured to hug your back and the gentle curve nestles the vulnerable lumbar area. The pillow uses a thick memory foam that is sturdy yet comfortable. The pillow uses a heat-responsive technology that allows it to adapt itself to your contours giving you the ideal support and padding that you need to protect your back.

Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Pillow

Buy on Amazon

Samsonite Lumbar Support Pillow

Best Value: We know Samsonite for high-quality travel cases but they are also in the business of making your travel and working conditions comfortable. This lumbar support pillow is designed to hold its shape even after multiple uses. the high-grade memory foam is perfectly firm, so you won’t find it too soft or too hard. It sits perfectly against your back providing maximum comfort whenever you are driving or working.

Samsonite Lumbar Support Pillow

Buy on Amazon

LOVEHOME Lumbar Support Pillow

Improve your sitting posture and reduce the risk of lower back pain using the LOVEHOME lumbar pillow for the chair. Developed with premium quality memory foam, this lumbar support pillow is sturdy and effective. It takes the shape of your back for maximum comfort and relief from pressures that come from extended sitting. This pillow is perfect for people who sit for long hours.

LOVEHOME Lumbar Support Pillow

Buy on Amazon

Xtreme Comforts Lumbar Back Support Pillow

The Xtreme Comforts lumbar pillows for chairs offer the perfect lumbar support so you can sit back and relax. Besides its amazing features, we love this pillow because it is adjustable and portable. You don’t need to leave comfort in your office, take it with you to the car for the drive home. The pillow can easily be adjusted and attached to the car seat using the adjustable straps. Did we also say that it is super easy to clean?

Xtreme Comforts Lumbar Back Support Pillow

Buy on Amazon

Desk Jockey Lumbar Support Pillow

Resourceful, versatile, flexible, and comfortable are just some of the words we can use to describe this lumbar support pillow that boasts high-density memory foam that molds around the lower back for maximum comfort and support. This pillow is appropriate for a variety of seats including gaming chairs, office chairs, car seats, wheelchairs, trains, and airplanes.

Desk Jockey Lumbar Support Pillow

Buy on Amazon

ComfiLife Lumbar Support Back Pillow

Keep a perfect sitting posture using ComfiLife lumbar pillow. It uses a contoured memory foam that does a great job maintaining the natural curve of the lower spine to improve posture and also relieve back pain. The 3D ventilative mesh provides great breathability while the adjustable strap allows the pillow to fit a variety of office chairs and car seats.

ComfiLife Lumbar Support Back Pillow

Buy on Amazon

The Original McKenzie Lumbar Roll

This small lumbar pillow wins our design award. Besides, it also uses high-quality and long-lasting 100% polyester material that doesn’t wrinkle. The polyurethane foam compresses and conforms to your body contours for maximum back support.

The Original McKenzie Lumbar Roll

Buy on Amazon

Feagar Lumbar Support Pillow

Like all the best lumbar support pillows, the Feagar lumbar support pillow uses high-density memory foam that keeps its shape, conforms to your body contours, and is super comfortable. It also uses a breathable mesh cloth and also boasts adjustable straps that make it the perfect choice for a wide variety of seats.

Feagar Lumbar Support Pillow

Buy on Amazon

The Original McKenzie Slimline Lumbar Support

We love the Original McKenzie lumbar pillows that we had to include a second one in this review. This slimline lumber pillow uses a high-quality construction for unparalleled support. The built-in strap allows for easy securing to most chairs or around the waist. The flat-back design allows this lumbar pillow to fit perfectly against seat backs.

The Original McKenzie Slimline Lumbar Support

Buy on Amazon

Benefits of Using a Lumbar Support Pillow at Your Workstation

A lumbar support pillow isn’t just a cushion—it’s an essential tool for anyone spending long hours at a workstation. For those who rely on a proper desk setup to maintain productivity and comfort, understanding the advantages of such a pillow can be game-changing. Let’s delve into why adding a lumbar support pillow to your workstation setup is a brilliant idea:

Enhanced Posture: One of the most notable benefits is the improvement in posture. Continuous sitting can often lead to slouching. A lumbar pillow ensures your spine remains aligned, promoting better sitting habits. Reduced Back Pain: Over time, bad posture can lead to chronic back pain. The lumbar pillow provides support exactly where it’s needed, reducing strain on the lower back. Increased Comfort: It’s not just about health; it’s also about comfort. A lumbar pillow molds to your back’s natural curve, offering personalized support and making those long hours at the desk more bearable.

Key Takeaways:

Maintains the natural curve of the spine

Reduces the risk of developing chronic back problems

Enhances comfort for extended periods of sitting

Ultimately, for professionals and businesses, the introduction of a lumbar support pillow can lead to:

Improved worker productivity due to increased comfort.

Fewer health complaints and potential sick days related to back issues.

Better overall work morale as physical well-being plays a role in job satisfaction.

What to Look for When Buying Lumbar Pillows

When it comes to lumbar pillows, the quality of construction takes precedence over all other factors. Other factors that you need to keep in mind include:

Firmness: Find a lumber pillow that offers a good balance between support and comfort. Most of the pillows covered in this review use memory foam that contours to your body shape providing spinal alignment and muscle support.

Material: Lack of air circulation breeds heat and discomfort. Find a pillow that uses breathable material and one that is also easy to clean.

Adjustable Straps: Adjustability is always a top priority when talking about ergonomic products. Adjustable straps will allow you to place the lumbar pillow exactly where you need it. Most pillows with adjustable straps also fit a wide variety of applications.

Price: From our research, the best lumbar support pillows range from $20 to $70. There are some pillows way above this range that offer some unique features, but for the average day-to-day use, you will find a good pillow within our price range.

