Mandatory E-Filing for Businesses Receiving Over $10,000 Cash

Beginning January 1, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has mandated that businesses must electronically file (e-file) Form 8300 for reporting cash payments exceeding $10,000, replacing the previous paper filing method.

1. Why Form 8300?

When businesses receive cash transactions over $10,000, they are legally required to report them. Although most cash transactions are legitimate, this form assists authorities in identifying illegal activities such as tax evasion, terrorist financing, or drug trade profits. When these forms are submitted promptly, accurately, and in full, they can help the government trace money from illegal activities.

2. Who Should E-file?

This electronic requirement extends to businesses already mandated to e-file other information returns, such as Forms 1099 series and Forms W-2. Specifically, from 2024 onward, if a business has to file at least 10 information returns (excluding Form 8300) in a calendar year, it must e-file all of them, including Form 8300. For instance, a business filing five Forms W-2 and five Forms 1099-INT must e-file all these returns, including any Form 8300. Those filing fewer than 10 can still opt for e-filing or continue with paper-based submissions.

3. Seeking Waivers and Exemptions

Businesses facing undue hardship can request a waiver for e-filing. Approved waivers cover all Forms 8300 for the year. To request a waiver, refer to Form 8508. If granted, businesses must mark “Waiver” on the top of the paper-filed return.

Religious beliefs conflicting with e-filing technology? Such businesses are automatically exempted and should mark their paper returns with “RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION.”

4. Addressing Late Returns

Late returns should be flagged. Electronically filed late returns must have “LATE” in the comments section, while paper-based late submissions should have “LATE” written on the form’s top.

5. Recordkeeping is Vital

Businesses are required to keep copies of all Form 8300 submissions, supporting documents, and customer statements for five years. E-filing provides a confirmation, but this alone doesn’t fulfill the record-keeping requirement. Hence, businesses should also save or print the form before finalizing the e-file process.

6. The Advantages of E-filing

E-filing, a secure and free system, offers a confirmation email upon receipt. It also allows businesses to batch file, a boon for those with multiple forms. To get started, set up an account with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s BSA E-Filing System, ensuring data privacy and security.

Questions? Reach out to the Bank Secrecy Act E-Filing Help Desk at 866-346-9478 or bsaefilinghelp@fincen.gov.

For detailed insights, the IRS website has a section, “E-file Form 8300: Reporting of large cash transactions”. Additionally, the IRS has provided a video tutorial, “How to Complete Form 8300 – Part I, Part II”, pinpointing common errors to help businesses navigate the form.

To small business owners, this shift might appear as yet another regulation to navigate, but with the right resources and understanding, e-filing can streamline the process and aid in maintaining financial transparency.

