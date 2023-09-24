Milkshake Machine: Great Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Considering adding tasty milkshake treats to your diner or food truck menu? You certainly need a commercial milkshake machine. The milkshake market has seen exponential growth in the last few years.

Consumers are increasingly looking for new innovative shakes, so today you will find everything from ‘freakshakes’ topped with cream, to avocado and coconut milk vegan milkshakes, an extravagant mix of cookies, and as many other treats as you can get your hands on.

Expanding Your Business with a Commercial Milkshake Machine

A milkshake isn’t just a simple blend of milk and ice cream anymore. For businesses and entrepreneurs, offering a diverse milkshake menu can significantly boost sales and customer satisfaction. With the milkshake market booming, having a commercial milkshake machine becomes an indispensable asset for diners, food trucks, and cafes.

Why a Commercial Milkshake Machine is Essential for Your Business:

Consistency in Taste and Texture: The primary advantage of a commercial machine over a household one is its ability to deliver uniform consistency. Every shake, whether it's a classic chocolate or a more experimental flavor, will be of the same texture and taste. This ensures that your customers get the same delightful experience every time.

Quick Turnaround: Time is money in the food business. Commercial machines are designed to handle multiple orders simultaneously, ensuring that customers don't have to wait long, even during rush hours.

Versatility: Modern commercial machines come with various settings allowing you to experiment with thickness, texture, and blend. This means you can cater to a broader audience, from those who love thick shakes to those who prefer a smoother consistency.

Durability: Built for heavy-duty use, these machines are sturdy and long-lasting, ensuring a good return on investment.

Here are some trending milkshake ideas to consider for your business:

Health Boosters: Integrate protein powders or superfoods like chia seeds and spirulina for those fitness enthusiasts.

Caffeine Kick: A mix of coffee or espresso with ice cream – perfect for the morning rush or a mid-day boost.

A mix of coffee or espresso with ice cream – perfect for the morning rush or a mid-day boost. Boozy Shakes: For adult customers, consider shakes with a hint of alcohol, like rum or bourbon.

By investing in a commercial milkshake machine, you’re not just adding a piece of equipment but enhancing your business’s potential to innovate and capture a wider market. The opportunity to diversify and elevate your offerings can set you apart in this competitive industry.

Commercial Milkshake Machines: Our Top Picks

Feature/Specification Top Pick: Waring Commercial Heavy-Duty Triple Spindle Drink Mixer Runner Up: VEVOR Stainless Steel Electric Milkshake Maker Kit Best Value: Hamilton Beach Professional All-Metal Drink Mixer Overall Ranking Top Pick Runner Up Best Value Build Material Stainless steel

Stainless Steel Die-cast Aluminum housing Number of Spindles/Heads 3 Double-head 1 Motor Speed/Performance 3 Independent 1 HP motors 18,000 revolutions per minute Two speeds, precision motor Programmable Timer Yes No No Special Features Programmable timer with auto shut-off Stylish, durable design Tilt-back head for easy cup insertion & removal Recommended for High-demand restaurants, cafes Busy restaurant, café, or food truck General use in kitchens

Waring Commercial Heavy-Duty Triple Spindle Drink Mixer

Top Pick: Coming from a company that introduced the first blender in America, this Waring commercial frozen drinks machine is a perfect choice if you want to dish out shakes at a rapid speed.

The mixer comes with an easy-to-read LCD display and a programmable timer that automatically shuts off the machine. Three independent motors allow you to make three drinks at the same time. If you’ve got a lot of shakes to sell, this machine might just help you increase productivity and sales.

Waring Commercial Heavy-Duty Triple Spindle Drink Mixer

Buy on Amazon

VEVOR Stainless Steel Electric Milkshake Maker Kit

Runner Up: This milkshake maker from VEVOR is not only stylish but also highly durable thanks to the durable stainless steel used on all parts. With a powerful motor, this mixer is able to reach 18,000 revolutions per minute and the double-head design allows you to make more drinks at a time. This is a great choice for your busy restaurant, café, or food truck.

VEVOR Stainless Steel Electric Milkshake Maker Kit

Buy on Amazon

Hamilton Beach Professional All-Metal Drink Mixer

Best Value: You likely know Hamilton Beach for its remarkable kitchen appliances. You will fall in love with this durable mixer that’s made of die-cast aluminum housing and comes with a commercial-grade mixing spindle with two agitators and two speeds that makes it super easy to make your favorite treat. The tilt-back head allows for easy cup insertion and removal. Also included in the pack is a stainless steel dishwasher-safe 28 oz. mixing cup.

HB Pro Retro Die-Cast Mixer for Milkshakes

Buy on Amazon

Waring Commercial Heavy-Duty Single Spindle Drink Maker

If you are looking for all the best features of a Waring commercial machine but at a more affordable price, this might just be the mixer for you. Like the WDM3600TX, this machine comes with an easy-to-use LCD display and programmable timer, so you can set the timer and go get another order as it does its magic. The mixer will automatically shut off once it’s done mixing.

Waring Commercial Heavy-Duty Single 1Hp Spindle Mixer

Buy on Amazon

Nostalgia Electric Two-Speed Milkshake Maker

This milkshake maker brings an old-time ice cream parlor vibe. It features two speeds and a stirring rod, and a flip-top head for easy cleaning. A 100-watt motor keeps these milkshake makers running for long life. And it has a weighted base for added stability.

Nostalgia Electric MLKS100BL Two-Speed Milkshake Maker

Buy on Amazon

Oster Heavy Duty Milkshake Machine

This commercial milkshake machine features a powerful 110-watt motor, two speeds, and two agitators that ensure a quick and consistent blend. The mixer is automatically switched on by simply inserting the cup and switched off when you remove the cup. The fine outer finish allows for easy cleaning of the mixer.

Oster Commercial Business Chocomilera Heavy Duty Milk Shake Machine

Buy on Amazon

INTBUYING Commercial Double Heads Milkshake Mixer

This INTBUYING mixer offers a lot of value for its price. With a 180 watts motor, this machine easily does 18,000 revolutions per minute. It also comes with an automatic microswitch feature that allows you to easily switch the mixer on or off by simply placing or removing the cup on the machine.

Also included in the pack are two stainless steel cups for your hot drinks and two plastic cups for the cooler. This double-head milkshake mixer is made of durable stainless steel and it is certainly a good option for all kinds of tea shops, beverage shops, wine bars, coffee shops, and so on.

INTBUYING Commercial Double Heads Milkshake Mixer Wi

Buy on Amazon

Omega Commercial Milk Shake Maker

Omega’s soda fountain-style mixer makes perfect milkshakes, malts, soda fountain drinks, and smoothies, thanks to its durable construction and 3 speeds. This machine comes with a stainless steel 28 oz. mixing cup, and can be used for more than just shakes. You can use it for batter, eggs, or anything else you need to blend.

Omega Commercial Milk Shake Maker

Buy on Amazon

Brentwood Classic Milkshake Maker

Add some flair to your countertop with this retro-style milkshake maker. Its bright teal color is fun to look at, and the stainless steel spindle is durable and built to last. This machine has two speeds and comes with a 15 oz. cup for mixing. It can make thick or thinner shakes, smoothies, and other frozen treats.

Brentwood Classic Milkshake Maker

Buy on Amazon

CGOLDENWALL Commercial Milkshake Maker

With a top speed of 18,000rpm, this milkshake maker can blend ice cream, ice, and much more to make delicious shakes. In addition, it can be used to blend hot items. This milkshake maker has a low-noise design and a micro switch to activate the blender.

CGOLDENWALL Commercial Milkshake Makers

Buy on Amazon

Commercial Stainless Milkshake Maker

Two speeds and a user-friendly design highlight the specs of this milkshake machine. It has a 22 fl. oz. per cup capacity, a total capacity of 44 fl.oz., and a stainless steel housing to keep the motor protected. You can use this shake maker to make more than just ice cream treats, too. It can make smoothies, malts, frozen coffee beverages, and lots more. Perfect for a restaurant, food truck, coffee shop, or bistro.

Commercial Stainless Milkshake Maker

Buy on Amazon

Hamilton Beach DrinkMaster Electric Drink Mixer

Our second entry from Hamilton Beach, this electric mixer will make a milkshake with the texture you want. And the large mixing cup makes it easy to add fruit, candy, or anything else to your frozen treats.

It has a tilt-back head for easy cleaning, a retro-style design, and is said to be easy to use and durable.

Hamilton Beach DrinkMaster Electric Milkshake makers

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying a Milkshake Machine

There are a wide variety of milkshake makers out there. However, if you want to start an ice cream bar or are considering adding shakes or other icy treats to your restaurant’s dessert menu, you need to know what to look for in a commercial milkshake machine. We have fortunately done some of the homework for you. Here are some of the things that you need to consider.

Automatic Start and Stop Feature

Running a restaurant, food truck or diner is a fast-paced business. You want milkshake makers that can automatically start and stop, freeing up your time to attend to other orders.

Multiple Heads

Just as important as the automatic start and stop feature is the number of drinks you can mix at a go. There are a variety of mixers that come with more than one head and this essentially allows you to attend to multiple orders at a time.

Quiet Operation

Some mixers are quite noisy while others are much quieter. Think about your business setup. If you are running a food truck, noisy milkshake makers may interfere with communication between you and your customers, but that might not be the case if you are running a business that has a kitchen that’s tucked away from your customers.

Durability

You need a reliable mixer that can serve you for a long time. Watch out for the materials used. Stainless steel is usually a good option.

Versatility

Enrich your menu with a machine that allows you to make various icy treats ranging from smoothies to milkshakes, protein shakes, and much more.

What is the best milkshake maker?

A better question would be, what is the best milkshake maker for you? Think about your needs – how frequently you’ll be serving shakes. If you plan on a high volume of sales, consider getting a model that can make more than one drink at a time.

Is a shake machine better than a blender?

While they perform similar tasks, milkshake makers give you more control over customizing the texture of your drink, as well as ensuring that the ingredients are evenly blended.

Can you make smoothies with milkshake makers?

Yes! As you can see from our list, many models can be used to make other ice cream treats like malteds, frozen coffee drinks, smoothies, and much more.

