Nail Gun: Options for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A nail gun, sometimes called a nailer, is a versatile tool widely used in various professional fields. Unlike the traditional hammer and nail approach, nail guns provide a quicker and more efficient method of driving nails into different materials. If you’re considering incorporating a nail gun into your business or work routine, here’s a guide to some of its common applications:

Construction and Framing : Nail guns are staples (pun intended!) in the construction industry. Their speed and efficiency make them ideal for framing walls, floors, and roofs.

: Nail guns are staples (pun intended!) in the construction industry. Their speed and efficiency make them ideal for framing walls, floors, and roofs. Finishing Works : For more delicate tasks like installing moldings, baseboards, or window casings, a finish nailer, which uses smaller nails, is the preferred choice.

: For more delicate tasks like installing moldings, baseboards, or window casings, a finish nailer, which uses smaller nails, is the preferred choice. Roofing : Special roofing nail guns are designed to attach shingles securely. Their coil-style magazine holds many nails, reducing the need for frequent reloading.

: Special roofing nail guns are designed to attach shingles securely. Their coil-style magazine holds many nails, reducing the need for frequent reloading. Pallet Making: In industries that produce or handle significant volumes of goods, pallet-making is an essential process. Nail guns make this task faster and more consistent.

Benefits of Using Nail Guns in Professional Settings:

Speed: Complete tasks in a fraction of the time it would take with a manual hammer.

Complete tasks in a fraction of the time it would take with a manual hammer. Precision: Drive nails consistently and reduce the risk of splitting materials.

Drive nails consistently and reduce the risk of splitting materials. Reduced Fatigue: Especially in high-volume tasks, using a nail gun can reduce physical strain.

For those who use nail guns for business or work, it’s crucial to choose the right type based on the job requirements. It’s also essential to follow safety guidelines diligently to ensure that the tool is both effective and safe to use. Whether you’re in construction, woodworking, or any related field, integrating a nail gun can significantly enhance your work efficiency.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Win $100 for Vendor Insights Advertise Your Business Here

Best Nail Guns for Your Business

Feature/Specification Top Pick: DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Brad Nailer Kit Runner Up: BOSTITCH Brad Nailer Kit Best Value: DEWALT Brad Nailer Power Source Battery-Powered Pneumatically Powered Not Specified Brushless Motor Yes No No Nose Design Micro Nose Smart Point Technology Standard Nose Nail Compatibility Not Specified 18 GA, 5/8-inch to 2-1/8-inch 18 gauge, 5/8 in. to 2 in. Tool-Free Adjustments Depth & Jam Clearing Jam Clearing & Dial-A-Depth Depth & Jam Clearing Workspace Illumination Integrated LED Lights No No Trigger Modes Sequential or Contact Sequential or Contact Sequential Added Conveniences Belt Hook, Low Nail Lockout, Quick Reset Rear Exhaust, Belt Hook, Pencil Sharpener Belt Hook, Non-marring Tip Package Inclusions Replacement parts

Nailer, Air fitting, Case, No-mar tips Carrying Case, Manual

DEWALT Cordless Brad Nailer Kit

Top Pick: The DEWALT DCN680D1 is a true gem for any homeowner, handyman, or carpenter. With a brushless motor and powered by a 20V lithium-ion battery this cordless nail gun is ready to drive 18 Gauge brad nails from 5/8-inch to 2-1/8-inch. Enjoy the freedom that a cordless nailer provides.

DEWALT DCN680D1 Cordless Brad Nailer

Buy on Amazon

BOSTITCH Brad Nailer Kit

Runner Up: The BOSTITCH brad nailer allows you to work on home improvement projects with ease. It uses smart point technology that allows for easy nail placement. It also boasts a tool-free jam-release mechanism for easy nail removal. The Dial-A-Depth control allows for precise countersinking of brad nails.

BOSTITCH Brad Nailer Kit

Buy on Amazon

DEWALT DWFP12231 Brad Nailer

Best Value: The DEWALT 18-Gauge Brad Nailer is perfect for both DIYers and professionals. This nailer drives 5/8-inch to 2-inch nails which makes it ideal for shoe molding, casing, fastening decorative molding, and kitchen crowns. It features a long file, a maintenance-free motor, a tool-free jam release mechanism for easy nail removal, a sequential style trigger, and a rear exhaust that keeps contaminates away from work. The body is made of magnesium body which is both strong and lightweight.

DEWALT DWFP12231 Brad Nailer

Buy on Amazon

BOSTITCH Framing Nailer

This framing nail gun is specially designed to drive nails into engineered lumber. This versatile and lightweight framing nailer is equipped with a patented push button that allows you to set the desired nail depth quickly and conveniently. This gun weighs just 7.6 pounds and handles great in tight quarters like attics.

BOSTITCH Framing Nailer

Buy on Amazon

Ryobi P320 Cordless Brad Nailer

This Ryobi nail gun has comparable power to some gas-powered nailers. It is also cordless so you can easily carry it around and use it for a whole lot of tasks reinforcing joints and installing roofing tiles. A single charge of the 4 amp batter allows you to fire up to 700 nails up to 50 millimeters long. Use the onboard dial to adjust the nail depth and the LED lighting should come in handy when working in dimly lit areas.

Ryobi P320 Cordless Brad Nailer

Buy on Amazon

Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brad Nailer

Eliminate the need for a compressor by getting the Milwaukee nail gun. Using a nitrogen air spring mechanism, this nailer is able to consistently sink nails to the proper depths in all types of wood. It delivers the pneumatic performance that professional remodellers and handymen expect with the convenience and freedom that a cordless nailer offers.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brad Nailer

Buy on Amazon

BOSTITCH Coil Roofing Nailer

Durable and lightweight, this BOSTITCH nail gun is ideal for roofing, nailing insulation boards, exterior drywall, and fiber cement applications. This powerful nail gun is amazingly able to drive up to 100 nails per minute. It also allows for easy nail depth adjustments and also boasts a high-capacity magazine that holds up to 120 coil nails. This nail gun is a must-have tool for roofers, builders, and professional construction workers that are looking for a high-quality roofing nailer.

BOSTITCH Coil Roofing Nailer

Buy on Amazon

Milwaukee Electric Finish Nailer

The Milwaukee finish nail gun comes with a powerful brushless motor that is capable of sinking 2-1/2 inch nails into solid oak with zero ramp-up time. This nail gun comes with a 110-magazine capacity and is compatible with 1-1/4 inch to 2-1/2 inch nails.

Milwaukee Electric Finish Nailer

Buy on Amazon

Makita XNB01Z Cordless Brad Nailer

The XNB01Z is a powerful and compact nailer that is capable of driving gauge brad nails from 5/8 to 2 inches. Using the 18V LXT 3.0Ah battery this nailer is able to drive up to 1,000 nails on a single charge. It also comes with a magazine capacity of up to 110 nails.

Makita XNB01Z Cordless Brad Nailer

Buy on Amazon

NEU MASTER Electric Brad Nailer

This electric nail gun drives 18 gauge brad nails up to 1-1/4 inch and 1/4 crown staples up to 1 inch making it ideal for interior or exterior decorative lightweight trim, general repairs, craftwork, upholstery, and more. This gun is super easy to use. It doesn’t need compressors or hoses. It also uses an On/Off power switch and also features an ergonomic soft-grip handle.

NEU MASTER Electric Brad Nailer

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Nail Guns

A good nail gun is a must-have if you are in the woodworking business. But before buying one there are some important factors that you need to consider including:

Nail Gauge: Nail guns come in different sizes depending on the size of brads, nails, or staples they fire. The popular sizes include the 18-gauge brad nailer that fires brads 5/8 inch to 2 inches long, the 15-gauge angled finish nailer that drives finish nails up to 2 ½ inches long, a roofing nailer that shoots roofing nails ¾ inch to 1 ¾ inch long, and the framing nailer that is available in either round head or clipped head varieties.

Nail guns come in different sizes depending on the size of brads, nails, or staples they fire. The popular sizes include the 18-gauge brad nailer that fires brads 5/8 inch to 2 inches long, the 15-gauge angled finish nailer that drives finish nails up to 2 ½ inches long, a roofing nailer that shoots roofing nails ¾ inch to 1 ¾ inch long, and the framing nailer that is available in either round head or clipped head varieties. Power Source: Battery or air? Pneumatic or air nailers draw their power from an air compressor which makes them incredibly powerful. The battery-powered nailers however tend to be more convenient and reliable.

Battery or air? Pneumatic or air nailers draw their power from an air compressor which makes them incredibly powerful. The battery-powered nailers however tend to be more convenient and reliable. Weight: As with any power tool, make sure the weight of the gun relates properly to your tasks.

As with any power tool, make sure the weight of the gun relates properly to your tasks. Features: LED lighting, ergonomic handle, long battery life, and huge magazine capacity are just some of the features that you need to consider when looking for a good nail gun.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.