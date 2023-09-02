New Grants Support Tribal Businesses, Underserved Entrepreneurs in Various Communities

Small business grants don’t just support entrepreneurs; they can provide major economic benefits to entire communities. This week, one state unveiled a series of grants aimed at supporting Tribal businesses and communities as they work to grow their ventures and create thriving economies. Read about these grants and more below.

Montana Tribal Business Development Grants

The Montana Department of Commerce recently announced four new grant programs to support tribal business development throughout the state. Funded through Commerce’s Office of Indian Country Economic Development, the programs are open to small business owners who are enrolled members of Montana’s tribal nations. Here’s a rundown of the programs:

The Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant aims to expand the scope of small-scale enterprises. The grant currently has $320,000 available. The application period runs from September 1 through October 31.

The Native American Business Advisor helps aspiring indigenous entrepreneurs access expert guidance, mentorship, and resources to start their ventures. The grant has $160,000 available. And the application period runs from September 1 to October 16.

The Tribal Business Development Grant provides funds for shovel-ready projects that will help tribal-owned businesses expand, diversify, or better serve their communities. The program has $240,000 available. And the application period runs from September 15 to October 25.

The Tribal Tourism Grant supports tribal initiatives that enhance tourism offerings and showcase indigenous traditions. The program includes $120,000 in funding. And the application period runs from October 1 through November 30, 2023.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Small Business Spotlight Advertise Your Business Here

Benton County Small Business Grants

The Corvallis-Benton Economic Development Office in Oregon is partnering with Central Willamette Credit Union to offer a second round of small business grants for local businesses. There is currently about $70,000 remaining to distribute to businesses that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each grant may provide up to $10,000. To qualify, businesses must be for-profit, located within Benton County and have at least one year in business. Interested businesses can fill out a pre-screening questionnaire to go over other eligibility requirements. September 13 is the deadline to apply.

Warren County Small Business Grant Contest

Warren County, Iowa is now accepting applications for its annual Warren County Small Business Grant Contest. The program offers grants for both existing small businesses and start-ups. Existing businesses can apply for $6,000 2nd Place $3,000 3rd Place $1,500 START-UP GRANT AWARDS 1st Place $5,000 2nd Place $2,500 3rd Place $1,500. Aug 31.

North Omaha Turnback Tax Grant

North Omaha, Nebraska is launching a new round of its Turnback Tax Grant program. Businesses and nonprofits can use funds for various purposes that enhance the local community, from special events to initiatives aimed at reducing violence. Community leaders answered questions about who qualifies to apply. The program currently has about $198,000 available, with an application deadline of September 25.

Northwest Iowa BIG Challenge Grant Competition

The BIG Challenge grant competition is kicking off to support businesses in Northwest Iowa. Interested business owners or aspiring entrepreneurs in Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties can share their business dreams or startup ideas online by October 1. There will then be a public voting period to determine winners, which will take place October 4-13.

Philadelphia NALCAB Grant

Small Latino-owned businesses in Philadelphia may benefit from a new $1.2 million grant. The Truist Foundation recently awarded these funds to the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders. NALCAB supports about 200 nonprofits around the country that provide access to funding support, resources, and professional development. The $1.2 million grant won’t go directly to small businesses. But NALCAB and its partner organizations will use funds to help connect small businesses with government funding sources.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.