Outdoor Storage Shed: Choices for Your Business

An outdoor storage shed is a convenient and inexpensive way to get yourself some extra space. If your storefront, garage, or building doesn’t have quite enough storage space for your needs, you can get a weather-resistant shed that goes outside, is out of the way and secured.

Storage sheds come in many different sizes and materials. How much storage space you need and how much space you have for a shed will determine what type you should get. One consistent factor, though, is weather resistance. Most storage sheds are made from heavy-duty plastic, wood, or metal. These materials can withstand the elements, with some performing better than others in extreme weather. Consider the normal conditions in your location – then determine what material would work best for you.

Why Do I Need an Outdoor Storage Shed?

As we mentioned before, an outdoor storage shed provides space to store items that you don’t need all the time, that are too large to store inside, or that you don’t want to have exposed. Here are some examples:

Seasonal Items – Where do you put your tree, decorations, and other seasonal items when they’re not in use? Or snow shovels? A storage shed will keep these items safe and out of the way until it’s time to use them again.

– Where do you put your tree, decorations, and other seasonal items when they’re not in use? Or snow shovels? A storage shed will keep these items safe and out of the way until it’s time to use them again. Outdoor Tools – Storage sheds are popular places to keep yard tools and machinery. Most sheds also have a place to put a padlock, so you can lock up your items.

– Storage sheds are popular places to keep yard tools and machinery. Most sheds also have a place to put a padlock, so you can lock up your items. Trash Can Storage – If you don’t want your trash cans visible, a storage shed is a great place to keep them until it’s time to put them out. This way they’re not an eyesore on your property.

– If you don’t want your trash cans visible, a storage shed is a great place to keep them until it’s time to put them out. This way they’re not an eyesore on your property. Extra Workspace – Some sheds are quite large – large enough to provide space for doing some work. “She-sheds” and the like have become popular ways to give yourself some extra (and private) space to work on projects while keeping your supplies organized and nearby.

– Some sheds are quite large – large enough to provide space for doing some work. “She-sheds” and the like have become popular ways to give yourself some extra (and private) space to work on projects while keeping your supplies organized and nearby. Inventory and Equipment : For businesses that require storing extra inventory or specialized equipment, an outdoor storage shed can offer the perfect solution. This prevents cluttering your main workspace and helps in maintaining a clean and efficient environment.

: For businesses that require storing extra inventory or specialized equipment, an outdoor storage shed can offer the perfect solution. This prevents cluttering your main workspace and helps in maintaining a clean and efficient environment. Safe Storage for Valuable Equipment : Those in the landscaping, construction, or event planning sectors can relate to the challenge of storing large, expensive machinery or equipment. An outdoor shed not only offers ample space but with the ability to padlock, it ensures the safety of these valuable assets.

: Those in the landscaping, construction, or event planning sectors can relate to the challenge of storing large, expensive machinery or equipment. An outdoor shed not only offers ample space but with the ability to padlock, it ensures the safety of these valuable assets. On-site Storage : For businesses operating on large properties or multiple sites, having an on-site storage solution is indispensable. It means quicker access to necessary tools without the need to transport them back and forth.

: For businesses operating on large properties or multiple sites, having an on-site storage solution is indispensable. It means quicker access to necessary tools without the need to transport them back and forth. Versatility : Many modern sheds can be customized to fit the specific needs of a business. Whether it’s added shelves for organization, or a space that can double as a workshop, the possibilities are vast.

: Many modern sheds can be customized to fit the specific needs of a business. Whether it’s added shelves for organization, or a space that can double as a workshop, the possibilities are vast. Aesthetics and Professionalism: Having a dedicated space to store items keeps a business area looking tidy and professional. First impressions count, and a clutter-free environment can make a significant difference.

Outdoor Storage Sheds: Top Picks From Amazon

An outdoor storage shed gives you options for storing things that don’t fit or you don’t want in your storage space. It can also provide a place to keep unsightly items such as trash cans. Regardless of how you use it, you can definitely benefit from having outside space to keep items out of the way. We searched through Amazon to find the best outdoor storage shed options for your business. Check out our picks below for assistance in your search for the right storage shed for your business.

Rubbermaid Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage Shed

Top Pick: Our best find was the resin outdoor storage shed by Rubbermaid. Rubbermaid is, of course, an industry leader in heavy-duty plastic items such as trash cans, storage bins, tool racks, and much more. Their large 7′ x 7′ storage shed has plenty of room for storing large equipment, and its durable construction will ensure your items stay protected. The wide double doors will provide you with easy in and out, and you needn’t worry about damage from rain, wind, or snow due to its weather-resistant design.

Rubbermaid Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Keter Premier Tall Resin Outdoor Storage Shed

Runner Up: Next on our list is the Premier Tall storage shed from Keter. It has a generous 62 cubic feet of storage space, plus brackets to add shelving if you want. It has sloped flooring so you can easily roll things in, heavy-duty metal hinges, and is compatible with padlocks. This storage shed is made from durable resin.

Keter Premier Tall Resin Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Outsunny Steel Storage Shed Organizer

Best Value: As far as storage space for the price, this steel storage shed is the winner. With roomy 7′ x 4′ dimensions, water-resistant galvanized steel construction, and 4 ventilated windows, your stored items will stay protected, dry, and free of mold or rust. You can also lock the door with a padlock to secure the shed.

Outsunny Steel Storage Shed Organizer

Buy on Amazon

Suncast Heavy-Duty Resin Tremont Storage Shed

Although pricey, this 8′ x 10′ shed is so large it could be used as a small studio or she-shed! It features skylights to allow in natural light, a reinforced floor, and a padlock hasp that allows doors to lock securely.

Suncast Heavy-Duty Resin Tremont Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

OverEZ Outdoor Storage Shed

This wood storage shed is made in the USA of natural pinewood and will withstand nature’s harshest conditions. Its dimensions are 10 ft. x 10 ft. x 7.5 ft, and it has double doors for loading and unloading wide items and windows to let in natural light and air. The manufacturer offers assembly instructions on their website; please note that the floor for this shed kit must be purchased separately.

OverEZ Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Tavata Outdoor Storage Shed

For a small storage shed option, check out this 5′ x 3′ alloy steel model. This shed features water and moisture-resistant overlapping walls, a sloped roof, and pad-lockable doors. This shed is large enough to store items but small enough to not take up a lot of space.

Tavata Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

VEIKOU Outdoor Storage Shed

This company’s metal storage sheds are made with galvanized steel and feature four vents and lockable double doors for better airflow and security. The roof has a sloped design to prevent rain and snow accumulation. This particular shed is 10 x 12 ft, making it a great option if you need a lot of storage. Additionally, the company states their shed has fewer pieces and is easier to put together than others.

VEIKOU Outdoor Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Rubbermaid Vertical Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage

Another Rubbermaid option, this one is a vertical shed that’s perfect for yard tools. It’s made of the same heavy-duty resin plastic as the other Rubbermaid storage shed in our article, but with a slim design for a smaller footprint. It is mentioned that this shed is very easy to assemble.

Rubbermaid Vertical Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage

Buy on Amazon

HOMSPARK Vertical Storage Shed

This vertical shed is slightly larger with more storage space than the Rubbermaid option above, but it is also made from weatherproof resin. It offers 53 cubic feet of storage space and has rotating hinges, a padlock space, and strong double-paneled walls.

HOMSPARK Vertical Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

Shintenchi Outdoor Metal Storage Shed

Last on our list is this 6×4 ft metal storage shed. Comprised of alloy steel, this shed promised to keep your items secure and safe from the elements. It features reinforced beams, a tilted entrance, and a double handle.

Shintenchi Outdoor Metal Storage Shed

Buy on Amazon

