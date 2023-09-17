Pallet Jacks: Top Picks For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Pallet jacks are vital pieces of equipment for warehouses, convenience stores, storage facilities, and many other types of businesses. They are meant to aid to haul and maneuver heavy loads, such as inventory, and can be raised and lowered to help with stocking and shelving.

What is a Pallet Jack?

Pallet jacks, also known as pallet trucks or hand trucks, are a basic form of a forklift. They consist of a wheeled trolley, a hydraulic pump, a handle, linkages, load wheels, and forks. Pallet jacks are meant to lift a heavy load just slightly off the ground so it can be hauled easily.

Benefits of Having a Pallet Jack

If you’re wondering whether or not you actually need a pallet jack, you should consider the benefits of having one. Here are some things to consider:

Increase Workflow – Pallet jacks are meant to bear the weight of moving pallets and other loads around. Using a pallet jack allows more work to get done in less time.

Reduce Fatigue – By using a pallet truck, the amount of energy needed to complete a task is cut to a minimum, since the pallet truck is bearing most of the weight.

Reduce Injuries – Lifting and carrying heavy items also causes injury. A pallet truck carrying the weight can greatly reduce employee injury.

Easy to Use – Unlike forklifts, which require training and certification to operate, anyone can use a pallet truck.

Low Maintenance – Manual pallet jacks require little to no maintenance, and electric pallet jacks are relatively easy to maintain. This means less downtime for repairs, etc.

Best Pallet Jacks for Your Business

Feature/Model Top Pick: Liberty Scales Industrial Heavy Duty Pallet Jack Runner Up: Mighty Lift Heavy Duty Pallet Jack Best Value: Octane Pallet Jack Load Capacity 5,000 lb 5,500 lb 5,500 lb Frame Material Stainless steel Not specified Heavy-duty steel Special Features Built-in scale (Weigh and maneuver simultaneously) Galvanized German seal system, 210° turning radius Extreme-duty hydraulic pump Design Low profile 27” X 48” frame Bright orange for visibility, tapered forks Maximum Height Not specified 7.48” 8” lift height Wheels Not specified Polyurethane wheels on steel Smooth riding wheels

Liberty Scales Industrial Heavy Duty Pallet Jack

Top Pick: If you’re moving heavy loads, this heavy-duty pallet jack by Liberty Scales is a good option. With its 5000lb load capacity and stainless steel frame, this manual pallet jack can handle heavier loads while still maintaining a low profile design.

What sets these pallet jacks above the rest, though, is their built-in scale. The ability to maneuver and weigh at the same time is extremely helpful in many circumstances.

Liberty Scales Industrial Warehouse Truck/ Pallet Jack Heavy Duty Steel Scale

Buy on Amazon

Mighty Lift Heavy Duty Pallet Jack

Runner Up: The Mighty Lift is a reliable jack with 5,500 lbs of load capacity in a 27” X 48” frame. It has a maximum height of 7.48” with a 210° turning radius. Other features include a galvanized German seal system for improved lifting and lowering and polyurethane wheels on steel.

Mighty Lift ML55 Heavy Duty Pallet Jacks Trucks, 5,500 lb Capacity, 27? x 48? Fork

Buy on Amazon

Octane Pallet Jack

Best Value: eBay is a great place to find equipment at low prices, like our Best Value pick. This hand pallet jack by Octane comes in a bright orange finish for visibility. It has a heavy-duty steel frame, a large 5500lb load capacity, and an extreme-duty hydraulic pump.

Smooth riding pallet jack wheels, tapered forks with an 8″ lift height, and a 1-year warranty round out the features of this manual pallet jack.

Pallet Jack – Hand Truck – 27″ x 48″ Forks – 5,500 LB Cap – New 1 Year Warranty

Buy on Ebay

Dayton Hand Pallet Truck

This manual pallet jack has a fork length of 48″, a fork width of 6 1/4″, and a load capacity of 55oolbs. It’s got a steel frame and a maximum lifting height of 7 1/2″.

Its bright red color makes it highly visible, and its load wheels are non-skid and non-marking.

Dayton 490Z06 Pallet Jack,5500 Lb. Quick Lift

Buy on Ebay

Jet 6000 lb Pallet Truck

This pallet truck has 5 configurations addressing different heights (2 to 7/8 inches), widths (20 to 27 inches), and lengths (36 to 48 inches). It has a 200° turn radius and 6,000 lbs. capacity.

Additionally, it uses an articulated steer wheel axle to stay level and keep contact on the floor surface. And the cast iron pump design provides a special lowering valve to control the rate of descent to prevent shock on loads.

Jet PTW-2748 6000 lb Pallet Truck, White, 27-Inch by 48-Inch

Buy on Amazon

Everlift Electric Pallet Jack

This electric pallet jack by Everlift features simple operation, a lightweight design, and a small turning radius. It can be fully charged in 2 hours and has a 4400lb load capacity.

An emergency reversing device and magnetic brake ensure safe operation of this pallet truck.

Electric Pallet Jack Lithium ion 2 Ton Pallet Trucks

Buy on Ebay

Crown PTH 50 Hand Pallet Truck

Crown’s manual pallet jack features an ergonomic handle, an exit ramp and a tapered fork tip design. It has a 5,000 lb load capacity and its no-maintenance bushings and bearings stay sealed and lubricated for life.

A 3-year warranty is also included when purchasing this manual pallet jack.

Crown PTH 50 Hand Pallet Jack 5000 lb (27 x 48)

Buy on Amazon

Global Industrial Narrow Aisle Pallet Jack

This pallet jack is meant for smaller spaces, which is quite convenient if you have narrow aisles. It has a 5500 lb. load capacity and a sealed leak-proof pump with hardened chrome piston and ram offers smooth, trouble-free operation.

Fingertip lever control, 18 x 48 forks, and 3-level stages round out the features of this manual pallet jack.

5500 Lb. Capacity Narrow Aisle Pallet Manual Jacks Truck, 18 x 48 Forks

Buy on Amazon

Vestil Fully Powered Electric Pallet Jack

This is a fully electric pallet jack with fingertip raise and lower buttons and 3,300 lbs. of loading capacity.

Other features include infinite forward and reverse throttle speeds, a horn, and a belly reverse button. It uses two 12V batteries with a 70Ah rating to deliver at least 8 hours of service on a full charge.

Vestil EPT-2547-30 Fully Powered Electric Pallet Trucks, 3300 lbs Capacity, 47? Length x 25? Width Fork

Buy on Amazon

HPDMC Hand Pallet Truck

This high-capacity manual pallet jack can support up to 6600 lbs with its heavy-duty reinforced forks and strong frame. Additionally, it features non-marking polyurethane wheels, wear resistance, shock absorption, and a 180-degree turning angle.

This manual pallet jack has 3 positions (lift, lower, and neutral position) and a streamlined design to easily navigate through smaller aisles.

HPDMC Hand Pallet Truck 6600 LB Capacity 27″ X 48″ Strong Double Wheeler

Buy on Ebay

Tory Carrier Full Electric Pallet Jack

Tory Carrier’s electric pallet jack has a load capacity of 3300 lbs. It offers a small turning radius and easy-to-use controls. Its portable lithium battery takes just 3-5 hours to fully charge.

This pallet truck features a multi-function operating handle, including an accelerator, emergency reverse switch and horn button.

Tory Carrier Full Electric Pallet Jack Mini Type Power Lithium Battery Pallet Truck

Buy on Amazon

Big Joe Fully Electric Powered Pallet Jack

Big Joe’s electric pallet jack has fork widths of 27″ and fork lengths of 45″. Its compact design allows it to maneuver in smaller areas, and it has a 3000lb load capacity.

It has dual right- and left-hand controls for travel, lift, and lower functions, and a compact power head with high torque 24-volt DC electrical drive system.

Big Joe E30 Fully Powered Electric Pallet Jacks

Buy on Amazon

Pake Handling Tools Pallet Truck with Scale

Pallet jacks that are equipped with a pallet jack scale are a great 2-for-1 item. You can make sure you’re not exceeding the pallet jack’s weight limit and load capacity, and eliminate unnecessary worker strain.

This pallet truck features an impressive 4400lb load capacity, reinforced load wheels, and an easy-to-read scale display.

Scale Pallet Truck, 4400 Lb. Capacity, 27” x 45”, Pake manual pallet jacks

Buy on Amazon

Jutemill Full Electric Pallet Jack

This electric pallet truck has a 4400lb load capacity and runs on a 48V/20Ah lithium battery. The overall fork length is 48″ and the fork width is 27″.

Jutemill Full Electric Powered Pallet Jack, Truck Capacity 4400 Lbs

Buy on Amazon

APOLLOLIFT Full Electric Lithium Pallet Jack

Finally, APPOLLOLIFT’s electric pallet jack features push-button lift control and forward/reverse thumb wheels on its handle. Its battery has a 3-hour charge time and provides 4-6 hours of service per charge.

This pallet jack’s load capacity is 3300 lbs and its maximum lifting height is 7.5″.

APOLLOLIFT Full Electric Lithium New Pallet Jack Truck 3300Lbs Capacity 48″x27″Forks

Buy on Ebay

Types of Pallet Jacks

There are several different kinds of pallet jacks. Here are some of the most common:

Manual Pallet Jacks – These are the most commonly seen pallet trucks, often found in grocery store aisles and department stores. They have a hydraulic pump that is manually operated from the handle and are extremely versatile.

These are the most commonly seen pallet trucks, often found in grocery store aisles and department stores. They have a hydraulic pump that is manually operated from the handle and are extremely versatile. Electric Pallet Jacks – Electric pallet jacks are battery-operated versions of manual pallet jacks. Buttons and controls are used to lift and lower loads, while a drive wheel helps convey the load.

Electric pallet jacks are battery-operated versions of manual pallet jacks. Buttons and controls are used to lift and lower loads, while a drive wheel helps convey the load. Rider Pallet Jacks – Rider pallet trucks are almost like forklifts. They can be ridden by the operator while in use, and they function similarly to electric pallet jacks.

Important Features to Consider Before Buying Your Pallet Jack

When shopping around for pallet jacks, there is a lot more to consider than simply price or color.

Of course, the price can be a good determiner of quality, but not always. As for color, despite what your John Deere-loving uncle may insist, not all green implements are inherently better. That being said, here are five real factors to take into account when shopping for pallet trucks:

Weight

Different pallet trucks can handle different weights. Each pallet jack has a weight limit – be sure you get one that can support your needs.

Load Capacity

Before you buy your jack, figure out the maximum weight of the items you are going to be hauling, and go from there. And once you get the one with the load capacity you want, don’t overload it. This is because overloading is responsible for breakage.

Lift Height

A pallet jack can raise a load as high as 8 feet. Considering the dangers that come with raising a load this high, make sure you look at the rated capacity at different heights.

Fork Length

If you do not have the right fork length on the pallet, you run the risk of dumping the load when you are moving. Make sure to use the jack with the proper fork length for the pallet to ensure the safety of your employees and cargo.

Wheels

Make sure to select a jack with high-quality wheels. The load along with the floor surface will greatly determine how the wheels on the jacks perform. This includes staining your floor if the pallet truck wheels are of low quality. Look for non-staining, durable polyurethane wheels. You can also purchase nylon wheels for your hand pallet truck or manual pallet jack. Nylon rollers can reduce the amount of heat generated by the movement of the pallet jacks.

Manual Pallet Jacks vs. Electric Pallet Jacks

Manual pallet jacks are typically less expensive and easier to use than their electric counterparts. However, manual pallet jacks still require some energy exertion to use them, so if you’re looking to all but eliminate fatigue, an electric jack may be your best bet.

The right pallet jack will serve your business well. So, take your time when you are choosing one because it can be a very worthwhile investment when you get the right pallet jack.

Are all pallet jacks the same?

No! Different types of pallet trucks exist for a reason – there are different kinds for different uses. Manual pallet jacks are by far the most popular and easiest to use, but a manual pallet jack isn’t always the best pallet jack option. In order to get the best pallet jacks, be sure to evaluate your needs.

How long does a pallet jack last?

The best pallet jacks can last a lifetime if well-maintained. If you’re looking for the easiest pallet jacks to maintain, typically a manual lift pallet jack is your best bet.

How high will a pallet jack raise?

Depending upon the type, a manual pallet jack can lift pallets between 3 inches to 8 feet. Electric pallet trucks have about the same lift height ability as manual pallet jacks.

What weight can a pallet jack lift?

Typically, a manual pallet jack can lift between 3000 – 5500 lbs. Electric pallet jacks generally do not exceed a 4500lb load capacity.

