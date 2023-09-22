Paper Shopping Bags: Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Paper shopping bags, particularly ones with handles, are convenient and environmentally friendly items your customers will appreciate. Paper shopping bags are most often made from kraft paper, which is durable and can generally support more weight than plastic bags. They’re also biodegradable, reusable, and recyclable. Furthermore, they present less of a suffocation risk for children and small animals.

Paper shopping bags have been gaining momentum in the business world, and for good reason. Entrepreneurs and business owners are constantly on the lookout for solutions that are not only efficient but also eco-friendly. If you’re in a business where packaging plays a pivotal role, here are some key advantages of using paper shopping bags:

Benefits of Paper Shopping Bags for Businesses:

Sell Your Business Win $100 for Vendor Insights Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

Branding Opportunity: Customize these bags with your logo or business name. This not only acts as a free advertising medium every time a customer walks out of your store, but it also promotes a green image of your brand.

Customize these bags with your logo or business name. This not only acts as a free advertising medium every time a customer walks out of your store, but it also promotes a green image of your brand. Cost-effective: In bulk, paper bags can be more cost-efficient than their plastic counterparts, especially when factoring in environmental costs. Plus, many customers are willing to pay slightly more for environmentally conscious packaging.

In bulk, paper bags can be more cost-efficient than their plastic counterparts, especially when factoring in environmental costs. Plus, many customers are willing to pay slightly more for environmentally conscious packaging. Versatility: Suitable for a range of products, from clothing to groceries. Their strong design ensures that products remain safe and undamaged.

Suitable for a range of products, from clothing to groceries. Their strong design ensures that products remain safe and undamaged. Enhanced Customer Experience: Offering a durable and eco-friendly packaging solution can enhance the shopping experience for environmentally-conscious customers.

Offering a durable and eco-friendly packaging solution can enhance the shopping experience for environmentally-conscious customers. Reduced Environmental Impact: Unlike plastic bags, paper bags break down faster, meaning they won’t linger in landfills for centuries.

Paper Shopping Bags for Your Business

Check out our picks below for the 10 best paper shopping bag options from Amazon and Etsy. You’re sure to find something that will meet your needs. And remember, if you’re getting the bags personalized with your name or logo, be sure to communicate with the seller so you’re getting exactly what you want.

Feature/Criteria Top Pick: Prime Line Packaging Black Gift Bags with Handles Runner Up: PTP BAGS Kraft Paper Bags With Handles Best Value: TOMNK Brown Paper Bags with Handles Number of Bags in Pack 100 50 or 100 120 Size of Bags 16″ x 6″ x 12″ 16" x 6" x 12.5" Mixed Sizes (5.2″x3.5″x8″, 8″x4″x10″, 10″x5″x12.6″) Material Strength (GSM) 120 GSM 110 GSM 120 GSM Composition 80% post-consumer waste premium recyclable Kraft paper High-density weighted paper stock Recyclable and compostable paper Capacity (weight) 14 lbs Not Specified Varies Handles Yes Yes Yes Color Black Natural brown Kraft Brown

Prime Line Packaging Black Gift Bags with Handles

Top Pick: Each of these black paper shopping bags measures 16″ wide by 6″ deep by 12″ tall. They are made from 80% post-consumer waste premium recyclable 120 GSM printed Kraft paper and can hold several pounds. They come in a pack of 100 bags, meaning you’ll have plenty in stock when you need them.

Prime Line Packaging Black Gift Bags with Handles

Buy on Amazon

PTP BAGS Kraft Paper Bags With Handles

Runner Up: PTP Bags offers their paper shopping bags with handles in several different sizes and in packs of 50 or 100. The bags are natural brown Kraft paper color and are made from 110GSM high-density weighted paper stock specifically designed to hold weight. The handles are reinforced, too, for extra durability.

PTP BAGS Kraft Paper Bags With Handles

Buy on Amazon

TOMNK Brown Paper Bags with Handles

Best Value: This Amazon seller offers a 120-piece set of different-sized shopping bags with handles. The bags come in sizes 5.2″x3.5″x8″, 8″x4″x10″, 10″x5″x12.6″, with 40 of each size. They’re made from 120 gsm paper, which is durable, recyclable, and compostable.

TOMNK Brown Paper Bags with Handles

Buy on Amazon

Custom Logo Boutique Paper Bags

Best Customizable: There are multiple size and quantity options for these shopping bags, which can be personalized with your business name. They’re made from 230gsm paper and have rope-style handles. Printing is listed as one-sided and one-tone, but it is noted that the seller can be contacted for other options. This particular Etsy seller has consistently positive reviews.

Custom Logo Boutique Paper Bags

Buy on Etsy

Glossy White Gift Shopping Bags

These bags are not the usual kraft paper. They are made from glossy white paper that stands out and looks upscale. You can also get these bags personalized with your business name on them. The bags, which measure 9-1/2″ x 4″ x 7-1/2″, are available in packs of 100.

Glossy White Gift Shopping Bags

Buy on Etsy

BagDream Navy Blue Kraft Gift Bags with Handles

If blue is your color, check out these navy blue paper shopping bags with handles. These recycled bags are made from 110g basis weight kraft paper with reinforced handles and a reinforced bottom. The bags measure 16″x 6″x 12″ and can hold up to 13 lbs.

BagDream Navy Blue Kraft Gift Bags with Handles

Buy on Amazon

QIELSER Medium Thank You Gift Bags

These black gift bags are 8×4.75×10 inches and can handle a weight of up to about 12 lbs. They say “Thank You” in gold foil font, which sends a nice message to your clients. These bags are made from quality kraft paper and come in packs of 50.

QIELSER Medium Thank You Gift Bags

Buy on Amazon

BAGKRAFT Brown Paper Shopping Bags with Handles

You can choose from packs of 30, 75, or 100 of these shopping bags with handles. There are 4 different sizes in the pack – small, medium, large, and extra large which can hold up to 3 lbs., 6 lbs., 8 lbs., and 10 lbs. respectively. Also, they have a reinforced folded bottom for extra support.

BAGKRAFT Brown Paper Shopping Bags with Handles

Buy on Amazon

Brown Kraft Paper Shopping Bags with Custom Logo Printing

These customizable bags come in packs of 100 or 250. The seller will print your logo on the bags or they can be purchased plain. The bags, which come in 5 different sizes, are made from premium recycled brown kraft paper.

Brown Kraft Paper Shopping Bags with Custom Logo Printing

Buy on Etsy

Reli. Kraft Paper Shopping Bags

The extra large (10″x6.75″x12″) design of these kraft shopping bags is slightly bigger than most. They are made from 60 basis weight paper and are 100% compostable. The bags come in a pack of 100, the handles are tucked into the bags for easy storage, and the bag bottom is reinforced and square.

Reli. Kraft Paper Shopping Bags

Buy on Amazon

Orange River Brown Paper Shopping Bags

This is a pack of 200 shopping bags, each 14″x10″x15.75″. The bags are made from 100% recycled kraft paper with a carrying weight of about 17.5 lbs. The handles are made from twisted paper for easy grip.

Orange River Brown Paper Shopping Bags

Buy on Amazon

Black Paper Gift Bags with Handle

These plain black paper shopping bags come in several different quantities, from as low as 20 to as many as 360. The bag dimensions are 10.5″ tall x 8″ wide and 4.25″ deep and they are made from recycled kraft paper. The bags have tested to be able to carry about 16 lbs.

Black Paper Gift Bags with Handle

Buy on Etsy

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.