Pedicure Chair: Options for Your Spa Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Pedicures are also a great add-on service or something that’s offered as part of a package promotion. Whatever your reasons, if you’re planning to add pedicures to your salon menu, there’s something very important you’ll need – a pedicure chair. And if you do already offer pedicures, you can up your nail game by adding a pedicure chair.

Pedicure chairs are designed to provide your clients with a comfortable and relaxing experience while getting their pedicures done. The right pedicure chair will not only enhance the ambiance of your salon or spa but will also make your clients feel more comfortable and satisfied with your services. Investing in a pedicure chair can improve the overall experience for your clients and can set you apart from your competitors.

Benefits of Using a Pedicure Chair

There are several benefits to using a pedicure chair in your salon or spa business. Some of these benefits include:

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Win $100 for Vendor Insights Advertise Your Business Here

Comfort – Pedicure chairs come with cushioned seats, backrests, and footrests, providing ultimate comfort to your clients during their treatment. These chairs are designed to support the natural curvature of the spine, reducing the chances of any discomfort or pain caused by sitting for an extended period.

– Pedicure chairs come with cushioned seats, backrests, and footrests, providing ultimate comfort to your clients during their treatment. These chairs are designed to support the natural curvature of the spine, reducing the chances of any discomfort or pain caused by sitting for an extended period. Hygiene – Most pedicure chairs come with a built-in basin, which is designed to be easy to clean and sanitize, reducing the chances of any cross-contamination between clients. Pedicure chairs are also equipped with a pipeless jet system, which eliminates the risk of bacteria buildup in the pipes.

– Most pedicure chairs come with a built-in basin, which is designed to be easy to clean and sanitize, reducing the chances of any cross-contamination between clients. Pedicure chairs are also equipped with a pipeless jet system, which eliminates the risk of bacteria buildup in the pipes. Convenience – Pedicure chairs come with adjustable features, such as reclining backrests, swivel chairs, and extendable footrests, making it easy for the technician to perform the pedicure treatment without having to bend over or strain their back. These chairs also have built-in storage compartments for towels, tools, and other accessories, making it easier for technicians to access them during the treatment.

Pedicure chairs come with adjustable features, such as reclining backrests, swivel chairs, and extendable footrests, making it easy for the technician to perform the pedicure treatment without having to bend over or strain their back. These chairs also have built-in storage compartments for towels, tools, and other accessories, making it easier for technicians to access them during the treatment. Extras- Some of the most popular salon pedicure chairs double as massage chairs, treating your clients to a full body during their pedicure. A pedicure massage chair might bring even more clients to your business! Plus you can charge extra for the add-on service.

Pipeless Pedicure Chairs vs. Pipe Pedicure Chairs

Pipeless pedicure chairs use a jet system that doesn’t require any pipes, which eliminates the risk of bacteria buildup and makes cleaning and maintenance easier. These chairs are also quieter than pipe pedicure chairs. Pipe pedicure chairs use pipes to create the jet system, which can be harder to clean and maintain than pipeless pedicure chairs. These chairs are typically less expensive and more portable.

Pipeless:

Healthier Option: The absence of pipes means there’s a reduced risk of bacteria and fungi growing. This ensures that clients have a hygienic experience every time.

The absence of pipes means there’s a reduced risk of bacteria and fungi growing. This ensures that clients have a hygienic experience every time. Ease of Maintenance: No pipes mean less hassle during cleaning. They can be swiftly and effectively sanitized between clients.

No pipes mean less hassle during cleaning. They can be swiftly and effectively sanitized between clients. Whisper-Quiet Operation: Providing a serene and peaceful environment is easier with pipeless chairs, allowing clients to truly relax.

Pipe:

Budget-Friendly: For startups or businesses on a tight budget, pipe chairs tend to be more cost-effective.

For startups or businesses on a tight budget, pipe chairs tend to be more cost-effective. Portability: These chairs often come in lightweight designs which make them ideal for mobile beauticians or pop-up salon setups.

These chairs often come in lightweight designs which make them ideal for mobile beauticians or pop-up salon setups. Tried and Tested: Having been in the industry for a longer time, many professionals are well-acquainted and comfortable with the operation of pipe chairs.

Pedicure Chair Options for Your Business

With all of these options, it can be hard to make an informed decision about which pedicure chair to buy, or even where to start looking for one. We have gathered the 7 best pedicure chairs for sale on Amazon – both pipe pedicure chairs and no plumbing pedicure chairs. Take a look at our picks and perhaps you will find the perfect pedicure chair for your business.

Feature/Aspect Top Pick: Pibbs Footsie Pedicure Chair Package Runner Up: Paddie Pedicure Chair Best Value: Eastmagic Pedicure Chair Special Mention Great value 3 piece set 360° swivel chair with hydraulic pump Portable bubbling, heating, and massaging pedicure chair Chair Functions Adjustable reclining back with 6 vibration functions Hydraulic pump and tension knob for adjustment Adjustable with sturdy steel frame Footrest Adjustable footrest Not specified Dense foam padded footrest Footbath Features Lightweight, extra-deep basin with double heating elements Massage function with a large massage ball in the center Bubbling massage foot basin Other Features Retractable base (space-saving) Matching stool with easy gliding casters Wide seat

Pibbs Footsie Pedicure Chair Package

Top Pick: We couldn’t believe the great value of this 3 piece pedicure set by Pibbs. You get their portable pipeless pedicure chair, which has an adjustable reclining back with 6 vibration functions. The base is retractable, which is a great space-saver, and the adjustable footrest makes both you and your client more comfortable. It also features their signature Footsie Footbath – a lightweight, extra-deep basin with double heating elements.

Pibbs Footsie Pedicure Chair Package

Buy on Amazon

Paddie Pedicure Chair with Rolling Stool and Foot Basin

Runner Up: The 360° swivel chair in this set has a hydraulic pump and tension knob for optimal adjustment. The portable electric foot basin has a massage function that can be used with or without water and has a large massage ball in the center to work sore muscles. The matching stool has easy gliding casters so you can move around smoothly.

Paddie Pedicure Chair with Rolling Stool and Foot Basin

Buy on Amazon

Eastmagic Pedicure Chair

Best Value: This portable bubbling, heating, and massaging pedicure chair is adjustable and sturdy. Featuring a wide seat and bubbling massage foot basin, this has a chair sturdy steel frame, comfortable dense foam padded seat, and footrest.

Eastmagic Pedicure Chair

Buy on Amazon

OKAKOPA Reclining Pedicure Station

This pedicure station’s hydraulic chair and footrest can rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to move freely. There is a rotation lock function under the chair seat, and a foot lever to adjust the height hydraulically. The removable foot basin has a vibration massage function.

OKAKOPA Reclining Pedicure Station

Buy on Amazon

Buy-Rite Salon & Spa Equipment Mona Lisa Pedicure Chair

Padding, a reclining back, and an adjustable and removable headrest keep clients comfortable in this simple, space-saving chair. While it doesn’t come with a foot bath, you can use any kind you want, and you can store it in the retractable base.

Buy-Rite Salon & Spa Equipment Mona Lisa Pedicure Chair

Buy on Amazon

OmySalon Pedicure Chair

This pedicure chair is fully upholstered and a hydraulic mechanism raises and lowers the seat up to an additional 5.9″ in height. Also included are a removable foot bath and rolling stool.

OmySalon Pedicure Chair

Buy on Amazon

MayaKoba SIENA Shiatsulogic Pedicure Chair

MayaKoba’s Siena pedicure chair features removable jets, 6 massage functions, remote controlled auto recline, a cup and phone holder, and a Luraco jet with a pull-out sprayer. When fully upright, this chair is 55.5″Hx53.5″Lx22″W.

MayaKoba SIENA Shiatsulogic Pedicure Chair

Buy on Amazon

Pibbs PS92 Fiberglass Plumbing Free Pedicure Spa

The Pibbs PS92 Fiberglass chair is a plumbing-free pedicure spa that comes with a footsie bathtub and disposable liners. The swivel chair reclines and has 6 vibration functions with an adjustable footrest.

Pibbs PS92 Fiberglass Plumbing Free Pedicure Spa

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.