Personalized Notepad: Options for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Have you ever considered getting notepads personalized with your business name or logo on them? Personalized notepads are great to have for a multitude of reasons. For one, you can give them out to clients as promotional items. Not only are notepads useful, but you’re also getting your business name out there!

Of course, they’re also handy to have around the office for note-taking, messages, or even just doodling. A personalized notepad also makes a unique and thoughtful gift for someone, like your boss, co-workers, or special clients.

Where Can I Buy Personalized Notepads?

There are a lot of places you can find online that do custom-printed notepads. Some places sell bulk quantities, which is perfect if you want them for promotional items or giveaways. You can get customized notepads in quantities as low as 1 or as many as 1000. It’s just a matter of finding the right seller and the right product for you.

Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Win $100 for Vendor Insights Advertise Your Business Here

Things to Consider when Getting Notepads Personalized

Here are some important factors to think about if you’re planning to get customizable notepads. These will be helpful when you’re ready to start shopping:

Quantity – First, decide how many you want to get. If you need a large quantity, look for sellers that can provide large amounts. Also, look for sellers who offer bulk discounts.

– First, decide how many you want to get. If you need a large quantity, look for sellers that can provide large amounts. Also, look for sellers who offer bulk discounts. Style – There are lots of different styles of notepads. Spiral notepads, adhesive notepads, journal-style, etc. There are also a variety of sizes, colors, fonts, and more available.

– There are lots of different styles of notepads. Spiral notepads, adhesive notepads, journal-style, etc. There are also a variety of sizes, colors, fonts, and more available. Recipient/Purpose – Are you giving this as a special gift? Or are you getting notepads custom printed to give out to customers? Maybe something for a trade show? Choose a notepad style that fits with the intended recipient.

– Are you giving this as a special gift? Or are you getting notepads custom printed to give out to customers? Maybe something for a trade show? Choose a notepad style that fits with the intended recipient. Get a Proof – This is super important! Make sure you get a proof of the design before the notepads go to print. This ensures you know exactly what you’ll be getting before they arrive. Most sellers say up front that they offer proofs – double-check to be sure.

– This is super important! Make sure you get a proof of the design before the notepads go to print. This ensures you know exactly what you’ll be getting before they arrive. Most sellers say up front that they offer proofs – double-check to be sure. Communicate with the Seller – Many sellers can work with you and your customization needs. Be open and honest with your seller, and make sure you’re both on the same page with the design.

Whether you’re a salon, coffee shop, landscaper, Airbnb, or any other small business, customized notepads are a great product to get your brand on. Everyone uses notepads, so you’re giving someone a practical, useful gift. Plus, it’s great advertising! Set yourself apart from the rest by getting customized notepads with your business name or logo.

Personalized Notepad Options for Your Business

Our picks for the 20 best-personalized notepad options for your business are listed below. We considered customer reviews, customization options, value, and overall quality of the items to determine our choices. A good variety of custom notepads are on our list, as well as both small quantities and bulk quantities. We hope our list helps you when you decide to purchase a personalized notepad.

Feature/Aspect Top Pick: Custom Eco Friendly Spiral Notebooks with Pens Runner Up: Classic Letterpress Custom Notepads Best Value: Personalized Notepad Set with Holder Material/Quality Recycled cardboard, high-quality Hand-set foundry type printed on vintage letterpress High-quality paper Number of Pages per Notepad 60 ruled pages 50 pages 100 sheets Size of Notepad 5.25" x 7" 5 1/2" x 8 1/2 " Choice of a few different sizes Additional Features Flip-top cover with magnetic closure, sticky notes, tabs Personalized name Holder, business or brand logo printed Pen Included Yes No No Quantity in Pack 50 notebooks 4 notepads 7 notepads

Custom Eco Friendly Spiral Notebooks with Pens

Top Pick: These customizable notepads are made from high-quality and durable recycled cardboard and has 60 ruled pages. The notebook is 5.25″ x 7″, and its flip-top cover has a magnetic closure that holds an included ink pen. These spiral notebooks, which come in a pack of 50, also come with sticky notes and tabs.

Custom Eco Friendly Spiral Notebooks with Pens

Buy on Amazon

Classic Letterpress Custom Notepads

Runner Up: These personalized note pads are printed using hand-set foundry type printed on a vintage letterpress. You get a pack of 4 notepads with your choice of name on the top. The pads are 5 1/2″ x 8 1/2 ” and have 50 pages each.

Classic Letterpress Custom Notepads

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Notepad Set with Holder

Best Value: This pack of 7 notepads comes with a convenient holder. Each notebook has 100 sheets of high-quality paper, and the seller will print your business or brand logo on the notepads. You have your choice of a few different sizes.

Personalized Notepad Set with Holder

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Name & Initial Notepad Set

For something a bit different, these customized notepads are 2½ x 6½ inches – the typical “to-do list” size. You can have a name and initial printed on these conveniently ruled notepads, which come in a pack of 3.

Personalized Name & Initial Notepad Set

Buy on Amazon

Custom Mini Spiral Notebooks with Black Ink Pens

These 2.75″ x 4.75″ spiral notebooks feature a recycled cover and natural paper. Each notebook has 50 pages of lined paper and comes with an attached pen. Your logo or text will appear on the cover.

Custom Mini Spiral Notebooks with Black Ink Pens

Buy on Amazon

Custom Business Notepad

Choose from 3 sizes and lots of color and font options for personalization on this notepad. You can also select lined or unlined for the 40 sheets of #80 premium matte paper. This seller offers unlimited revisions until you’re satisfied with the result, and past customers praise their quick and easy process.

Custom Business Notepad

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Softy Brights Journal

If you’re planning on giving out customized notepads as promotional items or customer gifts, consider this 100-pack of journal-style notepads. They come in an assortment of bright colors with a full-color logo/text image on the front cover. Each notepad is 4.06″ x 5.55″ and has 80 pages of lined paper.

Personalized Softy Brights Journal

Buy on Amazon

Personalized Tear Off Notepad Stationery

Have your friend’s, boss’s or your own name personalized on this custom notepad. Choose from 50 or 100 sheets, lined or unlined paper, and a variety of text colors. This notepad is 8.5″ x 5.5″ and has a white card backing sheet.

Personalized Tear Off Notepad Stationery

Buy on Amazon

Color Custom Printed Notepads

Instead of the usual white paper, maybe you’d like something more colorful. This Amazon seller offers custom legal pads in blue, yellow, pink, green, and, of course, white. The notepads are 4″ x 6″ and come lined or unlined. They are available in various quantities – packs of 9 up to packs of 500, so you can buy them in bulk and save some money. There are 10 different ink colors and 8 font choices for the logo or business name. Each notepad has 50 pages.

Color Custom Printed Notepads

Buy on Amazon

Initial Personalized Notepad Set

This notepad set comes with 4 pads of different sizes – 4 ¼ x 4 ¼-inch, 4 ¼ x 5-inch, 4 ¼ x 6-inch and 4 ¼ x 6 ¾-inch. They can be personalized with a name and initial in a nice script font. Each notepad has 100 sheets.

Initial Personalized Notepad Set

Buy on Amazon

Colorful Paisley Personalized Notepads – Set of 4

Another set of 4 different sized notepads, this one features a colorful, retro-style paisley design on crisp white paper. The notepads each have 100 sheets and come in sizes 4 ¼ x 4 ¼-inch, 4 ¼ x 5-inch, 4 ¼ x 6-inch and 4 ¼ x 6 ¾-inch.

Colorful Paisley Personalized Notepads – Set of 4

Buy on Amazon

Custom Notepad with Logo

Get your brand logo printed on your choice of white or ivory paper from this Etsy seller. Other options include notepad size and lined or unlined paper. The seller also offers this notepad in packs of 5, 10, and 20 for bulk savings.

Custom Notepad with Logo

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Adhesive Notepad with Text or Logo

Another great option for promotional gifts, these adhesive pads come in a pack of 1000. You can get your brand logo printed on the top, bottom, or center of these pads, which are each 4″ x 6″ with 25 sheets. These personalized notepads for business also come in packs of 500 and 250.

Personalized Adhesive Notepad with Text or Logo

Buy on Amazon

Custom Business Notepad

Have your logo printed on top and information printed on the bottom of these customizable notepads. The notepads are available in 5″ x 7″ and 8″ x 10″ sizes and 40 or 80 pages. You can also choose lined or unlined paper, which is premium matte paper.

Custom Business Notepad

Buy on Etsy

Custom Monogrammed Notepad

A simple, classic monogram design puts the recipient’s initials at the top of this 5.5 x 8.5-inch handmade notepad. The pad contains 50 sheets of 70 lb white text weight paper with white card stock backing and padding at the top. There are also many text colors to choose from.

Custom Monogrammed Notepad

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Business Notepad

This tablet is available in 3 sizes – 3.75 x 5, 5 x 7, and 8 x 10. You can get your logo or text printed on top of the notebooks and contact information at the bottom with a wide assortment of fonts and colors to work with. Each notebook contains 40 pages, and there are various options for quantities, including just one notepad to a pack of 32.

Personalized Business Notepad

Buy on Etsy

Customizable Hardcover Journals with Corner Band

Get your name or logo printed on the cover of these hardcover journal notebooks. Each notebook is 5.5 x 8 inches and has a hardcover, corner band, and 96 lined pages. They come in packs of 6, 12, and 24.

Customizable Hardcover Journals with Corner Band

Buy on Amazon

Business Logo Personalized Portfolio

This beautiful portfolio would make an excellent gift for your boss, or anyone you know with a small business. There are multiple color choices available for the leatherette cover, which will feature the laser-engraved logo. The 9 1/2″ x 12″ portfolio comes with a 50-sheet lined white legal pad.

Business Logo Personalized Portfolio

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Business Notepads

These notepads come in two different sizes and can be customized with any business logo and information. You can also select 40 or 80 sheets in either size or get a pack of 1 small and 1 large notepad.

Personalized Business Notepads

Buy on Etsy

Custom Spiral Notebook

These notebooks measure 5.5″ wide x 8.5″ tall and have 60 sheets of high-quality paper. You can select the color of the wire binding and lined or unlined paper. The front cover of this notepad is made from 130lb card stock, while the back is thick kraft chipboard.

Custom Spiral Notebook

Buy on Etsy

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.